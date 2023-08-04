Friday's golf: Henley leads Wyndham again; Cabrera released on parole

Associated Press

Greensboro, N.C. − Russell Henley remained in a familiar spot with a 4-under 66 on Friday that gave him the lead at the Wyndham Championship for the fifth time in the last 10 rounds, just not the round that counts toward winning.

Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas made late moves that could help salvage their seasons.

The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour stop before the lucrative postseason begins for the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup.

Henley led the opening three rounds in 2021 before stumbling on the final nine and making bogey on the last hole to miss out on a playoff. He's off to another solid start this year. He opened with a 62, and then finished off his second round with two straight birdies.

Henley was at 12-under 128, one shot ahead of Horschel, who has just as much at stake. Horschel is at No. 116 in the FedEx Cup and most likely needs to finish alone in second to secure a spot in the playoffs that start next week in Memphis, Tennessee.

He rose to task with a 62, his lowest score ever on the PGA Tour that featured an eagle on the par-4 eighth hole when he holed out from 94 yards, and three straight birdies over the closing stretch to move into second place.

“I’m excited where my game’s going. We’ve still got a long ways to go to get back to where I would like to be in this game of golf, but at least we’ve got momentum behind us pushing us forward now,” Horschel said.

Horschel knows what he has to do. He also realizes odds were against him making the postseason, so he had already booked a trip to the Bahamas with his family.

“Listen, it's a win-win. I either go to Memphis or I go to Abaco with my kids and wife for a week,” he said. “So we'll see what happens this weekend.”

Lucas Glover also needs a runner-up finish for his season to keep going. He had a 64 and was in the large group at at 130 that included Brendon Todd (63), Sea Island winner Adam Svensson (67) and Byeong Hun An, who capped off his 67 by holing out for eagle from the ninth fairway.

Much of the attention was on Thomas, who is No. 79 in the FedEx Cup and is in danger of missing the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time. More than the postseason, his Ryder Cup hopes could hinge on whether he gets to play again before the 12-man team is filled out.

Thomas opened with a 70 and his first step was to make sure he didn't miss the cut for the third straight tournament. It didn't start all that promising, missing a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 1 and a 3-foot par putt on No. 3. But the two-time PGA champion hit his stride and looked to be gaining plenty of confidence.

He was right on the cut line at 2-under par when Thomas holed a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 12. He made a 10-foot birdie on the par-5 15th, and then looked to be in trouble on the par-3 16th when his tee shot caught a severe ridge and rolled off the green down a slope.

Thomas pitched it perfectly, and it rolled in for an unlike birdie. He finished his round of 65 by making an 8-foot par putt.

“I was going to give it the best I had and shoot as low as I could whether that was 65 or 75 today. Fortunately for me it was a 65,” Thomas said. “I’m just going to go do the best I can and just give it everything I have this weekend because don’t have much to lose.”

He likely needs to finish around 15th or better to get into the top 70, all of that depending on what everyone else does around him. Thomas played the opening two rounds with Adam Scott (No. 81) and Shane Lowry (No. 76).

Scott, who opened with a 75, didn't make a birdie over the last 12 holes and shot 71, leaving him eight shots behind in a tie for 31st. He likely needs to finish in the top 10 and at least has the weekend to make his move.

Lowry was right around the bubble until his long birdie attempt on the 16th rolled off the green and down the slope, leading to a double bogey. He birdied the 18th for a 69 and was nine shots behind in a tie for 42nd.

Cabrera released on parole

Buenos Aires – Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera was released from jail on parole on Friday after he completed two years in custody over gender violence cases against two of his ex-girlfriends.

Judge Cristóbal Laje Ros of Cordoba province – 800 kilometers north of Buenos Aires (500 miles) – released the golfer after psychological tests on the 53-year-old Cabrera.

“Cabrera has internalized the damaging mistakes he made. He regrets it," the judge told a local television station. “He will return to his home with his family.”

Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open champion and 2009 Masters winner, was sentenced in July 2021 to two years in prison for threats and harassment of Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.

In November 2022, he was also on trial for threats and harassment against Micaela Escudero, another of his ex-girlfriends. Cabrera pleaded guilty, the court made the two sentences concurrent and gave him three years and 10 months in prison.

Torres Mana and Escudero said Cabrera deserved to be released on parole, Ros said.

During the investigation, Cabrera travelled to the United States in 2020 without informing local authorities, which led Cordoba province to seek his arrest internationally. The golfer came to Brazil, where he was arrested in January 2021 and then extradited to Argentina.

LIV Golf

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. – Matthew Wolff finally put some attention on his golf game Friday when he got off to a torrid start and then had three late birdies for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead after the opening round of LIV Golf Greenbrier.

David Puig and Harold Varner III each had a 63 on the Old White course, which previously had a nine-year run hosting a PGA Tour event.

Wolff was criticized last month by his Smash captain, Brooks Koepka, who accused him in a Sports Illustrated interview of quitting during rounds and not putting in the effort. Koepka referred to Wolff as “talent wasted.”

Wolff issued a statement saying he is making progress on his mental health issues and that it was heartbreaking to hear his team captain use the media to say he had given up on Wolff.

The former Oklahoma State star had no issues on the golf course. He was 6-under par through his opening seven holes, including an eagle on the par-5 12th. And then Wolff closed with three birdies over his last four holes.

Koepka and Jason Kokrak each had 65 as Smash built a four-shot lead in the team competition.

LIV has three players in the 48-man league who won at the Greenbrier, but only one of them had success in the opening round. Joaquin Niemann, who won the last version of the Greenbrier Classic in 2019, had a 65. Kevin Na was tied for last with a 73, while Danny Lee shot 71.

Three-time LIV winner Talor Gooch was at 65.

Women’s Scottish Open

Irvine, Scotland – Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole Friday to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women's Scottish Open after a 4-under 68 in the second round.

The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132.

“I’m very sad about the three-putt at the first hole,” said the 24-year-old Shibuno, who won the Women’s British Open in 2019. “The wind was getting weaker and weaker, but there was still some wind, and it was very difficult for me."

Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day to surge into second place after a 7-under 65 that included five straight birdies on the back nine. That came after she struggled with a persistent headache on the front nine.

“I had a really frustrating headache on the first six holes," Stark said. “I didn’t really care about my game, to be honest. Maybe it was a good thing that I didn’t really pay attention. But then we got that figured out and I started making some putts.”

Celine Boutier of France, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, and Sarah Kemp of Australia were tied for third, another three shots back after both shot a 68.