Here are all the winners from The Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One contest

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
There were no aces, but there was no lack of great shots.

More than 200 golfers took their best shots during the annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole-In-One Contest on Monday on the seventh hole at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.

Mal Wilson, competing in the senior men's division (age 56-79), took home the overall title, hitting his tee shot on the hole to a tidy 1 foot, 5 inches, one of the best shots in recent contest memory. Wilson took home a variety of prizes for his efforts.

Ken Franklin, of East Lansing, reacts after driving seven and a half feet away from the pin during the Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest, at the Whispering Willows golf course, in Livonia, September 11, 2023.

There also were several category winners, including: Andrew Lack (Northville), men, 14 feet, 8 inches; Wayne Graham (Cheboygan), senior men, 2 feet, 1 inch; Paul Escamilla (Westland), super senior men (80 and older), 6 feet, 10 inches; Sanda Szuba (Northville), women, 9 feet, 8 inches; Monica Worhach, senior women, 18 feet, 2 inches; Mary Francis (Grosse Pointe Woods), super senior women, 43 feet, 8 inches; and Erick Vanneste (Macomb Township), junior, 10 feet, 4 inches. Wilson and Worhach didn't share their city of residence.

George Kuliga, of St. Clair Shores, got within four feet, five inches from the pin during the Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest, at the Whispering Willows golf course, in Livonia, September 11, 2023.

The contest was free to enter for anyone who's ever had a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course (we always use the honor system), though donations were accepted for charity, the Heart of a Lion: John Daly & Major Ed Foundation. More than $1,000 was raised for charity.

Complete results, including every golfer who hit the green, will be published at detroitnews.com on Tuesday.

