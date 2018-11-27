So far, so good for Warren Mott boys basketball.

Mott (1-0) defeated Rochester, 56-38, on Tuesday night, opening day for most high school basketball teams across Michigan.

De’Jon Gantz led Mott with 20 points, and Darius Willis had 12.

More: Star hoops player Carrington McCaskill leaves Detroit Renaissance

More: Top-rated freshman Emoni Bates shows flashes of Kevin Durant

“He (Gantz) was driving,” Mott coach Jeff Olind said. “He made a few threes. He’s a good offensive player. That’s what we expect him to do every night.”

The teams felt each other out during the first quarter, but Mott took control in the second, outscoring Rochester by 10, 16-6. Mott attacked the rim well and went 8-for-8 on free throws, but Olind stressed that manning up on the other end of the floor was the key.

“It was really our defense that made the difference in the second quarter,” Olind said. “They’re a good team. They tried a lot of dribble drive and kickouts, but we did a good job of contesting layups and 3s.”

Mott plays at Birmingham Brother Rice on Thursday, and Olind think his team has plenty of room for improvement, despite the win.

“When we’re communicating well we’re a good team, and when we’re not, we’re not. Consistency in that area is a big thing we’re striving for.”

Cory Gulledge scored 13 to lead Rochester.

More boys basketball

Dearborn Edsel Ford 51, Garden City 43: Jalal Baydoun had 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for Ford (1-0). David McDaniel scored 10 for Garden City (0-1).

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 48, Riverview 44: Avery Ismail had 17 points and seven rebounds, Roderick Campbell 14 points and seven rebounds, and Marquise Schumake 11 points for Annapolis (1-0). Riverview is 0-1.

Detroit Cristo Rey 59, Star International 42: Jordan Taylor scored 15, Satchel Love 12 and Angel Jaramillo 11 for Cristo Rey (1-0). Hozi Hamaden scored 15 for Star International (0-1).

Detroit Denby 69, Detroit Jalen Rose: 26: T’Shawn Wilkes had 26 points and seven rebounds, and Malik Gaines nine points and five assists for Denby (1-0). Jalen Rose is 0-1.

Melvindale ABT 63, Pontiac Academy 27: John Houge had 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Juan Brown had 16 points, three steals and three rebounds for ABT (1-0). Pontiac Academy is 0-1.

River Rouge 85, Detroit Osborn 25: Donovan Freeman had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Micah Parris 11 points and five rebounds, and Nigel Colvin 11 points for River Rouge (1-0). Osborn is 0-1.

Romulus Summit Academy North 73, Monroe Jefferson 52: Guard Orlando Lovejoy had 39 points, eight steals and five assists, and Jamel Johnson 12 points for Romulus Summit Academy (1-0). Monroe Jefferson is 0-1.

Troy 58, Birmingham Seaholm 45: Brody Parker scored 26 for Troy (1-0). Dominic Cullen scored 14 for Seaholm (0-1).

Warren De La Salle 57, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 36: Linden Holder had 15 points and Mike Sherman 13 for De La Salle (1-0). Alex Siegfried scored 24 for Notre Dame Prep (0-1).

Warren Woods Tower 68, Warren Cousino 59: Dwayne Ware scored 20, Charles Anderson 14 and Lee Veasley 11 for Tower (1-0). Ben Husic scored 22 for Cousino (0-1).

White Lake Lakeland 62, Fenton 45: Lucas Theaker had 16 points and nine rebounds, Patrick McDonald nine points, and Jordan Shaw and Austin Boughton each scored eight for Lakeland (1-0).

Detroit News staff contributed