Dates announced for 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is moving up on the PGA Tour schedule.

The PGA Tour unveiled its 2024 schedule Monday, and has slotted the Detroit stop for June 25-30 at Detroit Golf Club. It'll be the sixth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This summer's Rocket Mortgage Classic was June 29-July 2, won by Rickie Fowler. The event usually has been in and around the Fourth of July, though the 2022 edition was July 28-31.