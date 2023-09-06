Check out the tee times for Monday's Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest

It's almost time to swing for the fences — well, the prizes, anyway.

The annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole-In-One Contest is set for Monday at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.

More than 200 golfers are expected to compete in eight categories, for a variety of pretty cool prizes, and, who knows, perhaps this will be the first year we actually see an ace in the contest. Without an ace, closest to pin in each category will take home the title, as yours truly did last year. (Sorry, not sorry.) Tee times have been finalized (see those below), and if you are eligible — anyone with a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course can compete (we use the honor system), and it's free — and don't yet have a tee time, you can still show up anytime Monday.

There's no cost to participate in the Hole-In-One Contest, though donations will be accepted for the Heart of a Lion — John Daly & Major Ed Foundation.

The contest will take place on the seventh hole at Whispering Willows, from a variety of yardages, depending on age and gender, usually topping out around 160 yards.

7:30-10 a.m.

Abeska, Gary

Adams, Kevin

Arbogast, Steven

Benedict, Stacy

Berberet, Rick

Bridges, Inez

Bruce, Bill

Corey, John

Dewitt, Tim

Farragher, Ed

Fodera, Jas

Furkioti, John

Galbenski, David

Grech, Tony

Gulick, Brian

Guminik, Ron

Guzzardo, Dominic

Healy, Bob

Heltsley, Larry

Jollife, Elizabeth

Jones, Keenan

Karim, Mark

Keller, Kevin

Keller, Rick

Kuehn, Brian

Martin, Leo

McIntyre, Aaron

Owen, Gary

Roe, Billy

Rossbach, Jennifer

Rush, Terry

Rutkowski, Michael

Scala, Glenn

Schulte, Joseph

Simor, Anthony

Slank, Norbert

Stevens, John

Tiltman, Bob

Vachon, Marc

Wade, Dennis

Wallace, Johnny

Whiting, Thomas

Young, Tom

Zagata, Justin

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Allarrd, Ray

Attee, Gerald

Bailey, Bud

Barber, Harold

Barbour, Edmund

Buhl, Roger

Daihl, Bob

Derengowski, Ryan

Dezelski, John

Dipaola, Jimmy

Fackler, Kathy

Folino, Luigi

Foreman, Dan

Fortain, Kenneth

Foster, Laurence

Francis, Jim

Francis, Mary

Frankland, Kenneth

Gibson, Bill

Girard, Keith

Green, Bert

Haist, Jeremy

Hampton, Rickey

Herline, Tom

Hoyt, Keith

Hussin, Jamall

Kaminski, Thomas

Kansier, Brendan

Kiel, Dennis

Kilander, Dave

Knaus, James

Kuehn, Brian

Kuliga, Geiorg

Legg, Michael

Lentini, Joe

Lippert, Chuck

Long, Dave

Love, J Gregory

Martin, Ray

Measel, Joseph

Merritt, Brett

Messerknecht, Craig

Moyer, Mark

Murray, Trish

O'Halloran, Mike

Osebold, Jim

Perfetto, Larry

Polkowski, Stanley

Popchock, Karen

Qualls, Thomas

Ragozine, Phil

Root, Randy

Rossi, Victor

Rossi, Victor

Schaenzer, Cole

Schultz, Tony

Shoats, Everett

Sluiter, Wayne

Smolek, Richard

Stewart, Justin

Tadrzynski, David

Todd, Bill

Weatherhead, Michael

Wehrly, Mitch

Weston, Fred

Yee, George

Yee, Nancy

Yee, Wesley

Zerbkot, Thomas

Zerbkot, Thomas

12:30-3 p.m.

Alman, Larry

Coliton, Michael

Curtis, Mark

Deriemacker, Kyle

Dillon, Don

Doherty, Victor

Downs, Dan

Drabicki, Dennis

Drake, Glen

Drangin, Barry

Escamilla, Paul

Ganiard, Tom

Graham, Wayne

Gyokeres, Mike

Hall, Stuart

Hansen, Michael

Hayes, Michael

Johnson, Andrew

Joyce, John

Juzyk, Dan

Karsa, Nate

Kazmierski, Mark

Kochyan, Diran

Lawler, Steve

Lies, Jim

Livernois, Matt

Lobbestael, Maria

Loney, Matt

Loschiavo, Jim

McGowan, Jim

McGowan, Marin

Mueller, Jim

Naujokas, Joseph

Naujokas, Nancy

O'Brien, Diane

Parker, Michael

Pattee, Roger

Salley, James

Salter, Bob

Schieb, Katie

Sharoian, Nicholas

Sharoian, Nick

Simon, George

Stewart, Pete

Swafford, Michael

Swaine, Janice

Szuba, Kevin

Szuba, Sandra

Talbott, Ira

Temple, Randy

Vroman, Larry

Whitey, Michael

Worley, Douglas

Zurek, Tom

3-6 p.m.

Baker, Camden

Barrett, Ed

Caplan, Deborah

Caplan, Deborah

Davis, Jerry

Dennison, John

Elliott, Jackson

Findley, Chad

Griffis, Larry

Hight, Daniel

Hirst, Jerry

Huddle, David

Julin, Rob

Kinsler, Ken

Lack, Andrew

McConnell, Mark

Mercier, Paul

Mercier, Watson

Meuser, Kameron

Mielke, Debra

Nardecchia, Jerry

Obriot, Keith

O'Bryan, Donald

Orlich, Joe

Saulsby, Darrell

Serafino, Brian

Smith, Kyle

Sokol, Dylan

Spoon, Elliot

Stoddard, Michael

Thomson, Marie

Trumph, Matt

Vannwase, Erick

Zonca, Derek

tpaul@detroitnews.com

X: @tonypaul1984