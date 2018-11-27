Buy Photo Carrington McCaskill is leaving Detroit Renaissance. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Renaissance's PSL and state-championship hopes took a major blow with the news Carrington McCaskill has left the school and will transfer out of state.

McCaskill, a 6-foot-7 senior, was expected to be the front-runner for Mr. PSL and a Mr. Basketball finalist. He averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks to help Renaissance to a 15-7 record last season.

McCaskill was angered when Vito Jordan was fired as head coach in September by the school's new principal Verynda Stroughter. He also was unhappy with the new staff during a scrimmage Nov. 17 and decided over the weekend that he had enough.

"We left Renaissance and Carrington will be going to school out of state," said Karen Wilson, McCaskill's mother who unsuccessfully tried to get a parents' meeting with Stroughter to bring Jordan back.

"We'll announce where he'll be attending and playing later this week."

McCaskill was ranked No. 5 in The News' preseason top 25 and now is one of five elite players to leave the state, joining Rocket Watts (Detroit Old Redford to SPIRE, Ohio), Harlond Beverly (Southfield Christian to Montverde, Fla.), Myron Gardner (Detroit Loyola to SPIRE) and Isaiah Jackson (Old Redford to SPIRE).

david.goricki@detroitnews.com





