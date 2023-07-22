Saturday's golf: Knight, Szokol hold on to win LPGA Tour’s lone team event

Associated Press

The Detroit News

Midland, Mich. – Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan by a stroke Saturday to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

Knight and Szokol closed with a 5-under 65 in better-ball play at Midland Country Club. They finished at 23 under, following a better-ball 61 in the second round Thursday with an alternate-shot 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

Castren and Tan shot a 63. They also finished second last year.

The 26-year-old Knight also won the 2019 Ascendant LPGA, while Szokol took her first LPGA Tour title. The U.S. duo tied for fourth last year after missing the cut in 2021.

Play was delayed for 1 hour, 40 minutes because of lightning with the leaders on the 13th hole.

The teams of Celine Boutier-Yuka Saso (62), Jodi Ewart Shadoff-Emma Talley (63) and Celine Borge-Polly Mack (63) tied for third at 20 under. Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi had a 63 to finish sixth at 19 under.

PGA

Patrick Rodgers scored eight points at Truckee, California, to take the third-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club.

Co-sanctioned by the European tour, the tournament uses the Modified Stableford scoring system. Five points are awarded for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.

“I’m loving the way that I’m driving it,” Rodgers said. “I’m giving myself tons of opportunities to score. A lot of birdie and eagle looks. In this format I’m going to have to do the same tomorrow.”

Winless on the PGA Tour, the 31-year-old Rodgers rebounded from a double bogey on the par-4 10th with an eagle on the par-5 12th and birdies on the par-4 16th and 18th on the par-71 Old Greenwood layout.

“It was a day of resilience, for sure,” Rodgers said. “I shot myself in the foot more than once today, especially in this format. I missed a couple of really tiny putts on the front nine. … Then made a double on 10."

Second-rounder leader Ryan Gerard was a point back after a three-point round. The 23-year-old former North Carolina player has special temporary membership on the PGA Tour.

“Just a lot of a grind out there today,” Gerard said. “Course got pretty tough, pretty firm. Greens got really bumpy toward the end, which is going to happen in the afternoon. So just really tried to stay patient, kept myself in it, even though I didn’t really have my best game or anything near it.”

Akshay Bhatia was third with 31 after a 17-point round.

“I think the golf course, the area, it’s perfect for this format,” Bhatia said. “You’re playing in altitude, you got drivable par 4s, you got short par 5s. So, it’s a great format to make a ton of birdies.”

Beau Hossler had an eight-point day to reach 30 points. Joel Dahmen was at 29 after a 16-point round.