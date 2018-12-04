Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah had a pair of touchdown catches in the Division 2 state title game. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

The Detroit News presents its All-Detroit high school football team.

ALL-DETROIT

ENDS

ROBERT ARMY

6-0, 175, So., Detroit Renaissance

Army was a sophomore sensation, having an outstanding season in all three phases. He returned three kicks for touchdowns, returned two of his five interceptions for touchdowns, also returned a fumble for a score and had five touchdown receptions. In a win over Detroit Central, he had three interceptions, including a pick-6 and had two touchdown catches, highlighted by a 65-yarder.

“Army has to be the best sophomore in the state, very talented and a playmaker at four different positions,” coach Drake Wilkins said.

DOMINICK POLIDORE-HANNAH

5-10, 165, Sr., Detroit King

Polidore-Hannah showed his big-play ability by grabbing a pair (44, 22) of touchdown passes in the 41-25 Division 3 state championship game win at Ford Field to put an end to Muskegon’s 27-game winning streak. He opened the season with a pair of touchdown receptions and a 80-yard touchdown kickoff return in a 52-38 win over East St. Louis, and finished with 752 receiving yards and nine touchdowns

“He’s a quick, fast and shifty receiver,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He made big plays all season long.”

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

RAHEEM ANDERSON

6-3, 280, So., Detroit Cass Tech

Anderson put himself on the radar as a sophomore, showcasing his talent to help lead the way for Cass Tech to have a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Jaren Mangham and Lew Nichols while giving Jalen Graham time to find receivers for the PSL champions.

“He’s real smart, aggressive, strong and agile, just had a great sophomore year for us,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

Anderson already has offers from Michigan, Kentucky and Illinois.

DEONDRE BUFORD

6-5, 265, Jr., Detroit King

Buford made a name for himself during his junior year by being a dominant force on the line to open holes while protecting quarterback Dequan Finn to help King win the Division 3 state championship.

“He’s very athletic and once he gets stronger he’s going to be very, very good, wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up being an NFL player,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He was very good in pass protection this year, helped pave the way for Dequan and Peny (Boone) running the football and is just extremely hard working.”

Buford already has offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Iowa State, Kentucky and Iowa.

DESHAWN INGRAM

6-3, 295, Sr., Detroit King

Ingram was big and physical up front for King, opening holes for Peny Boone and Shondel Hardnett while giving Dequan Finn time to find open receivers, helping King win the Division 3 state championship.

“He’s a big, smart offensive lineman who has been consistent for us all season,” coach Tyrone Spencer said.

VICTOR NELSON

5-11, 270, Sr., Detroit Central

Nelson used his strength to cause problems for opposing offenses, getting in on 76 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks while forcing three fumbles.

“Victor is a phenomenal athlete playing multiple positions on both sides of the line dominating all his opponents that he faced,” coach Jimmie Macon said. “He did not give up a sack from the offense side of the ball. He also was the spark plug on defense as well.”

JAMES TOLES

6-3, 315, Jr., Detroit Mumford

Toles made great strides in his second year of organized ball, gaining strength and knowledge during his junior year to open holes while protecting the quarterback.

“He’s a great kid, a 3.5 student who is one of the strongest linemen I’ve had in a long time,” coach Donshell English said. “He has great foot work and is very strong where he can push people around. We also used him on defense as a one-technique where he can take on two blockers to get linebackers loose.”

Toles is being recruited by Mid-American Conference schools.

Buy Photo Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn recently committed to Toledo. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

QUARTERBACK

DEQUAN FINN

6-2, 180, Sr., Detroit King

Finn was an outstanding dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 2,104 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushing for 1,264 yards (14.5-yard average) and 21 touchdowns to lead King to its third state championship in the last four years, two with him calling the signals. He completed 9-of-13 for 173 yards and four touchdowns, also rushing for a score in the 41-25 Division 3 state title game win over Muskegon.

“He’s a dual-threat quarterback that likes to compete,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He’s smart, has great instincts and is a good leader.”

Finn is a Toledo commit.

RUNNING BACKS

JAREN MANGHAM

6-2, 210, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Mangham was a big, physical running back, rushing for 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech win the PSL championship, He also had two touchdowns receptions and scored on two kickoff returns.

