Saturday's golf: Looking for first PGA title, Hodges takes 5-shot lead

Blaine, Minn. – Chasing his first PGA Tour victory Lee Hodges shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to stretch his lead to five strokes with a round left in the 3M Open.

Hodges had a 20-under 193 total at the TPC Twin Cities to break the tournament 54-hole mark of 195 set last year by Scott Piercy. Hodges led at 8 under after the first round and a record 15 under after the second.

“I have nothing to lose," Hodges said. "I’m out here playing with house money. I have a job next year on the PGA Tour, this is all great. This is just icing on the cake.”

J.T. Poston was second after a 66. Defending champion Tony Finau was another stroke back at 14 under after a 67.

Hodges' best finish in 64 prior events was a tie for third at The American Express in 2022, the only other time the 28-year-old Alabama player has led or shared the lead after 54 holes.

And he almost certainly has played himself into the playoffs that begin in two weeks. He began the week 74th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 70 players qualifying.

“I honestly don’t think I’ll be that nervous tonight." Hodges said. "I’ll hang out with my wife. We’ll go do something fun. I mean, yeah, it’s just golf at the end of the day. I’m lucky to be here.”

Hodges opened with an up-and-down even nine holes, then had five birdies on the back nine.

“I didn’t think I played bad on the front nine, I just couldn’t really get it close to the hole and when I did, I couldn’t make the putt,” he said.

Things were much different after the turn.

Hodges dropped birdie putts from 12 feet on No. 10 and nearly 11 feet on No. 11. His tee shot on the par-3 13th stopped 4 1/2 feet from the cup for another birdie. He added a 5-foorter for birdie on 16 and a 7-footer on 18.

He’ll be paired with Poston on Sunday the final group.

“We play some practice rounds together and I know him really well,” Poston said. “He’s a good friend. So, if I can’t get it done tomorrow, I’ll be pulling for him.”

Finau birdied four of his final eight holes. Last year, he trailed by five shots early in the final round and won by three at 17 under.

“It was just nice to make a run on the back nine today just to give myself a chance," Finau said. "If I’m eight back, that’s a whole different feeling than five or six. I was just happy with the way I finished my round today and to creep up and just be a little closer to the lead.”

Aaron Baddeley was fourth at 13 under after a 65.

Sam Ryder (65), Keith Mitchell (67), Billy Horschel (68) and Kevin Streelman (69) were 12 under. Ryder birdied in his final five holes – and seven of nine – to toe the tournament back-nine record of 29. Mitchell set that mark two years ago.

Kevin Yu shot 29 on his first nine, tying a score recorded by five others, but he was 5 over for his final six holes to finish with a 67. He was tied for 11th.

Senior British Open

Alex Cejka posted his worst score so far at the Senior British Open in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under-par at Royal Porthcawl in Bridgend, Wales.

The German hit a 3-over 74 in the third round to follow a par-71 and an opening 3-under 68.

“It was a tough day for everybody,” said Cejka, who is chasing his third senior major championship title.

Cejka is at even-par overall and has a one-stroke lead over four players tied for second on 1 over, including overnight leader Steven Alker (76), Padraig Harrington (71), Vijay Singh (73) and Phillip Archer (71).

Alker aced the par-3 15th with a 7-iron.

“Sometimes hole-in-ones are not good shots and go in but that was a good shot,” Alker said.

Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 75 to tie for 11th at 4 over.

Defending champion Darren Clarke (73) is tied for 32nd.

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.

Evian Championship

Céline Boutier carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Évian Championship in France to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day.

The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

“I didn’t start that good to be honest. I missed the first three greens but got a good break on 2 and was able to chip in. Then I just had really good chances on the two par-fives, seven and nine, and was able to take advantage of that," said Boutier, who had a bogey on the 12th hole in a round of five birdies.

“I was just trying to focus on making, hitting a good shot, and if I happen to have a birdie opportunity, I hit a solid putt. It was definitely positive and felt pretty good to start very good on the front.”

Boutier’s closest challenger is Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who posted a 68 on Saturday after rounds of 70 and 67.

“Hopefully I will get more birdies tomorrow. It was good iron shots and distance control," Hataoka said. "Also I was good too with my putting stroke, so I was really comfortable. Tomorrow is another new day, and I want to enjoy the next 18 holes.”

Minjee Lee of Australia and Brooke Henderson of Canada are joint-third, a shot behind Hataoka.