MSU golfer McCulloch qualifies for PGA Tour event with Canadian Amateur victory

The Detroit News

Michigan State golfer Ashton McCulloch is headed to a PGA Tour event next year.

McCulloch qualified to play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ont., after winning the 118th Canadian Amateur at The Pulpit Club in Caledon, Ont.

A native of Kingston, Ont., McCulloch was the only player in the field to shoot under par all four days of the tournament, posting rounds of 69-68-70-70 to finish at 7-under and win the national championship.

He also earns an exemption into the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship at the Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. from Aug. 14-20.

“It was a mental grind out there, for sure,” McCulloch said. “That’s why you don’t quit on rounds, you keep on fighting. I was 2-over early in both rounds and I somehow found a way to manage myself and the emotions and keep on fighting and find some birdies late.”

McCulloch, who was named the Big Ten freshman of the year golfer in 2022 and helped lead the Spartans to the NCAA Regionals in each of the last two seasons, will be joined at the U.S. Amateur by MSU teammate August Meekhof, who won the Michigan Amateur last month.

“It’s going to be really cool to get to share that with August,” McCulloch said. “For us, following in the footsteps of James (Piot) and seeing what he did to make it through and win a couple of years ago, but of us are really excited for the opportunity to represent Michigan State and make all of Spartan Nation proud.”