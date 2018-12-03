Buy Photo Josh DeBerry (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

High school football is now finished in Michigan and with that, some of the state’s top seniors are entering the home stretch for recruiting before Dec. 19, the start of the early signing period.

Canton defensive end Darius Robinson is the state’s top uncommitted senior, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Robinson was recently offered by Michigan as an athlete who could play tight end. Colorado previously had him to Boulder for an official visit, but the firing of head coach Mike McIntyre has made them less of an option for now.

Robinson recently took an official visit to Missouri and an unofficial visit to Toledo. Michigan State and Syracuse were two previous schools that are higher on the list, as well. Robinson has one more official visit to use and is likely to take that before announcing a decision.

Fresh off winning a state title, Warren De La Salle cornerback Josh DeBerry will now focus his attention on recruiting. He visited very few schools during the fall, but Northwestern was one of them and the Wildcats have offered. Wake Forest offered during the fall, and after a good senior season, it is possible new options may present themselves.

Romeo linebacker Brock Horne is one of the few players in the state who can claim he is deciding between full scholarships at the FBS level, Ivy League opportunities and a preferred walk-on offer from Michigan. He admitted to growing up a Wolverine fan, and his most recent visit was to Ann Arbor. Horne said he is not planning any further visits before making a decision.

West Bloomfield wide receiver Tyrone Broden received offers from schools like Indiana, Kentucky and more last spring. As it stands, however, those schools may not have room left at receiver in their classes. Broden will still have plenty of options, however, with Mid-American Conference schools like Miami (Ohio) hot on his trail.

Detroit Cass Tech’s Kyron McKinnie-Harper, a wide receiver/defensive back, and Ormondell Dingle, a safety, recently decommitted from Central Michigan. At this time, it is not certain which schools will be serious options for them, but both had double-digit offers at the time of their original verbal commitment to the Chippewas.

Belleville defensive lineman Tyrece Woods decommitted from Michigan two weeks ago. Like the Cass Tech kids, Woods will consider a wide variety of options before making another decision. Cincinnati was another top contender prior to his Michigan commitment, and schools like Illinois, Rutgers and Pittsburgh have also been in contact.

Muskegon linebacker Ali’Vonta Wallace had a great senior season for the Big Reds. Central Michigan and Toledo are the two schools that have offered. There are other schools giving him closer looks, too.

Detroit Catholic Central tight end Mike Harding holds offers from Bowling Green, Toledo and Western Michigan. He recently visited Michigan and schools like Pittsburgh have recruited him as well.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.