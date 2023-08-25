Thursday's golf: Collin Morikawa shoots 61 for three-way tie at Tour Championship

Associated Press

The Detroit News

Atlanta – Collin Morikawa faced a tough road at the Tour Championship, starting the tournament nine shots behind but knowing he had 72 holes – and an example from Rory McIlroy last year – to make up ground in the FedEx Cup finale.

He managed to do that in one day, with a little help from the top.

Morikawa finally put together his most complete round of the year at a good time Thursday, closing with three straight birdies for a 9-under 61 that gave him a share of the lead with Ryder Cup hopeful Keegan Bradley (63) and BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland (68).

They were at 10-under par, the score top-seeded Scottie Scheffler started with in the stifling heat of East Lake.

At the end of one round, 16 players – slightly more than half the 30-man field – were separated by four shots in the chase for the $18 million FedEx Cup prize.

That includes McIlroy, who last year was 11 shots behind on the front nine of the opening round, six shots behind going into the last day and still won. Just getting to the first tee was a victory of sorts for McIlroy, who has been dealing with back spasms the last three days and could not hold a club over the golf ball on the eve of the tournament.

He shot 70 and was three behind, which he said left him “over the moon.”

The staggered start is based on FedEx Cup standings. Scheffler began at 10 under as No. 1, all the way down to the final five players who started at even par. Morikawa was No. 24 in the FedEx Cup and began at 1 under.

Now he's tied for the lead.

“It feels great,” Morikawa said. “Shoot, no better time I guess in our Tour Championship to show up and start playing some good golf.”

Scheffler left frustrated over another wasted round. He ran off three birdies in six holes and led by as many as five shots on the front nine. And then he had a trio of three-putts, two that cost him momentum, one that cost him the lead.

The biggest mistake was a tee shot into the water on the par-3 15th, followed by a three-putt from 15 feet for a triple-bogey 6. Suddenly, he was two behind. A late birdie left him at 71 to put him at 9 under, one shot out of the lead.

This was four days after Scheffler missed three putts from the 6-foot range on the back nine at Olympia Fields that cost him a chance at winning the BMW Championship.

“I’m obviously pretty frustrated with how I played today,” Scheffler said, eventually finding some perspective. “I guess it's a little bit of a blessing to have a pretty bad day and still be in the tournament. So, yeah, go out there tomorrow and just keep fighting.”

Morikawa knew he had a chance based on what McIlroy did last year. He was so excited by his iron play he was ready to go another 18 holes in a heat index that topped 100 degrees.

How well was the two-time major champion swinging? Consider the 15th hole, a 224-yard par-3 over the lake to a peninsula green.

“Immediately when I hit the tee shot, I didn’t even watch it because I knew where it was going to go, and that’s the kind of control you want,” Morikawa said. “Some days are going to be better than others, but it’s nice to know that that golf swing is just exactly where I want it.”

At one point on the back nine, Morikawa said he told his caddie they hadn't hit so many shots pin-high in a full tournament, much less one day.

Bradley is new to this format – he last played in the Tour Championship in 2014, when it was based on points and way too much math – so it was a jolt to run off three straight birdies on the front nine and see his name on the video board at 6 under.

“I thought they had my score wrong … and then I realized it’s my first time playing this format,” Bradley said with a laugh. He's trying to worry about his score only, each hole, each day, just like any other tournament.

He's also trying not to think about the Ryder Cup, no small task. Bradley, a two-time winner this season, finished 11th in the standings and has to wait until Tuesday to see if he's one of the six captain's picks. Morikawa finished 10th in the standings.

“I try my hardest to not think of the Ryder Cup, but everybody asks me about it,” Bradley said. “I'm walking down the fairways, everyone’s yelling to me about it. A two-year qualifying process, with the tournament a month away, I don’t think everything is based on this tournament. But it might be. So, better to go play well than to not.”

