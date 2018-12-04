Livonia Churchill's Avery Grenier had 49 receptions for 787 yards and eight touchdowns while intercepting seven passes from his secondary position to help Churchill earn a state playoff appearance. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

The Detroit News presents its All-West high school football team.

ALL-WEST

ENDS

AVERY GRENIER

6-1, 180 pounds, Sr., Livonia Churchill

Grenier had an outstanding senior season in all three phases of the game. He had 49 receptions for 787 yards and eight touchdowns while intercepting seven passes from his secondary position to help Churchill earn a state playoff appearance.

“Avery’s been outstanding for us,” coach Bill DeFillippo said. “He is a very versatile playmaker in all three phases. He was our leading receiver, led our team with seven interceptions and was also our punt returner.”

BRENDAN MURPHY

6-1, 225, Sr., Saline

Murphy had a big senior season, grabbing three touchdown passes in a Division 1 regional final win over East Kentwood. For the season, he had 42 receptions for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Murph was a player that had to touch the ball for us to be successful on offense,” coach Joe Palka said. “He has great hands, is tough to tackle and is an outstanding blocker. It seemed like every catch he had was an explosive play.”

CAMERON UNDERWOOD

6-2, 175, Jr., Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Underwood was the big playmaker for Robichaud, coming up with 45 receptions for 838 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had an interception and returned a kickoff for a touchdown to help Robichaud make a state playoff appearance.

“When it comes to pure athleticism, Cameron’s easily the most talented athlete I’ve coached,” coach Donny Scott said of Underwood, who has a 3.9 grade-point average. “He has good size, great speed and is very explosive after the catch. He had 11 TDs this season that were over 50 yards.”

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

ZACK CONTI

6-6, 300, Sr., Trenton

Conti was a two-year starter at offensive tackle, also spot-starting on defense to help Trenton earn a state playoff appearance.

“For a big kid, Zack moves around really well, has great feet and is athletic,” coach Bob Czarnecki said.

Conti will play at Eastern Michigan.

Belleville offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs will play next season at Michigan State.

DEVONTAE DOBBS

6-4, 300, Sr., Belleville

Dobbs was one of the premier tackles in the country, opening holes for running backs while giving Christian Dhue-Reid time to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns to earn Belleville its first regional championship in program history.

“Devontae started the year out slow, coming off shoulder surgery on a torn labrum and his first few games we’re slow since he was a tad out of shape,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “He got in shape and was aggressive and confident midseason once the shoulder was a hundred percent healed and then began to dominate the way he had in the past, becoming a destructive force on offense and defense.”

Dobbs will play at Michigan State.

MOUHAMAD MEHDI

6-2, 275, Sr., Dearborn Fordson

With Mahdi Hazimi sidelined with an injury for the majority of the regular season, Mehdi elevated his game and was the anchor of Fordson’s line, helping his team reach the regional finals, including a district championship win over No. 1 Detroit Cass Tech.

“Mouhamad was our starting tackle and starting defensive tackle and he played well for us on both sides of the ball, did a great job of opening holes and in pass protection as well,” coach Walker Zaban said.

JOE PARAS

6-1, 235, Sr., Woodhaven

Paras had a strong senior season to help Woodhaven earn a share of the Downriver League title while making a state playoff appearance.

“Joe started on the offensive and defensive line this year and is a two-year starter and all-league player as an offensive lineman,” coach Keith Christnagel said. “He is one of the hardest working players in our program, one who leads by example and not words.”

DAMON PAYNE

6-5, 270, So., Belleville

Payne is a dominant two-way lineman who was arguably Belleville’s top player as a sophomore. He had 42 tackles on defense, 12 tackles for loss, including nine sacks, returning a fumble for a touchdown.

“Damon Payne is only 15 years old, but wise beyond his years,” coach Jermain Crowell said. "He is 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds and has already grown into a man’s body, but some of his best attributes are not his physical traits but his mental awareness and maturity. He’s a dominating force on both sides of the ball and the sky’s the limit for him.”

Payne already has 20 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

QUARTERBACK

Belleville quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid

CHRISTIAN DHUE-REID

5-10, 215, So., Belleville

Dhue-Reid had an outstanding sophomore season, helping Belleville win its first regional title in program history. He completed 76 percent of his passes (164-of-214) for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns with nine interceptions, rushing for five touchdowns.

“He is 22-2 as a starter with 62 TD passes,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Although he is vertically challenged, he has a major-league arm and is only going to get better.”

RUNNING BACKS

ABRAHAM JAAFAR

5-8, 180, Sr., Dearborn Fordson

Jaafar helped Fordson win a Division 1 regional championship with an upset win over top-ranked Detroit Cass Tech. He rushed for 1,275 yards and 15 touchdowns, and also had 30 receptions for 650 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Abraham was a two-way player for us, starting as a defensive back and usually guarding the opponent’s No. 1 option while accounting for 2,500 all-purpose yards, including punt and kickoff returns,” coach Walker Zaban said. “He has done this while taking four AP classes at the same time ... truly a pleasure to be around and one of the brightest kids we have had.”

