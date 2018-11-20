David Ellis and Clinton Township Chippewa Valley will take on Clarkston in the Division 1 state title game. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for every state final game in the Michigan high school football state playoffs.

Clarkston vs. Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Chippewa Valley (best bet)

Coughlin: Chippewa Valley (best bet)

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Musk. Mona Shores vs. Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: Mona Shores

Coughlin: Mona Shores

Yuhas: De La Salle

Muskegon vs. Detroit King

Goricki: King

Beard: Muskegon

Coughlin: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon (best bet)

Edwardsburg vs. Chelsea

Goricki: Chelsea

Beard: Edwardsburg

Coughlin: Chelsea

Yuhas: Chelsea

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Portland

Goricki: Unity

Beard: Unity

Coughlin: Portland

Yuhas: Portland

Montague vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Goricki: Lumen Christi

Beard: Lumen Christi

Coughlin: Lumen Christi

Yuhas: Lumen Christi

New Lothrop vs. Madison Heights Madison

Goricki: Madison (best bet)

Beard: Madison

Coughlin: Madison

Yuhas: Madison

Breckenridge vs. Reading

Goricki: Reading

Beard: Reading

Coughlin: Reading

Yuhas: Reading

Records

Goricki: 11-5 last week, 140-56 overall, 11-2 best bets

Beard: 9-7 last week, 147-49 overall, 13-0 best bets

Coughlin: 11-5 last week, 143-53 overall, 13-0 best bets

Yuhas: 9-7 last week, 140-56 overall, 13-0 best bets