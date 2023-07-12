Watch: Grand Blanc golfer makes USGA debut, gets engaged following final round

Kelsey Koch finished her round — and then she started the rest of her life.

Koch, of Grand Blanc, had just completed her third and final round at the U.S. Adaptive Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon, and she went to shake hands with her opponents and their caddies. When she turned back around, there was her caddie — and boyfriend — Josh White, on bended knee, with an engagement ring. Koch covered her mouth, said yes, and leaned down to plant a kiss on White.

It was a surreal ending to a surreal week for Koch, who was making her debut in the second annual U.S. Adaptive Open, a United States Golf Association tournament.

“I did not have any idea but I hoped and prayed. I hoped and prayed because life is so much more than golf and what better of an opportunity,” Koch, 31, told reporters after Wednesday's final round. “This experience as a whole has been so humbling to be here. Like I always say, it’s not what you do on the course it’s what you do off the course, right? To be here and to have this, we’re so blessed to start this way.”

Koch competed in the leg impairment category. She was born without a left tibia bone, and at 11 months old, her left leg was amputated. She wears a prosthetic.

Koch shot rounds of 104, 102 and 107 to finish 21st in the women's division, but when her time on the Pinehurst No. 6 Course was through Wednesday, she wasn't thinking about birdies and bogeys.

“Golf has been difficult for me this week,” Koch said. “But that doesn’t matter.”

Western Michigan women's golf coach Kim Moore, of Portage, won the women's division in the inaugural event a year ago, and she finished runner-up in her title defense, five shots back of Florida's Ryanne Jackson. Moore, who struggled to an opening-round 81 before finishing with rounds of 73 and 76, did win the women's leg-impairment division, while Hudsonville's Sophia Howard finished in fourth in the women's arm-impairment division. Brian Bremis, of Country Club of Lansing, finished 21st in the men's leg-impairment division.

Kipp Popert of England won the men's overall division championship, finishing a stroke ahead of Korea's Simon Lee and Ireland's Conor Stone.

A field of 96 golfers competed in the U.S. Adaptive Open, which next year moves to Sand Creek Station in Kansas.

