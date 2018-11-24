Buy Photo Clinton Township Chippewa Valley's Courtney McGarity (9) celebrates Saturday's Division 1 state title win over Clarkston. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Tommy Schuster was perfect in the Division 1 state championship game Saturday afternoon at Ford Field to make sure Clinton Township Chippewa Valley would complete its perfect 14-0 season.

Schuster completed all 13 of his passes for 205 yards, including touchdown tosses of 26 and 25 yards to Martice Bunting, and David Ellis returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score to lead Chippewa Valley to a 31-30 victory over defending champion Clarkston.

It was Chippewa Valley’s first state title since it won the Division 2 championship in 2001 at the Pontiac Silverdome.

Senior quarterback Jake Jensen rushed for 116 yards and a TD for Clarkston. He directed a 78-yard TD drive in the final minutes for a possible tying or winning score, connecting on five passes for 58 yards that ended with a 7-yard TD pass to Matt Miller with 23 seconds left.

But instead of going for the PAT to force overtime, Clarkston coach Kurt Richardson went for the win, but the two-point conversion was shut down when Michael Garwood grabbed Josh Luther on the reverse and tossed him to the turf.