“He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for TDs,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

Mangham will play at Colorado.

Buy Photo Running back Lew Nichols rushed for 23 touchdowns for Detroit Cass Tech. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

LEW NICHOLS

5-11, 200, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Nichols could run inside or use his speed to get outside, gaining 1,078 yards (84 carries) and 23 touchdowns to help Cass Tech win the PSL title.

“He had great speed, good vision with size to run through arm tacklers,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

Nichols will play at Central Michigan.

T'SHAWN WILKES

6-2, 210, Sr., Detroit Denby

Wilkes rushed for 2,165 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first year as a running back after starting at receiver in past years, rushing for 152 yards to help Denby defeat Cody to win the PSL Division 2 championship while advancing to the Division 5 regional title game, a 40-32 loss to Marine City.

“He has a great work ethic and is humble-minded,” coach Tony Blankenship said. “He’s a true throwback at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds with great size, vision, toughness and speed.”

Wilkes has been offered by Ferris State and has received interest from Western Michigan and Ball State.

ATHLETE

D’VAUN BENTLEY

5-11, 190, Sr., Detroit Loyola

Bentley used his 4.55 speed to rush for 1,820 yards to help Loyola make a dramatic turnaround from 2-6 last year to 7-4 this season with a Catholic League AA title and a Division 7 district final appearance.

“He played quarterback early on, played slot back where we ran a lot of counters, then obviously at running back,” coach John Callahan said. “He played outside linebacker and cornerback on defense and was one of those kids who wanted to be on the kickoff and punt teams. He did everything for us.”

Bentley is being recruited by Mid-American Conference and Division II teams.

KICKER

NICCOLO SEILO

5-11, 160, Sr., U-D Jesuit

Seilo is a repeat performer on the All-Detroit team, earning a spot his freshman year when he was 5-7 and 125 pounds, making all five of his field-goal attempts and converting on 48-of-52 PATs. He closed out his career with another strong season, making 5-of-8 field goals with a long of 47.

“He has a powerful leg and was consistently kicking the ball into the end zone for touchbacks,” coach Matt Lewis said.

Seilo has been offered by Wayne State.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

DWAINE CRUMP

6-3, 225, Sr., Detroit Southeastern

Crump was a force from the edge, getting in on 55 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss (14 sacks) to help Southeastern win a Division 8 district championship.

“Dwaine was the heart and soul of the defense,” coach Courtney Dinkins said. “He was always around the ball causing havoc. He’s a great player to have lead your team.”

JAMES ESTER

6-4, 240, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Ester played outstanding in the PSL championship game, getting a sack while forcing a fumble which led to a TD in the one-sided win over King. He had 16 tackles for loss, including 10 sacks while recovering three fumbles and intercepting a pass.

“He played like a super hero, always making great plays,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

Ester has multiple offers, including Memphis.

WILLIAM GIBSON JR.

6-3, 195, Sr., Detroit Cody

Gibson was a dominant force, helping Cody reach the PSL Division 2 title game while earning a state playoff game appearance. He got in on 77 sacks, including 14 sacks while also forcing five fumbles.

“His tall frame made it easy for him to get to the quarterback,” coach Calvin Norman said. “He has great speed and great tackling abilities.”

LINEBACKERS

MARVIN GRANT

6-2, 200, Sr., Detroit King

Grant played safety and linebacker this season, playing wherever coach Tyrone Spencer needed him to make the team better. He was a physical presence in the state title game win over Muskegon, making sure speedy quarterback Cameron Martinez didn’t get outside him while playing outside linebacker, also recovering a fumble in the game. He finished with 71 tackles, including 18½ tackles for loss while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles.

“He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said of Grant, who will play next year at Purdue.

Detroit King linebacker Marvin Grant (4) had 18.5 tackles for loss this season. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

RICH MILLER

6-0, 225, Sr., Detroit King

Miller was all over the field, helping King earn its third state championship in the last four years. He got in on 78 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, and played a big role in King’s 41-25 upset win over Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship, making nine tackles, one for loss yardage.

