Division 3 football final: Detroit King 41, Muskegon 25
From left, Detroit King running back Peny Boone, wide receiver Rashawn Williams , and running back Shondel Hardnett pose for a celebration photo after Boone ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the MHSAA Division 3 state final held at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. King defeated Muskegon, 41-25.
From left, Detroit King running back Peny Boone, wide receiver Rashawn Williams , and running back Shondel Hardnett pose for a celebration photo after Boone ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the MHSAA Division 3 state final held at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. King defeated Muskegon, 41-25. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
The Detroit King football team hoists its championship trophy after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, in the MHSAA Division 3 state final Saturday night at Ford Field.
The Detroit King football team hoists its championship trophy after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, in the MHSAA Division 3 state final Saturday night at Ford Field. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah reaches out but is short of scoring a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter.
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah reaches out but is short of scoring a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Darrell Wyatt catches a deflected pass for a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter.
Detroit King wide receiver Darrell Wyatt catches a deflected pass for a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) rushes for yardage and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the fourth quarter.
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) rushes for yardage and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner hauls in a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter.
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner hauls in a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, middle, pushes away Detroit King defensive lineman Esean Carter (99) as he protects quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter.
Muskegon offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, middle, pushes away Detroit King defensive lineman Esean Carter (99) as he protects quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King linebacker Marvin Grant, left, pulls down Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter.
Detroit King linebacker Marvin Grant, left, pulls down Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) scores a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter.
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) scores a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn is congratulated by team personnel near the end of the game.
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn is congratulated by team personnel near the end of the game. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King head coach Tyrone Spencer, right, is congratulated by defensive line coach Aronde Stanton after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, to win the Division 3 state championship.
Detroit King head coach Tyrone Spencer, right, is congratulated by defensive line coach Aronde Stanton after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, to win the Division 3 state championship. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah (15), right, celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first quarter.
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah, right, celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first quarter of the MHSAA Division 3 state final against Muskegon at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Detroit King won, 41-25. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter.
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah celebrates his touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter.
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah celebrates his touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon defensive back Tyreese Oakes (15) reacts after making a hard hit against Detroit King during the first quarter.
Muskegon defensive back Tyreese Oakes (15) reacts after making a hard hit against Detroit King during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone rushes for yardage against Muskegon during the first quarter.
Detroit King running back Peny Boone rushes for yardage against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King football head coach Tyrone Spencer, center, yells instructions to his team as they play against Muskegon during the first quarter.
Detroit King football head coach Tyrone Spencer, center, yells instructions to his team as they play against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon offensive lineman D'andre Mills-Ellis (74) encourages his fans to cheer during a timeout against Detroit King during the first quarter.
Muskegon offensive lineman D’andre Mills-Ellis (74) encourages his fans to cheer during a timeout against Detroit King during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner, front, hauls in a pass and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the first quarter.
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner, front, hauls in a pass and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King kick returner Lemuel Watley runs for yardage and is tackled by the Muskegon defense in the first quarter.
Detroit King kick returner Lemuel Watley runs for yardage and is tackled by the Muskegon defense in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez trots into the end zone for a touchdown against Detroit King in the first quarter.
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez trots into the end zone for a touchdown against Detroit King in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon football head coach Shane Fairfield walks the sidelines during his team's game against Detroit King in the first quarter.
Muskegon football head coach Shane Fairfield walks the sidelines during his team's game against Detroit King in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    David Goricki of The Detroit News picks a most valuable player from each of the eight football state finals games at Ford Field:

    Division 1

    Tommy Schuster, Chippewa Valley: Schuster completed his senior year in style, hitting on all 13 of his pass attempts for 205 yards, including TD strikes of 36 and 25 yards to Martice Bunting, leading Chippewa Valley a perfect 14-0 season with a 31-30 win over defending champion Clarkston. It was Chippewa Valley’s first state title since winning a Division 2 championship in 2001 at the Pontiac Silverdome.

    Division 2

    Jacob Dobbs, Warren De La Salle: Dobbs, a Holy Cross commit, got in on 16 tackles and forced a fumble to help De La Salle repeat as state champion with a 29-16 win over Muskegon Mona Shores. He made two big fourth-down stops in the opening quarter to set the tempo.

    More: Tommy Schuster, Dequan Finn masterful under finals spotlight

    Division 3

    Dequan Finn, Detroit King: Finn, a Central Michigan commit, helped King avenge a Week 2 loss to Muskegon by throwing for 173 yards and four TDs, and rushing for 73 yards and a TD in leading King to a 41-25 win to earn its third state title in the last four years.

    Division 4

    Dillon Hursh, Edwardsburg: Hursh, a junior linebacker, was all over the field for Edwardsburg in its 28-7 win over Chelsea to give the school its first championship. He made 14 tackles, including three TFL.

    Division 5

    Isaac TeSlaa, Hudsonville Unity Christian: TeSlaa was an impact player on both sides of the ball in Unity Christian’s 42-7 rout of Portland. He rushed for 97 yards and two TDs, threw for a TD and made two interceptions from his secondary position.

    Division 6

    Nick Thomas, Jackson Lumen Christi: Thomas ran for 249 yards and two TDs while also getting in on 10 tackles, including two sacks, to help Lumen Christi to three straight state titles for the first time in school history with a 42-28 win over Montague.

    Division 7

    Avery Moore, New Lothrop: Dual-threat quarterback Avery Moore rushed for 132 yards and four TDs and threw for 99 yards to help New Lothrop to a 50-44 win over Madison Heights Madison in what was the highest scoring game in state finals history.

    Division 8

    Ethan LoPresto, Reading: LoPresto rushed for 123 yards to headline a ground attack that piled up 275 yards and four TDs in a 39-20 win over Breckenridge. LoPresto also had one-half sack for a defense that accumulated 10 TFL.

     

     

     

     

