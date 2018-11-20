David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for every state final game in the Michigan high school football state playoffs.
Clarkston vs. Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Chippewa Valley (best bet)
Coughlin: Chippewa Valley (best bet)
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Musk. Mona Shores vs. Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: Mona Shores
Coughlin: Mona Shores
Yuhas: De La Salle
Muskegon vs. Detroit King
Goricki: King
Beard: Muskegon
Coughlin: Muskegon
Yuhas: Muskegon (best bet)
Edwardsburg vs. Chelsea
Goricki: Chelsea
Beard: Edwardsburg
Coughlin: Chelsea
Yuhas: Chelsea
Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Portland
Goricki: Unity
Beard: Unity
Coughlin: Portland
Yuhas: Portland
Montague vs. Jackson Lumen Christi
Goricki: Lumen Christi
Beard: Lumen Christi
Coughlin: Lumen Christi
Yuhas: Lumen Christi
New Lothrop vs. Madison Heights Madison
Goricki: Madison (best bet)
Beard: Madison
Coughlin: Madison
Yuhas: Madison
Breckenridge vs. Reading
Goricki: Reading
Beard: Reading
Coughlin: Reading
Yuhas: Reading
Records
Goricki: 11-5 last week, 140-56 overall, 11-2 best bets
Beard: 9-7 last week, 147-49 overall, 13-0 best bets
Coughlin: 11-5 last week, 143-53 overall, 13-0 best bets
Yuhas: 9-7 last week, 140-56 overall, 13-0 best bets
