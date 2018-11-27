Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn is congratulated by team personnel near the end of the championship game. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn was selected as State Champs’ Mr. Football award winner for 2018.

Finn showed his dual-threat ability by throwing for four touchdowns and running for another score in the 41-25 Division 3 state-championship game win over No. 3 Muskegon last Saturday night at Ford Field.

Finn threw for 2,104 yards and 25 touchdowns his senior year, and he also rushed for 1,264 yards (14.5 yard average) and 21 TDs, helping King earn its third state championship in the last four years. Two were with him as quarterback.

Finn is a Central Michigan commitment, but hasn't announced if Friday's firing of coach John Bonamego will change his mind.

Mr. Football winners

►2008: Torsten Boss, WR Lowell

►2009: Jason Fracasa, QB, Sterling Heights Stevenson

►2010: Tommy Vento, QB/S, Farmington Hills Marrison

►2011: Prescott Line, RB, Oxford

►2012: Mark Chapman, QB/DB/KR, Port Huron High

►2013: Travis Smith, QB, Ithaca

►2014: Alex Malzone, QB, Birmingham Brother Rice

►2015: Donnie Corley, WR, Detroit King

►2016: Cody White, WR, Walled Lake

►2017: La'Darius Jefferson, QB, Muskegon

►2018: Dequan Finn, QB, Detroit King

david.goricki@detroitnews.com