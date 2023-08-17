Thursday's golf: McIlroy, Harman share BMW lead on rain-soaked Olympia Fields

Associated Press

The Detroit News

Olympia Fields, Ill. – Rory McIlroy didn't mind being in the rough at rain-soaked Olympia Fields, except for having trees and a bunker between him and the 17th green. And even that didn't matter Thursday in the BMW Championship.

McIlroy found the short grass only six times with 18 tee shots – three of them on par 3s – and no one would have guessed that looking at his card. He played bogey-free for a 5-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with British Open champion Brian Harman in the second FedEx Cup playoff event.

“Only hitting three fairways today and coming up with 65 is a bit of a bonus,” McIlroy said.

The greens were so soft from a two-hour rain delay in the morning that McIlroy realized trying to get at pins was easier coming from the rough, because the ball wouldn't have as much spin.

“I'm not saying I was trying to aim for the rough,” he said with a smile.

And certainly the spot he found himself in at the par-4 17th wasn't ideal. He only had 116 yards left on the 456-yard hole, but he had a stand of trees blocking his path to the green, a big bunker in front of the putting surface.

He punched 7-iron through a gap in the branches, just over the bunker, just over the green and then chipped in for birdie. It was that kind of day.

“There was a couple of branches above the window I was looking at, and I was like, `If it hits those, it’s just going to drop down near that front left bunker and I'll have a decent angle down the green and have a 10-footer or less to save par,” he said. "It was a bit of a hit-and-a-hope. Just trying to thread that needle. It was either chip it out or take it on. And it's only Thursday.

“I thought, `What the heck? I'll take it on and see what happens.'”

Harman, who returned from his British Open title last week at the FedEx Cup playoff opener with some rust, delivered his excitement toward the end of the round. He holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th, and then chipped in for birdie on the 17th.

They were were one shot clear of a large group at 66 that included Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala and Rickie Fowler, a good start for different reasons.

Scheffler had one nine months without finishing worse than 12th, and then has gone consecutive weeks outside the top 20 as his putting has been a struggle. It was nice to see them go in for a chance. Fowler has a chance to earn one of the six automatic spots on the U.S. Ryder Cup team by winning.

As for Fitzpatrick and Theegala, it's all about being among the top 30 in the FedEx Cup after this week to advance to the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

Fitzpatrick is No. 40 and needs a good finish to reach the Tour Championship and salvage a disappointing year. Last year's U.S. Open champion beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff at Hilton Head, but he has one top 10 in his last nine starts that has seen his FedEx Cup standing drop.

“Really pleased,” Fitzpatrick said, adding “really” six more times, equaling the number of birdies he made in the opening round.

Theegala is at No. 31 going into the BMW Championship and jumped into the mix by holing out with a 9-iron from the 14th fairway for an eagle.

“I think it’s impossible to ignore,” Theegala said of the FedEx Cup standings. “I think everyone would be lying if they didn’t know exactly where they stood – not exactly but somewhat of an idea what it’s going to take to get to next week.”

Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young were among those at 67, both trying to improve their Ryder Cup stock. Jon Rahm, two-time defending champion Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth were at 68.

Lucas Glover, going for his third straight victory in as many weeks, shot 70.

Rahm won at Olympia Fields in 2020 on a course so dry and firm that 4-under par got him into a playoff he won over Dustin Johnson. This was green, lush and soaked by heavy rain in the morning that led to a two-hour delay.

The rough was long and wet. The greens were so soft it made it a challenge to hit it the right distance – especially with a back pin – knowing the ball would zip back. That's why McIlroy didn't mind if the ball was in the rough. This was a time to blast away, and the game's most artistic driver put on a show.

“A lot of the tee shots I was just being super aggressive because I knew in the back of my mind I wasn’t really being penalized for it,” McIlroy said. "The golf course is certainly not playing the way it played in 2020. That was not my approach a few years ago here.

“But hopefully with the wind and the sun, the golf course starts to firm up a little bit and starts to play a little bit more like how I think it should play.”

Aiming for the Ryder Cup

The BMW Championship is the final event that decides who reaches the FedEx Cup finale, and it's all about position in the standings.

For the Americans, it has nothing to do with money.

“The one spot I want to be on is on that Ryder Cup team,” Keegan Bradley said. “Wherever that is on the FedEx Cup, I'll take it.”

The BMW Championship also is the final qualifying event for Americans to earn the six automatic spots on the Ryder Cup team. So it was not surprising to hear how much the Ryder Cup was on Bradley's mind. The short answer: a lot.

