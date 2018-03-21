Novi 75, Belleville 73
Novi High School Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. celebrates
Novi High School Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. celebrates his game winning two point shot, 75-73, as the clock ran out over Belleville High School Tigers in the MHSAA quarterfinals at Calahan Hall in Detroit, Michigan on March 20,2018.
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. celebrates his game winning
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. celebrates his game winning two point shot, 75-73, with his teammates.
Tigers' Connor Bush leaves the court after losing on
Tigers' Connor Bush leaves the court after losing on a last second shot, 75-73 to Novi.
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. drives to the hoop and
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. drives to the hoop and slams home two points in the first half.
Novi Wildcats' Trendon Hankerson puts up a shot with
Novi Wildcats' Trendon Hankerson puts up a shot with Belleville Tigers' Gabe Brown defending during their Class A quarterfinal game at Calihan Hall at the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on March 20, 2018.
Novi's Blake King pulls down a offensive rebound with
Novi's Blake King pulls down a offensive rebound with Belleville's Connor Bush defending in the first half.
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. defies gravity as he floats
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. defies gravity as he floats to the hoop against Tigers' Jalen Wiliams in the first half.
Wildcats' Trendon Hankerson puts on the breaks, letting
Wildcats' Trendon Hankerson puts on the breaks, letting Tigers' Cameron Smiley fly by while putting up an easy basket in the first half.
Wildcats' Blake King defends against Tigers' Cameron
Wildcats' Blake King defends against Tigers' Cameron Smiley in the first half.
Wildcats coach Brandon Sinawi gives his players a 'thumbs
Wildcats coach Brandon Sinawi gives his players a 'thumbs up' in the first half.
Tigers' Kaevon Merriweather dribbles out of pressure
Tigers' Kaevon Merriweather dribbles out of pressure from Wildcats' Landon Green (left) and Blake King in the first half.
Tigers head coach Adam Trumpour talks with Daniel Alverson
Tigers head coach Adam Trumpour talks with Daniel Alverson during a break in the action in the first half.
Tigers' Gabe Brown contorts his body and lays in a
Tigers' Gabe Brown contorts his body and lays in a basket in the first half.
Tigers' Gabe Brown celebrates after making a tough
Tigers' Gabe Brown celebrates after making a tough basket in the first half.
Tigers' Gabe Brown stretches out, chasing down a long
Tigers' Gabe Brown stretches out, chasing down a long pass in the first half.
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. drives to the hoop and
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. drives to the hoop and slams home two points in the first half.
Wildcats' Tariq Woody drives over Tigers' Cameron Smiley
Wildcats' Tariq Woody drives over Tigers' Cameron Smiley but it is Smiley who picks up the foul in the first half.
Tigers' Daniel Alverson steals the defensive rebound
Tigers' Daniel Alverson steals the defensive rebound by Wildcats' Tariq Woody and slams it down for two over Woody's head in the second half.
Tigers' Daniel Alverson steals the defensive rebound
Tigers' Daniel Alverson steals the defensive rebound by Wildcats' Tariq Woody and slams it down for two over Woody's head in the second half.
Tigers' Cameron Smiley flies to the hoop in the second
Tigers' Cameron Smiley flies to the hoop in the second half.
Tigers' Connor Bush and Wildcats' Jiovanni Miles fight
Tigers' Connor Bush and Wildcats' Jiovanni Miles fight for a rebound in the second half.
Tigers' Connor Bush and Wildcats' Jiovanni Miles fight
Tigers' Connor Bush and Wildcats' Jiovanni Miles fight for a rebound in the second half.
Wildcats' Trendon Hankerson drives the baseline for
Wildcats' Trendon Hankerson drives the baseline for an easy two in the second half.
Wildcats' Tariq Woody slams home two points to the
Wildcats' Tariq Woody slams home two points to the delight and amazement of Novi fans in the second half.
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. is called for a 5-second
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. is called for a 5-second violation, turning the ball over to the Tigers late in the second half.
Tigers' Davion Williams and Connor Bush celebrate as
Tigers' Davion Williams and Connor Bush celebrate as the Wildcats are called for a 5 second violation, turning the ball over to the Tigers, who tied up the game, late in the second half.
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. puts up the game winning
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. puts up the game winning shot and nails it at the end of the second half.
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. celebrates his game winning
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. celebrates his game winning two point shot, 75-73, with his teammates.
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. celebrates his game winning
Wildcats' Traveon Maddox Jr. celebrates his game winning two point shot, 75-73, with his teammates.
    Novi and Warren De La Salle have crashed the party to make trips to the Breslin Center this weekend to compete for the Class A boys basketball state championship.

    Not many fans gave them much of a chance after De La Salle entered the postseason earlier this month with a 13-7 record and Novi at 12-8.

    But Novi earned one upset victory after another, sending such teams as Canton, Ann Arbor Skyline and Belleville to the sidelines while punching its ticket to the Final Four.

