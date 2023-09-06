Check out the tee times for Monday's Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest
More than 200 golfers will take their swings in eight categories, competing for a variety of prizes.
It's almost time to swing for the fences — well, the prizes, anyway.
The annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole-In-One Contest is set for Monday at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.
More than 200 golfers are expected to compete in eight categories, for a variety of pretty cool prizes, and, who knows, perhaps this will be the first year we actually see an ace in the contest. Without an ace, closest to pin in each category will take home the title, as yours truly did last year. (Sorry, not sorry.) Tee times have been finalized (see those below), and if you are eligible — anyone with a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course can compete (we use the honor system), and it's free — and don't yet have a tee time, you can still show up anytime Monday.
There's no cost to participate in the Hole-In-One Contest, though donations will be accepted for the Heart of a Lion — John Daly & Major Ed Foundation.
The contest will take place on the seventh hole at Whispering Willows, from a variety of yardages, depending on age and gender, usually topping out around 160 yards.
7:30-10 a.m.
Abeska, Gary
Adams, Kevin
Arbogast, Steven
Benedict, Stacy
Berberet, Rick
Bridges, Inez
Bruce, Bill
Corey, John
Dewitt, Tim
Farragher, Ed
Fodera, Jas
Furkioti, John
Galbenski, David
Grech, Tony
Gulick, Brian
Guminik, Ron
Guzzardo, Dominic
Healy, Bob
Heltsley, Larry
Jollife, Elizabeth
Jones, Keenan
Karim, Mark
Keller, Kevin
Keller, Rick
Kuehn, Brian
Martin, Leo
McIntyre, Aaron
Owen, Gary
Roe, Billy
Rossbach, Jennifer
Rush, Terry
Rutkowski, Michael
Scala, Glenn
Schulte, Joseph
Simor, Anthony
Slank, Norbert
Stevens, John
Tiltman, Bob
Vachon, Marc
Wade, Dennis
Wallace, Johnny
Whiting, Thomas
Young, Tom
Zagata, Justin
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Allarrd, Ray
Attee, Gerald
Bailey, Bud
Barber, Harold
Barbour, Edmund
Buhl, Roger
Daihl, Bob
Derengowski, Ryan
Dezelski, John
Dipaola, Jimmy
Fackler, Kathy
Folino, Luigi
Foreman, Dan
Fortain, Kenneth
Foster, Laurence
Francis, Jim
Francis, Mary
Frankland, Kenneth
Gibson, Bill
Girard, Keith
Green, Bert
Haist, Jeremy
Hampton, Rickey
Herline, Tom
Hoyt, Keith
Hussin, Jamall
Kaminski, Thomas
Kansier, Brendan
Kiel, Dennis
Kilander, Dave
Knaus, James
Kuehn, Brian
Kuliga, Geiorg
Legg, Michael
Lentini, Joe
Lippert, Chuck
Long, Dave
Love, J Gregory
Martin, Ray
Measel, Joseph
Merritt, Brett
Messerknecht, Craig
Moyer, Mark
Murray, Trish
O'Halloran, Mike
Osebold, Jim
Perfetto, Larry
Polkowski, Stanley
Popchock, Karen
Qualls, Thomas
Ragozine, Phil
Root, Randy
Rossi, Victor
Schaenzer, Cole
Schultz, Tony
Shoats, Everett
Sluiter, Wayne
Smolek, Richard
Stewart, Justin
Tadrzynski, David
Todd, Bill
Weatherhead, Michael
Wehrly, Mitch
Weston, Fred
Yee, George
Yee, Nancy
Yee, Wesley
Zerbkot, Thomas
12:30-3 p.m.
Alman, Larry
Coliton, Michael
Curtis, Mark
Deriemacker, Kyle
Dillon, Don
Doherty, Victor
Downs, Dan
Drabicki, Dennis
Drake, Glen
Drangin, Barry
Escamilla, Paul
Ganiard, Tom
Graham, Wayne
Gyokeres, Mike
Hall, Stuart
Hansen, Michael
Hayes, Michael
Johnson, Andrew
Joyce, John
Juzyk, Dan
Karsa, Nate
Kazmierski, Mark
Kochyan, Diran
Lawler, Steve
Lies, Jim
Livernois, Matt
Lobbestael, Maria
Loney, Matt
Loschiavo, Jim
McGowan, Jim
McGowan, Marin
Mueller, Jim
Naujokas, Joseph
Naujokas, Nancy
O'Brien, Diane
Parker, Michael
Pattee, Roger
Salley, James
Salter, Bob
Schieb, Katie
Sharoian, Nicholas
Simon, George
Stewart, Pete
Swafford, Michael
Swaine, Janice
Szuba, Kevin
Szuba, Sandra
Talbott, Ira
Temple, Randy
Vroman, Larry
Whitey, Michael
Worley, Douglas
Zurek, Tom
3-6 p.m.
Baker, Camden
Barrett, Ed
Caplan, Deborah
Davis, Jerry
Dennison, John
Elliott, Jackson
Findley, Chad
Griffis, Larry
Hight, Daniel
Hirst, Jerry
Huddle, David
Julin, Rob
Kinsler, Ken
Lack, Andrew
McConnell, Mark
Mercier, Paul
Mercier, Watson
Meuser, Kameron
Mielke, Debra
Nardecchia, Jerry
Obriot, Keith
O'Bryan, Donald
Orlich, Joe
Saulsby, Darrell
Serafino, Brian
Smith, Kyle
Sokol, Dylan
Spoon, Elliot
Stoddard, Michael
Thomson, Marie
Trumph, Matt
Vannwase, Erick
Zonca, Derek
