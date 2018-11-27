Division 3 football final: Detroit King 41, Muskegon 25
From left, Detroit King running back Peny Boone, wide receiver Rashawn Williams , and running back Shondel Hardnett pose for a celebration photo after Boone ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the MHSAA Division 3 state final held at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. King defeated Muskegon, 41-25. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
The Detroit King football team hoists its championship trophy after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, in the MHSAA Division 3 state final Saturday night at Ford Field. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah reaches out but is short of scoring a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Darrell Wyatt catches a deflected pass for a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) rushes for yardage and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner hauls in a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, middle, pushes away Detroit King defensive lineman Esean Carter (99) as he protects quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King linebacker Marvin Grant, left, pulls down Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) scores a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn is congratulated by team personnel near the end of the game. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King head coach Tyrone Spencer, right, is congratulated by defensive line coach Aronde Stanton after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, to win the Division 3 state championship. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah, right, celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first quarter of the MHSAA Division 3 state final against Muskegon at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Detroit King won, 41-25. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah celebrates his touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon defensive back Tyreese Oakes (15) reacts after making a hard hit against Detroit King during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone rushes for yardage against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King football head coach Tyrone Spencer, center, yells instructions to his team as they play against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon offensive lineman D’andre Mills-Ellis (74) encourages his fans to cheer during a timeout against Detroit King during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner, front, hauls in a pass and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King kick returner Lemuel Watley runs for yardage and is tackled by the Muskegon defense in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez trots into the end zone for a touchdown against Detroit King in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon football head coach Shane Fairfield walks the sidelines during his team's game against Detroit King in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn was selected as State Champs’ Mr. Football award winner for 2018.

    Finn showed his dual-threat ability by throwing for four touchdowns and running for another score in the 41-25 Division 3 state-championship game win over No. 3 Muskegon last Saturday night at Ford Field.

    Finn threw for 2,104 yards and 25 touchdowns his senior year, and he also rushed for 1,264 yards (14.5 yard average) and 21 TDs, helping King earn its third state championship in the last four years. Two were with him as quarterback.

    Finn is a Central Michigan commitment, but hasn't announced if Friday's firing of coach John Bonamego will change his mind.

    Mr. Football winners

    2008: Torsten Boss, WR Lowell

    2009: Jason Fracasa, QB, Sterling Heights Stevenson

    2010: Tommy Vento, QB/S, Farmington Hills Marrison

    2011: Prescott Line, RB, Oxford

    2012: Mark Chapman, QB/DB/KR, Port Huron High

    2013: Travis Smith, QB, Ithaca

    2014: Alex Malzone, QB, Birmingham Brother Rice

    2015: Donnie Corley, WR, Detroit King

    2016: Cody White, WR, Walled Lake

    2017: La'Darius Jefferson, QB, Muskegon

    2018: Dequan Finn, QB, Detroit King

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