    And De La Salle played with the best teams all season, carrying a lead into the fourth quarter against such powers as U-D Jesuit and defending Class B defending state champion New Haven, only to come away with losses each time.

    That was until Tuesday night when De La Salle longtime coach Greg Esler put his reserves in early, a plan which worked in a 63-58 upset win over six-time Catholic League champion U-D Jesuit Tuesday night at Calihan Hall.

    Novi senior guard Traveon Maddox Jr. is making a habit of making winning shots in the final seconds, scoring off a driving layup with 2.8 seconds left for the difference in a 61-59 win over previously unbeaten Skyline to earn Novi its first regional championship last Wednesday, then making a 14-footer as time expired for the difference in a 75-73 quarterfinal win over Belleville at Calihan Hall.

    “The team has gelled at the right time and you know who predicted it is us, nobody else did which is fine, our record speaks for itself,” said Novi coach Brandon Sinawi.

    CLASS A

    Warren De La Salle (19-7) vs. Clarkston (24-1), noon Friday

    The schools both came away with state football championships, Clarkston in Division 1 and De La Salle in Division 2.

    Now, De La Salle 6-5 senior quarterback Luke Pfromm will try to continue his strong play after scoring 21 in the quarterfinal win over U-D Jesuit.

    “This is a perfect way to end the year as a senior, going all the way in football and all the way in basketball,” Pfromm said.

    Look for Clarkston’s experience of winning the state championship last year to play a role in the Wolves returning to the title game with Mr. Basketball Foster Loyer leading the way.

    Pick: Clarkston by 6

    Novi (17-8) vs. Holland West Ottawa (24-2), 2 Friday

    Novi has one of the top backcourts in the state with Maddox (Oakland), 6-3 senior Trendon Hankerson and 6-3 junior Jiovanni Miles combining for 62 points in the quarterfinal win.

    Novi wants to play with the lead because West Ottawa knows how to put the game away at the line, making 20-of-20 in a regional final win over Muskegon and 9-of-10 during the fourth quarter of its quarterfinal win over Michigan-bound Brandon Johns and East Lansing.

    Pick: Novi by 3

    Warren De La Salle 63, U-D Jesuit 58
    Warren De La Salle's Kole Gjonaj (4) reacts after U-D
    Warren De La Salle's Kole Gjonaj (4) reacts after U-D Jesuit's Jalen Thomas is called for a foul near the end of the Pilots' 63-58 victory over the Cubs in their Class A state quarterfinal game at Calihan Hall at University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan on March 20, 2018.
    Pilots' Jordan Winowiecki (14) and Luke Pfromm (3)
    Pilots' Jordan Winowiecki (14) and Luke Pfromm (3) celebrate as the clock runs out and Warren De La Salle advances to the state semifinals in East Lansing.
    U-D Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly looks on as the
    U-D Jesuit head coach Pat Donnelly looks on as the Cubs lose in the state Class A quarterfinals.
    Pilots' Luke Pfromm celebrates with classmates after
    Pilots' Luke Pfromm celebrates with classmates after beating U-D Jesuit 63-58.
    Pilots' Easton Skorski keeps his focus despite a block
    Pilots' Easton Skorski keeps his focus despite a block by Cubs' Zachary Winston, who was called for a foul on the play.
    Cubs' Jalen Thomas (front) fights for a loose ball
    Cubs' Jalen Thomas (front) fights for a loose ball with teammate Elijah Collings and Pilots' Easton Kikorski in the first half.
    Cubs' Daniel Friday loses his defender driving to the
    Cubs' Daniel Friday loses his defender driving to the basket in the first half.
    Cubs fans try to distract Pilots' free throw shooter
    Cubs fans try to distract Pilots' free throw shooter Jordan Winowiecki during the first half.
    Pilots' Luke Pfromm drives and lays in two points past
    Pilots' Luke Pfromm drives and lays in two points past Cubs' Jalen Thomas in the second half.
    Pilots head coach Greg Esler watches his team play
    Pilots head coach Greg Esler watches his team play in the second half.
    Former Mr. Basketball as a U-D Jesuit player Cassius
    Former Mr. Basketball as a U-D Jesuit player Cassius Winston, now a starting guard with the Michigan State Spartans, supports his alma mater during their game in the MHSAA quarterfinals.
    Cubs' Jalen Thomas goes up for a layup against Pilots'
    Cubs' Jalen Thomas goes up for a layup against Pilots' Matthew Osterhout (left) and Jordan Winowiecki (14) in the first half.
    Cubs' Daniel Friday goes up for a shot against Pilots'
    Cubs' Daniel Friday goes up for a shot against Pilots' Blaine Flanigan in the first half.
    Cubs' Elijah Collins drives to the hoop past Pilots'
    Cubs' Elijah Collins drives to the hoop past Pilots' Easton Sikorski in the first half.
    Cubs' Jalen Thomas slaps away a layup under the basket
    Cubs' Jalen Thomas slaps away a layup under the basket by Pilots' Jordan Winowiecki, but hits his hand and is called for the foul, in the second half.
    Pilots' Kole Gjonaj and Cubs' Jalen Thomas chase after
    Pilots' Kole Gjonaj and Cubs' Jalen Thomas chase after a loose ball in the first half.
    Cubs' Elijah Collins and Pilots' Blaine Flanigan fight
    Cubs' Elijah Collins and Pilots' Blaine Flanigan fight for a loose ball under the basket in the first half.
    Cubs and Pilots fight for a rebound
    Cubs and Pilots fight for a rebound under the basket in the second half.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Pilots' Luke Pfromm defends a pass by Cubs' James Moss
    Pilots' Luke Pfromm defends a pass by Cubs' James Moss in the second half.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Pilots' Justin Fischer is defended by Cubs' Evan Moore
    Pilots' Justin Fischer is defended by Cubs' Evan Moore and Jordan Montgomery is the last seconds of the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Pilots' Kole Gjonaj drives to the basket against Cubs'
    Pilots' Kole Gjonaj drives to the basket against Cubs' Daniel Friday in the second half.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Pilots' Luke Pfromm (left) and Blaine Flanigan (24)
    Pilots' Luke Pfromm (left) and Blaine Flanigan (24) celebrate as the clock runs out on U-D Jesuit and Warren De La Salle advances to the Class A final four.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      CLASS B