Czech Masters

Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic – Sami Välimäki shot a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters on Thursday.

The Finn, who is seeking his second European tour title, started on the back nine by making five straight birdies. He went on to add to four more birdies on the front fine for a bogey-free round at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

“I was just flowing," Välimäki said. "When you start putting good and hitting it good, you just keep going and enjoy the round."

Five players are two shots back in a tie for second.

They are Sweden’s Alexander Björk, Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard, England’s Todd Clements, Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Maximilian Schmitt of Germany.

Björk put together his round while playing together with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. A total of 14 players at the Czech Masters still can reach the final place on the European Points List to make the Ryder Cup team, and there’s still a chance for players to impress Donald.

“There are definitely some spots open,” Donald said.

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland and Yannik Paul of Germany, who are currently third and fourth, respectively, in the European Points List, were tied for seventh, three shots behind the leader.

The Czech Masters and the forthcoming European Masters in Switzerland are the last two European events before Donald names his captain’s picks on Sept 4.

Europe faces the U.S. at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, starting on Sept 25.

CPKC Women’s Open

Vancouver, British Columbia – Yuka Saso had a big second nine to shoot a 6-under 66 and take the first-round lead Thursday in the CPKC Women’s Open, while Canadian star Brooke Henderson struggled while playing in glasses for the first time on the LPGA Tour.

Even par at the turn at tree-lined – and mosquito-infested – Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, Saso birdied Nos. 1-4 and 6-7, playing her second nine in 6-under 30. The 22-year-old Japanese player won the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open for her lone LPGA Tour title.

“I don’t know what happened the back nine,” Saso said. “I started hitting some good second shots and having short putts for birdies, giving myself a lot of chances.”

Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, opened with a 75. Playing in the afternoon, she had four bogeys and a birdie.

“I just wasn’t sharp today,” Henderson said. “Hopefully, just go out tomorrow morning early, get off to a quick start, make more birdies.”

She has long worn worn glasses off the course, but hadn't played in them.

“At least I could see my ball in the bush, which was kind of a good thing, I guess,” Henderson said.

Saso tried to be patient with the mosquitoes.

“The bug spray helped a lot," she said. "The wind, too.”

Linn Grant was second after an afternoon 67. The 24-year-old Swede rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 11th with birdies on the next four holes. She won the Dana Open in July in Ohio for her first LPGA Tour title.

“I didn’t feel very confident with my swing going out,” Grant said. “But I managed to kind of find something. You know, golf is golf. You got to just kind of go with what you have.”

Canadian Alena Sharp was at 69 with Rose Zhang, 2019 winner Jin Young Ko, Weiwei Zhang, Sei Young Kim and Danielle Kang.

“To be honest, the start was a little shaky,” Sharp said. “I was a little nervous. You got to kind of put your blinders on out here. Fairways are narrow.”

The 20-year-old Zhang won the Mizuho Americas Open in June at Liberty National in her first professional start.

“You can never be too comfortable, especially on this golf course,” Zhang said. “Every day the conditions are going to be changing.”

Nelly Korda topped the group at 70.

“It’s really tight off the tee,” Korda said. “Really small greens. And a side of a lot of mosquitoes.”

Canadian amateur Brooke Rivers had a 71. The 18-year-old will be a freshman at Wake Forest.

“I’m feeling good.” Rivers said. “Stuck to the plan and hit some good shots.”

Three-time winner Lydia Ko shot a 72. She won at Vancouver Golf Club in 2012 and 2015. Race to CME Globe leader Lilia Vu also had a 72.

Lexi Thompson opened with a 76. She's No. 157 in the Race to CME Globe and in danger of losing her LPGA card without having to use a one-time career money exemption.

Defending champion Paula Reto shot 78.

Canadian sisters Maddie and Ellie Szeryk were paired together, with Maddie shooting a 73 and Ellie a 77.

Shaughnessy was originally set to host the event in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it by three years.