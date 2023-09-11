Here are all the winners from The Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One contest

There were no aces, but there was no lack of great shots.

More than 200 golfers took their best shots during the annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole-In-One Contest on Monday on the seventh hole at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.

Mal Wilson, competing in the senior men's division (age 56-79), took home the overall title, hitting his tee shot on the hole to a tidy 1 foot, 5 inches, one of the best shots in recent contest memory. Wilson took home a variety of prizes for his efforts.

There also were several category winners, including: Andrew Lack (Northville), men, 14 feet, 8 inches; Wayne Graham (Cheboygan), senior men, 2 feet, 1 inch; Paul Escamilla (Westland), super senior men (80 and older), 6 feet, 10 inches; Sanda Szuba (Northville), women, 9 feet, 8 inches; Monica Worhach, senior women, 18 feet, 2 inches; Mary Francis (Grosse Pointe Woods), super senior women, 43 feet, 8 inches; and Erick Vanneste (Macomb Township), junior, 10 feet, 4 inches. Wilson and Worhach didn't share their city of residence.

The contest was free to enter for anyone who's ever had a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course (we always use the honor system), though donations were accepted for charity, the Heart of a Lion: John Daly & Major Ed Foundation. More than $1,000 was raised for charity.

Complete results, including every golfer who hit the green, will be published at detroitnews.com on Tuesday.

