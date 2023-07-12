Jane Park making emotional return to LPGA at next week's Dow in Midland

For the first time in nearly two years, Jane Park is set to tee it up on the LPGA.

Park confirmed Wednesday she will play in next week's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club, her first tournament since the Ascendant LPGA in October 2021. At that Ascendant LPGA, Park's daughter, Grace, suffered seizures and brain damage, and since has been diagnosed with intractable epilepsy.

At the Dow, hats will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to the Epilepsy Foundation and the Golf4Her Foundation. Dow participants also will wear ribbons in support of Grace, now 2.

“It’s my honor and privilege to compete in the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational," Park said in a statement. “With the help of family, friends and so many others, I’ll be able to see my LPGA family again inside the ropes one more time. I’m incredibly nervous just like I used to be when I competed full time, but I know my partner will pick up my slack. My husband Pete will be on my bag, so hopefully he will give me some good clubs.

"The cherry on top is that Grace will be there to say hello to her friends. I can’t wait for everyone to see her again and we are looking forward to making new memories with everyone!”

Park, 36, will play with 10-time LPGA winner Paula Creamer, 36, in the Dow, the LPGA's unique event, in that it features two-person team competition.

Pete Godfrey, Park's husband and longtime caddie on the LPGA, will be on the bag for Park during the Dow, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, through Saturday, July 22. The tournament ends a day earlier than the traditional Sunday finish, going up against the fourth men's major of the season, the British Open.

Park joined the LPGA in 2007, and while she hasn't won, she has 16 top-10 finishes to her credit, and more than $2.8 million in career earnings. Her amateur career included a victory in the 2004 U.S. Women's Amateur, and she also tied for low amateur at the 2006 U.S. Women's Open.

“We are proud to be able to host Jane, Pete and Grace at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational next week,” Carlos Padilla II, executive director of the Dow, said in a statement. “We hope to be able to showcase the incredible hospitality of the Great Lakes Bay Region to their family, while also helping bring awareness to epilepsy.

"Fans should plan to come out and support Jane and Paula on the course.”

The Dow will feature 71 two-player teams, with a format of foursomes (alternate shot) and four-ball (best ball).

The full field will be announced later this week, but early commitments include the teams of Brooke Henderson and Megan Khang, and Lexi Thompson and Alison Lee. Defending champions Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho also are playing, as is Paige Crawford, the winner of the John Shippen tournament to earn an exemption into last month's Meijer LPGA Classic (she missed the cut) and this month's Dow. Crawford will team with Madison Barnett.

This is the second straight Dow that featured a notable return to competition, with World Golf Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam playing alongside Madelene Sagstrom. That duo finished 11 under, and tied for 28th.

This will be the fourth playing of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

▶ When: July 19-22

▶ Where: Midland Country Club

▶ Defending champions: Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas

▶ TV: Golf Channel on July 19 (3-6 p.m.), July 20 (1-4 p.m.) and July 21 (1-3 p.m.); CBS on July 22 (4-6 p.m.)

▶ Tickets: Daily passes starting at $10, weekly passes starting at $25; details at dowglbi.com

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984