“I think about the Ryder Cup every second I’m awake basically,” he said. “My biggest thing right now is trying not to think about it while I’m playing because it’s important to me.”

Bradley, who hasn't played in a Ryder Cup since 2014, isn't alone in that thinking.

Lucas Glover has been thinking about playing in a Ryder Cup for the better part of 20 years, and he really had no reason to contemplate a trip to Rome just a few months ago when the biggest struggle was keeping a PGA Tour card.

But then he made a desperate switch to a long putter to cure the yips. And then he won the Wyndham Championship to secure his card and spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. And then he won for the second week in a row at the first playoff event. And now there are two opportunities in front of him that he wouldn't have imagined in June.

He is No. 4 in the FedEx Cup, meaning he has a real shot at the $18 million bonus that will be decided next week in Atlanta. The FedEx Cup champion also gets a five-year exemption. He is No. 16 in the Ryder Cup standings – a third straight win might get him on the team, another top finish would make him hard to ignore as a captain's pick.

Which would be the greater perk?

“I'll say the Ryder Cup as a potential perk,” Glover said. “That was a goal from the day I turned pro back in 2001. And we didn't have the FedEx Cup then. I would probably have to say that.”

Like everything else, it all starts with good golf. And now is as good a time as any for the 50 players at Olympia Fields to start playing their best.

Jon Rahm remains the No. 1 seed and in some respects is the defending champion. He won the last time at Olympia Fields in 2020 under much greater circumstances. The North course had no fans. The course had no grandstands, all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rarely has such a big putt – 65 feet in a playoff against Dustin Johnson – been so silent.

The defending champion of the BMW Championship is Patrick Cantlay, who has won the last two years on different courses ( Wilmington in 2022, Caves Valley in 2021 ). Cantlay is coming off a playoff loss to Glover last week in Memphis, Tennessee.

The top 30 advance to the Tour Championship. The leading player will start with a two-shot lead, and all of them can count on spots in the majors next year.

But this Ryder Cup focus isn't going away.

Next week after the Tour Championship, U.S. captain Zach Johnson decides which six players will fill out his 12-man roster for Rome on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone.

Cantlay all but assured himself one of the six automatic spots with his runner-up finish, moving to No. 3 right behind U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and ahead of British Open champion Brian Harman. Max Homa has a narrow lead at No. 6 over Xander Schauffele.

Jordan Spieth is at No. 8.

The conventional thought is the top eight are likely to be on the team. That still hasn't kept Spieth from contemplating the outcome. Given the PGA Tour's fight with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which turned into a deal with Saudi Arabia, these guys are used to compartmentalizing.

“It's on my mind for me,” Spieth said. “But it's also on my mind for what's going to happen. It's crazy, isn't it? Just the scenarios that can happen. And you've got another not here looking good if a couple of things happen and not looking good if a couple of other things happen.”

He was referring to Justin Thomas, who is No. 14 in the standings and cannot move up because he didn't make it to the postseason for the first time. He also has been a spark for the U.S. team and his 6-2-1 record is a plus.

But if the likes of Cameron Young (No. 9), Bradley (No. 11) and Sam Burns (No. 12) all contend, that makes it tougher on Thomas.

There will be a lot of leaderboard watching for a 50-man field. And for the Americans vying for a spot on the Ryder Cup team, there figures to be more than one winner this week.

ISPS Handa World Invitational

Ballymena, Northern Ireland – Daniel Brown of England shot 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the European tour on Thursday.

In the co-sanctioned LPGA Tour event taking place concurrently, there was a four-way share of the lead between Gabrielle Cowley of England, Ellinor Sudow of Sweden, Kim Metraux of Switzerland and Karis Davidson of Australia, who all shot 4-under 69.

The parkland Galgorm Castle Golf Club and the links at Castlerock Golf Club are staging the tournament. Every men's and women's player plays one round at each venue over the first two days, before all the action takes place at Galgorm once the cut falls after 36 holes.

The best scores came at Castlerock, where Brown – an Englishman ranked No. 374 – played and made six birdies as well as an eagle at the par-5 15th. Alex Fitzpatrick and Callan Barrow of England, Manu Gandas of India and Gregorio De Leo of Italy were tied on 5 under, with only De Leo of them playing Galgorm.

The joint leaders on the LPGA Tour event all played Castlerock, too. Of the top 12, only American golfer Marissa Steen (70) played Galgorm.

Sweden’s Maja Stark won the women’s title last year but is not in the field this week.