Friday's golf: Picking Koepka from LIV Golf was easy for Ryder Cup captain Johnson

Associated Press

The Detroit News

Rome – When U.S. captain Zach Johnson got his Ryder Cup team together for the first time for a training camp at the Marco Simone course outside Rome on Friday, there was no need for a pep talk about team unity with Brooks Koepka coming in from the renegade LIV Golf tour.

That’s because it was just about unanimous: Everyone wanted the five-time major champion. Even if he did go chase the riches of the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

“The only thing that was said about Brooks with the guys – specifically the top six that made the team on their own merit – was, ’We want Brooks Koepka to play for Team USA,” Johnson said.

Nine of the 12-man American team played Marco Simone for the first time. Koepka was on hand but three players were missing.

“Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have family matters that definitely supersede what we’re doing,” Johnson said.

While Spieth's wife is about to give birth, Schauffele and Cantlay had “prior family commitments,” Julius Mason of the PGA of America added.

The team landed in Rome and went right out to play 18 holes under a searing sun. With only two caddies along for the trip, they rode carts around the hilly course, which is located just outside the capital.

The Americans will play another round on Saturday before returning for the Sept. 29-Oct 1 event, when Marco Simone will become the third venue in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup after Valderrama in Spain (1997) and Le Golf National in France (2018).

“The common sentiments that I heard on the golf course was they really liked it, which is awesome, and I knew they would because Marco Simone is very, very good,” said Johnson, who saw the course for the first time last year.

“The rough was very thick. That was the other nugget that we talked about a lot. The putting greens were very good, very true, very nice. The fairways were awesome. It’s a great test and it’s a really, really good match-play golf course. So the guys are excited about the competition,” Johnson added.

Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples and Stewart Cink are Johnson's five vice captains. There'll be another unofficial vice captain back home: Tiger Woods.

“Tiger is very much a part of Team USA and has been for years,” Johnson said. “He is, for lack of a better term, on call with us. He is very much in the know as to what we’re trying to do. … (We're) going to utilize his wisdom and he’s passionate about (the Ryder Cup). He wishes he could be here, but it’s just not in the cards for him physically. And that’s fine. I mean, he is with us. He’s just not here physically.”

Woods was a player on eight Ryder Cup teams and a vice captain in 2018. But he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash.

While the U.S. routed Europe at home in Whistling Straits two years ago, the Americans haven’t won the Ryder Cup on European soil in three decades.

Rome presents a chance to break that trend.

“That’s exactly the way we’re looking at it. It’s just a great opportunity,” Johnson said. “What’s happened in the past is the past. It’s not relevant to us right now. This team is very much focused on where their feet are. We’re going to learn, obviously, from the past and things that have happened. But you can’t dwell on it. You just got to stay focused on really what’s right in front of you and these guys have done a great job of bonding together and keeping the big picture the main thing.”

With a dinner in Rome and plenty of time together on flights crossing the Atlantic, Johnson is promoting some team bonding exercises.

“We’ve got a couple of little things that we’re going to employ,” he said. “Some things that can maybe add some levity to the situation and also add some confidence and freedom to the team. … The team chemistry, the team synergy seems to be fantastic.”

Justin Thomas, another of Johnson’s captains picks, has already been influential in that category.

“JT has a natural ability of leading," Johnson said about Thomas. “It’s just the way he goes about his work and his business. It’s attractive to the guys. It’s a pretty magnetic attribute I think he has in his personality. So then you couple that with his talent, it makes for a pretty awesome teammate.”

Johnson pointed out the view of St. Peter’s Basilica from the highest parts of the Marco Simone course.

“I feel very young here as an American for obvious reasons,” Johnson said of being in Italy. “But I love everything about it. Obviously love the food. That goes without saying. But more than that, love the history. I mean, it’s the Eternal City. As a Christian, the meaning of this place is very special.”

Europe’s team will hold its training camp starting on Monday.

