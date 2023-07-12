'Something for everyone'; Five Iron Golf opens first downtown Detroit location

Detroit — For Detroit's newest golfing experience, there's no stuffy dress code. You don't need a five-hour time commitment. You don't need good weather. You don't even need to own clubs.

Five Iron Golf opened its latest location this week, in downtown Detroit, at 600 W. Lafayette, in the basement of the new Cambria Hotel. It's the company's second Michigan location, after launching a Shelby Township shop in October 2022. The Detroit location dwarfs the Shelby Township location.

Detroit's Five Iron Golf is massive by comparison, at 24,000 square feet, and features 13 golf-simulator bays, all equipped with multiple cameras, to help with breaking down your swing. Each of the simulators is outfitted with the TrackMan technology popular with PGA Tour pros, and offers more than 200 courses, from all over the world. There also are many local club options, like Franklin Hills Country Club — which I eagerly chose, having not been extended an invite for the real thing just yet. For good measure, I also played Pebble Beach, for 36 holes in a nifty 90 minutes.

"We have something for everything," said Jason Sproat, general manager of both the Shelby Township (5,000 square feet) and Detroit locations. "We are thrilled to officially open our doors in Detroit."

Five Iron Golf was founded with a New York City location in 2017, and has since expanded to many other urban settings, including Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas and Baltimore, with Cleveland coming soon.

The Detroit location will be open seven days a week, and will offer private lessons and league play for the serious golfers (there are even showers and lockers), and private parties for the more-casual golfers. You can use your own clubs, but Five Iron Golf has plenty of Callaway options to use, whether you're right-handed or left-handed, and whether you prefer stiff shafts or something more flexible.

It's not just golf at the Detroit location, either. There are several ping-pong tables, table-top shuffleboard, foosball, darts, pool tables, arcade games and, coming this fall, Duckpin Bowling. There also is a putting green; putting is optional on the simulators.

There are several bar areas at Detroit's Five Iron Golf location, featuring drinks like the John Daly (vodka, lemonade, iced tea, simple syrup and lemon wheel), The Slice is Right (tequila, triple sec, nectar and lime juice) and The Looper (Dewars, lemonade and sparkling cider), as well as several beers on tap, a modest wine selection, and a bigger list of seltzers and ciders. The food menu features mostly bar staples, under categories like The Starters (appetizers), Putt For Dough (flatbread), The Majors (entrees, mostly sandwiches) and Go For the Green (salads).

The Detroit location, like the others in the Five Iron Golf stable, is big on a neon interior design, with signs like, "Talk birdie to me," and, "Grow the game."

Unique to Detroit is the artwork from local graffiti artists Desiree Kelly and Joel Salamon. One wall has a mural of Aretha Franklin; another wall has a mural of Stevie Wonder.

"Five Iron Golf is the downtown spot with a new way to play and party," Sproat said.

Five Iron Golf is the latest indoor-golf facility to open in downtown Detroit, joining the Topgolf Swing Suite at MGM Grand Detroit. Five Iron Golf has announced it will support the First Tee of Greater Detroit, a youth development organization aimed at empowering Detroit youth through golf.

Detroit's location has hired multiple golf instructors, as well as certified club fitters. Detroit's Five Iron Golf is offering memberships, starting at $220 a month, with no initiation fee. (The first 325 Detroit members get 50% off for the first three months, plus a free lesson and a hoodie.) Simulator rental starts at $45 an hour, and peaks at $85.