“He’s a coach on the field, very intelligent,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He’s a hard worker, always trying to get better.”

Miller will play at Buffalo.

DEVIN NICHOLSON

6-2, 205, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Nicholson was able to go sideline-to-sideline to get to make tackles, often getting the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage. He made 82 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss, five sacks while making four interceptions — returning two for TDs — and recovering two fumbles.

“He is an impact player with character and passion for the game,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

Nicholson will play at Eastern Michigan.

DAYONE SMITH

6-1, 235, Sr., Detroit Western

Smith was all over the field for Western, getting in on 114 tackles, eight sacks while making three interceptions.

“Dayone Smith was an awesome player to coach because he put the team first,” coach Andre Harlan said. “He did whatever it took to try and get a win or his teammates better. He was a student of the game. He was about action and not talking.”

DEFENSIVE BACKS

AHMAD GARDNER

Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner was a standout receiver and a shutdown cornerback. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

6-2, 170, Sr. Detroit King

Gardner was an impact player on both sides of the ball for King, grabbing a touchdown pass in the state championship game while playing well from his secondary position. He had four touchdown receptions while being a shutdown corner.

“He allowed just one catch all season through league play,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He’s a long and rangy corner with great ball skills and makes an impact on offense, too.”

Gardner will play next year at Cincinnati.

JALEN GRAHAM

6-3, 210, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Graham played well in his first year at quarterback while also getting things done at a high level from his safety position. He threw for 1,689 yards and 27 touchdowns, rushed for 238 yards and five touchdowns while getting in on 38 tackles, breaking up 12 passes while grabbing two interceptions.

“He was physical and smart, playing both quarterback and safety for us,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

Graham will play at Purdue.

KYRON MCKINNIE-HARPER

6-1, 185, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

McKinnie-Harper was a two-way standout, grabbing 23 passes for 487 yards and nine touchdowns while also getting in on 32 tackles, breaking up 28 passes and intercepting six passes, returning two for touchdowns.

“He has great feet, long arms with good ball skill that helped him get six interceptions and break up 28 passes,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

McKinnie-Harper has multiple Division I offers, recently de-committing from Central Michigan.

RAYVON WILLIAMSON

6-0, 175, Sr., Detroit Community

Williamson had an outstanding senior year to help Community make a dramatic turnaround from 4-5 in 2017 to 8-2 with a state playoff appearance. He accounted for 1,895 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns while intercepting nine passes, returning four for touchdowns.

“He played quarterback, running back, receiver, safety, linebacker and corner for us,” Coach Del Humphrey said. “Rayvon is a natural leader. He has natural instincts and has great knowledge of the game. He has a very competitive attitude.”

Williamson has multiple Division II offers, including one from Ferris State.

PUNTER

JOSIAH LEWIS

6-0, 185, Sr., Detroit Osborn

Lewis averaged 43 yards a punt while playing a big role as a receiver to help Osborn win the PSL Gold title and earn a state playoff appearance.

Lewis had 66 receptions for 1,128 yards and 12 touchdowns, also rushing for four touchdowns and throwing for four scores. He also had four interceptions while breaking up 10 passes as a cornerback.

“Josiah does everything for us, plays receiver, cornerback and has even thrown for four touchdowns while doing the punting too,” coach Marlon Baker said. “He threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 84 yards and two touchdowns and caught at TD pass in a win over Southfield Christian.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

TYRONE SPENCER

Buy Photo Head coach Tyrone Spencer has won a pair of Division 2 state titles in his three seasons at Detroit King. (Photo: Dave Reginek-Special to The Detroit News)

Detroit King

Spencer rebuilt a King team that had lost 10 players to transfers, including two standout defensive linemen in Tyrece Woods and Jalen Bell to Belleville, guiding King to a second Division 2 state championship in his three years of leading the program.

“We battled, really went through a lot,” Spencer said. “We really don’t talk about it, but we lost 10 to 12 kids to transfers and those guys would have been seniors and just to spite it we were able to get it done so I’m proud of the kids. It was just a great time. It was fun dealing with them, but it was challenging because we had our ups and downs with losing to Muskegon in the second game, then got back up, went down after the (PSL championship game) loss to Cass Tech. I was proud of how they got back up after that game, took the challenge and went on that run, just a remarkable job. We had a special group of seniors.”