Irish Open

Straffan, Ireland – Shubhankar Sharma and Jordan Smith shared the halfway lead at the Irish Open on Friday as Rory McIlroy struggled to mount a bid to win his home event for the second time.

Sharma shot 6-under 66 and Smith followed with a 65 as they finished the second round at The K Club on 13 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Ross Fisher (66).

Smith, the world No. 85, was the only player in the top eight ranked inside the top 100, with the leading names in the field needing a big weekend to get into contention.

Shane Lowry, who was born about 45 minutes away in Clara, was alone in ninth place after a second straight 68 while McIlroy shot 70 – to lie eight off the lead on 5-under par – after a mixed end to his round.

The 2016 champion and No. 2-ranked player holed out for eagle from 116 yards at No. 16, only to follow that up with a double-bogey at the 17th after finding the rough off the tee and his second shot and missing a bogey putt from 4 feet. He then got up-and-down from a greenside bunker for a birdie at the last.

McIlroy was tied for 26th place and in a group including Adrian Meronk, the defending champion from Poland who also shot 70.

Sharma, who tied for eighth at the British Open at Hoylake either side of four straight missed cuts on regular European tour events, briefly had a six-shot lead on 14 under after racing to the turn in just 28 shots with seven birdies and two pars.

The Indian player could only cover the last seven holes in 1 over, then saw Smith – an afternoon starter – reel him in.

The second of Sharma's two European tour wins came in February 2018.

“I took a four-week break after the Open and was sick last week so spent most of the weekend sleeping on my couch, but I still have good memories from the Open so I am just trying to continue that form,” Sharma said.

LPGA

Cincinnati – Peiyun Chien of Taiwan holed out for eagle on the sixth hole and played bogey-free on Friday for an 8-under 64 to build a four-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship as she tries for her first LPGA Tour victory.

Chien has won three times on what is now the Epson Tour and twice on the Taiwan LPGA.

“I really want to play well in America and go back to Asia, play Asian Games for my country” said Chien, who reached the halfway mark at 14-under 130 at Kenwood Country Club.

Ruoning Yin of China, who captured her first major this summer at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, also played bogey-free for a 66 that left her four shots behind with Morgane Metraux of Switzerland (66) and 18-hole leader Ruixin Liu of China (69).

Yin has a mathematical chance of reaching No. 1 in the women's world ranking, which would allow her to join Shanshan Feng as the only players from China to be atop the ranking.

Chien attributed her great round to her putting. She said she prefers to swap out putters every week and is proud that she has kept this one in play for at least a month. It's a good weapon to have on the Kendale course, which has firm and fast greens from dry weather.

Liu also was superb with the putter, and she needed to be. She didn't hit the ball as well as she did Thursday when she shot a 65, but she holed plenty of putts for par to stay close, and then finished her round with a shot out of the fairway bunker to 12 feet for birdie.

Former U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso (66) and Charley Hull of England (68) were five shots behind.

Rose Zhang had a 68 and was eight shots behind.

Lexi Thompson had reason to celebrate – she gets to play golf for two more days. Thompson made eight birdies to offset some mistakes in her round of 68. That allowed her to make the cut for the first time since the Women's PGA Championship, and it was her lowest score of the year in individual stroke play.

This is Thompson's final event before the Solheim Cup in Spain on Sept. 22-24. U.S. Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz had another 72 and missed the cut, along with fellow U.S. Solheim Cup player Cheyenne Knight, who had a 73.

Linn Grant of Sweden shot 71 and missed the cut ahead of her Solheim Cup debut.

Perrine Delacour had a chance to be closer with her eight birdies. What held her back was opening with a double bogey, and then hitting into the hazard and making a double bogey on the 18th hole. Everything else in the middle was sharp.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Delacour said. “I don’t even know how many birdies I made all day. As a golfer you don’t want to start with a double and finish with a double. That’s why I’m kind of little upset of my round. But at the end of the day it’s still under par. I’m still near the top of the leaderboard, so I still got a chance for the weekend.”