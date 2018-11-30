Lake Orion boys basketball player Andrew Van Heck (24), left, dribbles past Rochester Adams defender Jake Emerzian (11) in the first quarter. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Romulus Summit Academy North freshman guard Orlando Lovejoy was the best player in the gym Friday night.

But Redford Union was the better team, as it pulled out a 59-50 victory despite Lovejoy’s 36 points and 11 rebounds.

Union (1-1) dominated Summit (1-1) in the third quarter with air-tight defense, kick-starting a 9-0 run that gave Union a sizable lead, and ultimately, a win.

“They were doing a really good job trapping, forcing turnovers in the open floor, and getting fast break points in transition,” Summit assistant Jeffrey McKinney said.

Nahseer Cossom led Union with 13 points. Malik O’Neal and Reivan Holt added nine points each. Nate Brown led Union at the half with seven, including a basket that tied the game after a 6-0 run by Union in the second quarter.

Lovejoy’s high-scoring performance was an encore to his 30-point varsity debut in Summit’s win over Monroe Jefferson on Tuesday.

McKinney called his freshman guard a “jack of all trades,” who is “one of the highly regarded freshman in the state.”

What really impresses McKinney, though, is how Lovejoy has taken on a leadership role on a team that has just one other player with varsity experience.

“He’s a really patient scorer, he doesn’t let people rattle him. He has the game of a senior as a freshman.”

More boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills 55, Grosse Pointe South 54: Collin Hecker scored 18 and Alex Igwe 13 for Bloomfield Hills (1-0). William Johnson scored 11 for South (1-2).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37, Fraser 29: Clark Doman scored 10, Cam Garner seven, Torrell Willimas six, Jordan Benson had 14 rebounds and Alex Short 12 for Cranbrook (2-0). Marc Tumpkin scored 11 for Fraser.

Cornerstone Health/Technology 70, Detroit Cody 49: Ryan Smith had 13 points and four assists and Jalen Young had 13 and seven rebounds for Cornerstone (2-0). Malik Fredrick scored 16 for Cody (0-1).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 71, Detroit Jalen Rose 56: Jalal Baydoun had 31 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Jamal Mogalli scored 13 for Edsel Ford (2-0). Kevin Williams scored 15 and Demetrius Robinson 11 for Jalen Rose (0-2).

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 58, Allen Park 51 (OT): Roderick Campbell scored 21 for Annapolis (2-0). Nick Arnoldy had 11 points and 17 rebounds for Allen Park (0-1).

Detroit Community 78, Detroit Southeastern 44: Rayvon Williamson scored 26, KeJuan Sanders 15 and Kenneth Thornton 14 for Community (1-0).

Farmington 88, Waterford Mott 73: Tariq Shepard scored 27, Jaden Akins 25 and Tariq Humes 23 for Farmington (1-0). Mott is 1-1.

Melvindale 54, Livonia Franklin 37: Martkail Riley had 18 points, Marcus Riley had 10 rebounds, nine points and seven blocks and Josh Moody had four assists and three steals for Melvindale (1-1). Chase Dreskei scored 12 for Franklin (0-1).

Okemos 72, Howell 28: Evan Thomas scored 21, and Zach Heftield and Mitchell Sambaer each scored 10 for Okemos (2-0). Kip French scored six for Howell (0-1).

Troy 64, Rochester 30: Clay Sebastian scored 18 and Brody Parker 17 for Troy (2-0). Justin Oliver and Devin Murray each scored eight for Rochester (0-2).

Walled Lake Northern 73, Detroit Old Redford 54: Troy Lattimore scored 26, Andre Price 22 and Kevyn Robertson 10 for Northern (1-0). Kenjuan Andrews scored 23 for Old Redford (0-1).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 71, Toledo Jones Leadership Academy 37: Lyben Henderson scored 20, Jayden Williams had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Patrick Kombo had 13 points for Arbor Prep (1-1). Toledo Jones is 0-1.

Dearborn Divine Child 69, Gross Pointe North 46: Parker LePage scored 24 and Cam Urbanic added 15 for Divine Child (1-0). Tyler Herd had 14 for Grosse Pointe (0-1).

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.