SECOND TEAM

Ends: Jevin Swanigan, 5-9, 165, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech; Rashawn Williams, 6-0, 190, Jr., Detroit King; Darrell Wyatt, 6-1, 190, Sr., Detroit King

Offensive linemen: Maurice Davenport, 6-7, 240, Sr., Detroit Community; Derrick Harrmon, 6-4, 280, So., Detroit Loyola; Darius Hill, 6-3, 240, Sr., Detroit Pershing; Curtis Maxwell, 6-3, 350, Sr., Detroit King; Jonathan Scott, 6-3, 315, So., Detroit Mumford.

Quarterback: Raequan Beal, 6-4, 200, Jr., Detroit Renaissance

Running backs: Peny Boone, 6-1, 215, Jr., Detroit King; Orlando Clarkston, 5-8, 185, Jr., Detroit Central.

Athlete: Tahj Stewart, 6-0, 185, Sr., Detroit Mumford.

Kicker: Josh Hernandez, 5-7, 150, So., Detroit Cass Tech

Defensive linemen: Kareem Powell, 6-2, 180, Sr., Detroit Southeastern; Walter Landers, 6-0, 310, Sr., Detroit King; Jermaine Trammell, 5-11, 280, Jr., Detroit Denby.

Linebackers: Malik Brown, 6-0, 200, Sr., Detroit Osborn; Phillip Dotson, 5-10, 185, Sr., Detroit Henry Ford; Tymetrius Patterson, 6-2, 220, Sr., Detroit Denby; Joshua Wiley, 6-0, 200, Jr., Detroit Cody.

Defensive backs: Ormondell Dingle, 6-1, 190, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech; Jaylen Reed, 5-11, 185, So., Detroit King; Lemuel Watley, 5-11, 165, Jr., Detroit King; Ray Williams, 5-10, 180, Sr., Detroit King

Punter: Shondel Hardenett, 5-10, 190, Sr., Detroit King

HONORABLE MENTION

Ends: Raymond Bush, Detroit CMA; Jonhdale Chestnut, Detroit Loyola; Malik Gaines, Detroit Denby; Meitrius Graves, Detroit Loyola; Jamari Griffin, Detroit Denby; Carson Hinton, U-D Jesuit; Malik Marable, Detroit Loyola; Stephon McLaurin, Detroit Western; Jalen Pickett, Detroit Douglass; Christopher Smith, Detroit Denby; Joe Thomas, Detroit Cody; Cortez Weeks, Detroit Osborn.

Offensive line: Darrius Bellomy, Detroit Cass Tech; Eli Cate, Detroit Loyola; Louie Curtis, Detroit Denby; Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola; Javier Johnson, Detroit Denby; Allen Jones, Detroit Cass Tech; Jaivon Preston, Detroit Denby;

Quarterback: Taivyon Buck, Detroit Denby; Isaiah Watts, Detroit Osborn,

Running backs: Shondel Hardnett, Detroit King; Nick Johnson, U-D Jesuit; Kiem Moore, Detroit Loyola.

Athletes: Marquise Henderson, Detroit Loyola.

Defensive line: Adrian Brown, Detroit Denby; Kenneth Carney, Detroit Denby; Cameron Hutchinson, Detroit Loyola; Drew Kremhelmer, U-D Jesui; Jordan Smith, Detroit Loyola; Brian Woods, Detroit Denby;

Linebackers: Sam Bailiff, U-D Jesuit; Cory Easterling, Detroit Loyola; Darwin Green, Detroit Loyola; Dorian Mausi, U-D Jesuit; Jonathan Moreland, Detroit Denby; David Moseley, Detroit Renaissance; Damany O'Neal, Detroit Loyola.

Defensive backs: Joe Frazier, Detroit King; Tyler Millinder, Detroit Cass Tech; Kareem Powell, Detroit Southeastern; Rico Sims, Detroit Cass Tech; Joshua Wiley, Detroit Cody; Ty Williams, U-D Jesuit.