      River Rouge (23-1) vs. Benton Harbor (25-1), 5:30 Friday

      River Rouge returns to the scene of its fourth-quarter collapse in last year’s semifinal, failing to protect a 9-point lead with 1:48 left in a 51-50 overtime loss to Ludington.

      Don’t expect River Rouge to own the lead in the fourth quarter of this one with Benton Harbor owning an outstanding 1-2 punch in 6-6 sophomore Carlos Johnson and Shawn Hopkins.

      River Rouge has enjoyed a surprising run to the Final Four around after losing 10 players from last year’s team.

      Pick: Benton Harbor by 5

      New Haven (26-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (23-2), 7:30 Friday

      Fans will definitely want to stay around for the final game of the day Friday with one of the top players in the country in the 2019 class leading the way for New Haven in 6-7 guard-forward Romeo Weems going up against MSU-bound 6-9 small forward Marcus Bingham and 6-8, 230-pound Jacob Polakovich.

      The teams were ranked No. 5 (New Haven) and No. 6 (GRCC) in The News preseason rankings and have lived up to the billing. Look for New Haven to continue to improve on its 52-game winning streak and go on to repeat as state champs.

      Pick: New Haven by 2 in OT

      CLASS C

      Detroit Edison (15-10) vs. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (22-4), noon Thursday

      Edison has faced one of the toughest schedules in the state, coming away with the title of PSL champion despite owning a .500 record at the end of the regular season.

      Oh, and Edison’s Big Three of CMU-bound point guard Pierre Mitchell, 6-4 shooting guard Gary Solomon and 6-8 Deante Johnson also has valuable experience of playing in the Final Four, losing a year ago in the semifinal to eventual three-time state champion Flint Beecher.

      Look for Edison to be playing with extra motivation in this one to be playing for a title Saturday.

      Pick: Edison by 6

      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (25-0) vs. Maple City Glen Lake (23-2), 2 Thursday

      St. Mary has received excellent play from Hunter Kegley and 6-8 C.J. Haut who is turning into a double-double machine.

      They will have to play the same type of strong defense they did in its 31-28 quarterfinal win over Kalamazoo Christian or get sent to the sidelines by Glen Lake’s 3-point shooting.

      Pick: St. Mary by 3

      CLASS D

      Southfield Christian (21-4) vs. Dollar Bay (26-0), 5:30 Thursday

      Southfield Christian stacked the schedule to get it ready for postseason play after losing to three-time state champion Powers North Central 84-83 in a double-OT semifinal, allowing North Central to end the season with yet another title and a state record 83 consecutive wins.

      Well, guard Harlond Beverly - one of the premier players in the country in the ’19 class – 6-4 Bryce Washington and Caleb Hunter return for Southfield Christian to complete the job.

      And, Southfield Christian’s trio will have to be at its best against a talented Dollar Bay team led by Devin Schmitz and Jaden Janke.

      Pick: Southfield Christian by 8

      Hillsdale Academy (24-2) vs. Buckley (20-5), 7:30 Thursday

      Look for 6-7 Peter Kalthoff, who averages more than 20 points and 10 rebounds, to have a big game in this one to put Hillsdale Academy in the title game after putting on a show with 35 points in a 66-38 quarterfinal win over Marcellus Howardsville Christian.

      Pick: Hillsdale Academy by 4

      david.goricki@detroitnews.com

      twitter.com/DavidGoricki

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE