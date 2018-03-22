Class C semifinals: Detroit Edison 55, GR Covenant Christian 43
Detroit Edison's Gary Solomon (3) runs off the floor
Detroit Edison's Gary Solomon (3) runs off the floor with his hands raised in victory as Detroit Edison beats Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, 55-43 on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in a Class C state semifinal at Breslin Center in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Eidson's Gary Solomon (3) was the team's leading scorer
Eidson's Gary Solomon (3) was the team's leading scorer with 15 points and 10 rebounds.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian's Nathan Minderhoud
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian's Nathan Minderhoud shoots while Detroit Edison's Brian Taylor tries to block the shot.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Covenant's Trenton Koole gets a slam dunk against Edison's
Covenant's Trenton Koole gets a slam dunk against Edison's Deante Johnson in the first half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Covenant's Carson Meulenberg shoots over Edison's Deante
Covenant's Carson Meulenberg shoots over Edison's Deante Johnson, but misses.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Covenant's Trenton Koole makes a reverse shot off the
Covenant's Trenton Koole makes a reverse shot off the glass past Edison's Deante Johnson in the first half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Brian Taylor gets fouled by Covenant's Trenton
Edison's Brian Taylor gets fouled by Covenant's Trenton Koole on this play.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Covenant's Trenton Koole gets a layup against Edison's
Covenant's Trenton Koole gets a layup against Edison's Deante Johnson in the first half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Covenant's Trenton Koole scores on Edison's Deante
Covenant's Trenton Koole scores on Edison's Deante Johnson.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Brian Taylor drains a 3-pointer.
Edison's Brian Taylor drains a 3-pointer.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Covenant's Trenton Koole gets a slam dunk against Edison's
Covenant's Trenton Koole gets a slam dunk against Edison's Deante Johnson.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Pierre Mitchell shoots a wide-open jumper
Edison's Pierre Mitchell shoots a wide-open jumper in the second half in front of Covenant's Michael Altena.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison defenders trap Covenant's Nathan Minderhoud
Edison defenders trap Covenant's Nathan Minderhoud under the Edison basket.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Raynard Williams puts in a short jump shot
Edison's Raynard Williams puts in a short jump shot in the second half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Gary Solomon drives the ball into the paint
Edison's Gary Solomon drives the ball into the paint past Covenant's Nathan Minderhoud.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Keith Johnson (15) can't reach this rebound,
Edison's Keith Johnson (15) can't reach this rebound, but it bounces to Gary Solomon (foreground) instead.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison head coach Brandon Neely tells Gary Solomon
Edison head coach Brandon Neely tells Gary Solomon exactly what he wants him to do.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Brian Taylor takes the ball to the rack against
Edison's Brian Taylor takes the ball to the rack against Covenant's Trenton Koole (22) in the first half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Deante Johnson blocks a shot by Covenant's
Edison's Deante Johnson blocks a shot by Covenant's Nathan Minderhoud.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Keith Johnson grabs a defensive rebound in
Edison's Keith Johnson grabs a defensive rebound in the second half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Pierre Mitchell gets blocked by Covenant's
Edison's Pierre Mitchell gets blocked by Covenant's Trenton Koole in the second half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison's Gary Solomon skies in for a layup in the second
Edison's Gary Solomon skies in for a layup in the second half. Solomon had a double-double for the day.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Edison players (from left) Deante Johnson, Gary Solomon
Edison players (from left) Deante Johnson, Gary Solomon and Vincent Cooley celebrate as the clock winds-down.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
    East Lansing – Deante Johnson was well rested and ready to take over in the final minutes of Detroit Edison’s Class C state semifinal game with Grand Rapids Covenant Christian Thursday at the Breslin Center.

    After getting into foul trouble in the first half, the 6-foot-9 Johnson made sure he was a factor at both ends of the court down the stretch to help Edison pull out a 55-43 victory over Covenant Christian, which advanced to the state championship game last year, losing to eventual three-time champion Flint Beecher.

    Edison (16-10) – the PSL champion that lost to Beecher in last year’s state semifinal game – needed Johnson at his best to advance to Saturday’s 4:30 final against Maple City Glen Lake (24-2).

    Edison used its swarming full-court pressure and half-court trap to set the tempo in the opening half, leading 16-6 after one and 28-14 at halftime, limiting Covenant Christian to 25-percent shooting.

    BOX SCORE: Detroit Edison 55, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 43

    But Covenant Christian (22-5) battled back from a 16-point (30-14) third-quarter deficit, forcing turnovers and scoring transition baskets, along with senior guard Tyler Cammenga knocking down three 3-pointers after going scoreless in the first half to pull even at 41 with four minutes left.

    It was then when the Cleveland State-bound Johnson took over, making a pair of baseline jumpers to help Edison open a 48-43 lead with 1:40 left.

    “We were just going to maintain our composure since we’ve been in a lot of tough battles this year, been battle tested and have had teams come back on us before,” said Edison coach Brandon Neely. “We just maintained our composure and understood what we needed to do.”

    And that was to get the ball to Johnson on the right baseline and let him get to work.

    First, Johnson made a shot from the right baseline and was fouled, making a free throw for a 44-41 lead.

    Then, after Trenton Koole scored off a driving layup, Johnson made another baseline jumper from the same spot as his first one for a 46-43 cushion with 2:30 left, and Cammenga’s 3-point magic ended with a long-range miss seconds later.

    “The first thing we do in practice every day is shoot for an hour,” said Neely. “I’m watching Greg (Solomon) and Spider (Johnson), they’re shooting partners, and I know Gary’s going to be confident enough to pass Spider the basketball because he knows he can hit the shot since he does every day in practice.”

    No doubt, Johnson wanted to make an impact after spending 12 minutes on the bench.

    “I work on it (baseline jumper) every day and I had to come up big for my team,” said Johnson, who finished with seven points, four rebounds and three blocks, making 3-of-6 shots. “I was in foul trouble a lot throughout the whole game so I wasn’t the presence in the middle that I usually am, so I had to make it up somehow in the fourth quarter for my team and I did.”

    Edison made seven free throws during the final minute.

    Edison 6-5 senior guard Gary Solomon (LIU-Brooklyn) had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) despite struggling from the field (4-of-18 shooting, 1-of-6 3-pointers). Central Michigan-bound point guard Pierre Mitchell Jr. had 13 points and Keith Johnson came off the bench to score 10 in 14 minutes.

    Solomon scored eight of his points during the fourth quarter, scoring six straight points to turn a 46-43 lead into a 52-43 cushion with 39.6 seconds left.

    Solomon wasn’t concerned when Covenant Christian pulled even.

    “We came together at the timeout, they had just tied it, and I just brought everybody together and said, ‘We got this,’” Solomon said. “P.J. (Mitchell) said, ‘Let’s lock in and get it done.’

    “I was just trying to be a role player and help out any way I could. I really crashed the boards today, losing our big fella (Johnson) – had to fill in for him while he was in foul trouble – and once the ball came to me late I said let’s come out victorious.”

    Solomon made just 1-of-8 first-half shots, but played well defensively, grabbing nine rebounds while taking a pair of charges.

    Keith Johnson came off the bench to score six in the opening quarter.

    Carson Meulenberg and Koole each scored 12 for Covenant Christian with the 6-6 Meulenberg also grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking two shots.

    The outcome left Mitchell with a huge smile on his face. He lost the Class C semifinal his sophomore year as a member of Detroit Loyola when Malik Ellison made a 25-footer as time expired to give Beecher a 60-59 semifinal win.

    “This time it feels so good to actually win,” said Mitchell, who will play next year at Central Michigan. “It means a lot to me. I’m just going to take in the moment with my team on Saturday.”

    BOYS SEMIFINALS

    All games at Breslin Center

    Thursday

    Class C 

    Detroit Edison 55, GR Covenant Christian 43

    Maple City Glen Lake 62, Monroe St. Mary CC 56

    Final: 4:30 p.m., Saturday

    Class D

    Southfield Christian 71, Dollar Bay 32

    Buckley 65, Hillsdale Academy 55

    Final: 10 a.m., Saturday

    Friday

    Class A 

    Warren De La Salle (19-7) vs. Clarkston (24-1), noon

    Holland West Ottawa (24-2) vs. Novi (17-8), 2

    Final: 12:15, Saturday

    Class B 

    Benton Harbor (25-1) vs. River Rouge (23-1), 5:30

    New Haven (26-0) vs. Grand Rapids CC (23-2), 7:30

    Final: 6:45, Saturday

