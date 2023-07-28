Famed Black golfer Ben Davis honored with plaque at Rackham course

Mackenzie Thompson

Huntington Woods − The city of Huntington Woods unveiled a historic marker honoring the late Ben Davis at the entrance to Rackham Golf Course on Friday afternoon.

During a time when African Americans weren’t allowed to join private golf clubs, Davis found a home at Rackham, which was one of the few integrated municipal courses in the nation.

Thirty years into his career, Davis became the first Black member of the Michigan Professional Golfers' Association in 1966.

“This is bigger than this golf course," Lt. Gov. of Michigan Garland Gilchrist said. “His (Davis) story shows how important it is to honor people who paved the way for other people to learn something, who paved the way for people to enjoy something, and who paved the way for people to build relationships and connections that weren't legally possible in other public accommodations.”

Originally from Pensacola, Fla., Davis moved to Detroit in 1925 with his family and was a graduate of Northern High School.

Davis, who began his golf career in 1936 at the Pine Crest Driving Range in Ferndale, began teaching the game at Rackham in 1952. Among his many students during a 50-year career were world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis of Detroit and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier of the Detroit Pistons.

Karen Peek, one of Davis' students, recalls her first meeting with Davis in 1969 when she was only a teenager during one of her mother and aunt's golf lessons.

“Today, I can still see his smile and hear his bellowing laughter," Peek said. "I'm just one of countless people he influenced and inspired and I'm a better person today because of Ben Davis."

After graduating from college, Peek joined the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and served her apprenticeship under Davis at Rackham.

Shaun Thomas, a great-nephew of Davis, said he's happy that his granddaughter can visit a historical marker "that will be here forever."

“He (Davis) couldn't go to all of the golf courses, and he couldn't compete in all of the events, but he did what he could and he continued to persevere and opened the door for a lot of other golfers," Thomas said.

In 1968, Davis was named Rackham's head professional, making him the first African American in the U.S. to hold that position at a municipal golf course.

Davis went on to win the Michigan Senior PGA Championship in 1974 and the U.S. National Senior Tournament in 1979.

In 1992, Davis was inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame and in 2012, he was inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame. He died at the age of 101 in 2013.

