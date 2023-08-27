Did that really happen? Vijay Singh wins Ally Challenge after leader collapses on 17

Grand Blanc — When Vijay Singh's 30-footer for birdie came up just short on the 18th green, he thought he had come up just short in the Ally Challenge, too.

But then, as he walked off the green, he took one last look at the leaderboard and saw he was leading. Paul Goydos, the leader through 16 holes, was nowhere to be found anywhere on the front page of the leaderboard.

The disaster of all disasters struck at the par-3 17th for Goydos, and the fortunate recipient was Singh, the World Golf Hall-of-Famer who now has won four times at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, including three Buick Opens.

"I don't know how he did it," Singh said of Goydos, "but it's unfortunate, really unfortunate."

For Singh, 60, this was his sixth win on the 50-and-older Champions Tour, and first since 2018. He won the old Buick Open on the PGA Tour here in 1997, 2004 and 2005. He takes home the $330,000 first-place check, and will start celebrating when he gets to Hawaii on Monday, he said.

Singh shot rounds of 66 and 68 on Saturday, after rain postponed Friday's round, and finished off with a 68.

He actually took the lead on the back nine Sunday, after he birdies Nos. 12, 13 and 14, but a bogey on 15 and a par at the scoreable par-5 16th seemed to do him in.

Godyos, 59, the 36-hole co-leader with Darren Clarke, opened with a 2-under 34 on Sunday, but then made three birdies of his own on Nos. 13, 14 and 15 to seize command of the tournament. On No. 15, he made a 30-footer to get to 15 under, with a one-stroke lead. He also made par at the doable par-5 16th, but still had the lead when suddenly everything changed at 17.

Goydos hit a well-enough tee shot, 25 feet short of the hole, and lagged to 3 feet.

From there, the unfathomable: Four more putts, for five total. It was a triple-bogey 6, and a gutwrenching scene.

Goydos, despite the epic collapse, signed autographs for the entire rope line outside the scorer's tent, before talking with The Detroit News.

"I've battled, for a lack of a better word, the yips, the flinches with the putter. I putted pretty well all week, until 17," Goydos said. "I hung in there pretty well, played pretty good, except for one little 45-second moment.

"I couldn't get it in. I missed it left, and right, and left and right, all over the place.

"As I've gotten older, I've battled (the yips), especially this year."

Goydos technically still had a shot to tie Singh on the par-4 18th, if he holed out for eagle. He took dead aim, his ball landing just three feet left of the cup. He missed the birdie putt, and was amazed he made the tap-in.

"I flinched it in instead of flinching it out," said Goydos, who was looking for his sixth Champions Tour win, and first since 2017. He shot a final-round 71, and tied for third place at 12 under with Stephen Ames (70), Harrison Frazar (71) and Tim Petrovic.

Jeff Maggert finished second alone, at 13 under, after a final-round 69.

Clarke (72) finished seventh, and Bernhard Langer (70), Steve Stricker (68) and David Toms (68) tied for eighth at 10 under. Lake Orion's Tom Gillis (70), trying to get ball full status on the tour, tied for 23rd at 5 under.

"Played well," said Gillis, 55, who now lives in Jupiter, Florida. "Couldn't get the putter going."

Goydos long has related to that sentiment, but perhaps never more than Sunday.

There aren't too many pros who can recall four-putts, let alone five-putts.

"Three putting is bad. It's bad," Goydos said. "(I'll) be upset probably more tonight, go back tonight and look yourself in the mirror."

Singh was sympathetic: "You don't want to see anyone having a three-putt (let alone) a four-putt or a five-putt."

Singh opened Sunday's final round a shot back, and a bogey at the par-3 eighth hole stunted his momentum. But then he made four birdies over the next six holes to get into it. Turns out, he wasn't out of it when he thought he was out of it.

Singh becomes the sixth different winner in the sixth playing of the Ally Challenge, and he becomes the second player to win both the Buick Open and the Ally, joining Jim Furyk, a winner here in 2003 on the PGA Tour and in 2020 in his Champions Tour debut.

Singh said he always seems to drive it very well at Warwick Hills, which leads to a lot of birdie opportunities. That was especially true this week, with soft conditions and preferred lies in the fairway. He finished the Ally with 16 birdies and an eagle on the par-4 sixth hole in the opening round.

"I love coming here," said Singh, a three-time major champion, with two Masters titles and a PGA Championship crown, who, unlike Goydos, has seen his putting come around this week. "I love the golf course.

"It was a long time coming," he said of Sunday's win, snapping a nearly five-year victory drought.

Said Goydos of Singh: "He played good, he deserved to win. It's fine. On this tour, it's 54 holes."

He found out in the cruelest of ways, it's not 53.

Michigan champs in 2023

➤Meijer LPGA Classic: Leona Maguire

➤Rocket Mortgage Classic: Rickie Fowler

➤Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Elizabeth Szokol and Cheyenne Knight

➤Ally Challenge: Vijay Singh