STEVEN WALKER

5-9, 170, Sr., Canton

Walker averaged 231.8 yards rushing a game, picking up 2,318 yards on the ground on 183 carries, scoring 26 touchdowns. He also had two receiving touchdowns.

“Steven has an unbelievable will to win and will not let the first person take him down,” coach Andy Lafata said. “When you add that to his quickness, he’s a special player. He’s out to prove somebody wrong every time he touches the football.”

Canton running back Steven Walker

ATHLETE

IAN STEWART

6-3, 200, Jr., Gibraltar Carlson

Stewart ran Carlson’s wing-T offense as the quarterback and was a hard-hitting linebacker, helping his team earn a state playoff appearance. He had 60 tackles while rushing for 533 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 11 yards a carry.

“He was our playmaker on defense when we needed that sack or great play,” coach Jack Giarmo said. “He’s a hard-working kid who is all in 100 percent on each drill in practice. He’s unselfish. Our offense is a T offense and he is receiving offers as a receiver, but played quarterback and did a great job and that’s pretty special.”

Stewart has offers by Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Kentucky.

KICKER

JAMES TURNER

6-0, 205, Sr., Saline

Turner was a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals and converted 45-of-46 PATs to account for 81 points to help Saline reach the Division 1 state semifinals.

“James had a great year for us,” coach Joe Palka said. “He ... kicked the ball into the end zone 70 percent of the time.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

JALEN HUNT

6-3, 235, Sr., Belleville

Hunt was dominant for Belleville, getting in on 20 tackles for loss, including eight sacks to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history.

“Jalen Hunt has saved his best football for his final year,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Jalen is one of the most talented kids on the team, a freakish athlete at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds with 4.7 speed. He is big, fast and physical and is the unique combination of both explosive defensive lineman and brutish running back. His best football days are still ahead of him.”

Hunt will play at Iowa.

RUKE ORHORHORO

River Rouge defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro

6-4, 280, Sr., River Rouge

Orhorhoro was a dominant threat for River Rouge, getting in on 50 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles.

“Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn’t care what the score is while he’s doing it.”

Orhorhoro will play at Clemson.

DARIUS ROBINSON

6-6, 250, Sr., Canton

Robinson caused havoc for Kensington Lakes Activities Association opponents, getting in on 68 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, getting six sacks while recovering a fumble.

“Darius was a great leader and a very hard worker,” coach Andy Lafata said. “He did anything asked of him to help his team win.”

Robinson is getting recruited by multiple Power Five Conference schools.

BRAD WISNIEWSKI

6-3, 230, Sr., Saline

Wisniewski showed the ability to get to quarterbacks and running backs behind the line of scrimmage, getting in on 67½ tackles, including 18½ tackles for loss to help Saline reach the Division 1 state semifinals. He forced three fumbles and recovered one.

“Wiz has been a dominant force on our defense,” coach Joe Palka said. “He is a great athlete with great range and speed. He made us always right if someone else made a mistake in our front seven.”

LINEBACKERS

JOHNNY BLANZY

6-2, 215, Jr., Grosse Ile

Blanzy showed his ability to go sideline to sideline, making 150 tackles while forcing five fumbles. He also started at tackle on offense to help Grosse Ile win the Huron League championship.

“John was the leader of our defense and had a great ability to read and get to the ball,” coach John Bodner said.

MARVIN HAM

6-1, 220, Sr., Belleville

Ham is a physical player who showed the ability to cover skilled players, not allowing them to get away for big plays.

“Marvin’s best assets are his blitzing ability and the ability to cover skilled athletes in space,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “He’s a hard-nosed player who is more than willing to put his nose in there and get dirty with the run game.”

Ham will play next year at Boston College.

NICO TIBERIA

Nico Tiberia was a standout on both sides of the ball for Allen Park.

5-9, 200, Jr., Allen Park

Tiberia was a standout on both sides of the ball, a physical running back and a hard hitter on defense. He got in on 38 tackles while forcing two tackles and was also a workhorse running back in the two playoffs games, rushing for more than 300 yards on 62 carries.

“Nico had a great work ethic,” coach Tom Danosky said. “He refuses to go down while running the ball and gets stronger as the game goes on.”

DEFENSIVE BACKS

JULIAN BARNETT

6-2, 190, Sr., Belleville

Barnett was a deep threat on offense and an outstanding defensive back, helping Belleville earn its first regional title in program history.

“Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity, instead of worrying about his numbers he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team’s success,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Julian can play just about every position on the football field and does for us. If we need a big play in the passing game Julian is typically getting it, and if we need an explosive play from the running game Julian can get it, and if we need another explosive player from the other team shut down Julian will check him. He is a uniquely gifted athlete.”

Barnett will play at Michigan State.

M.J. GRIFFIN

6-2, 195, Sr., Saline

Griffin was an outstanding two-way performer, helping Saline earn SEC Red, district and regional championships. He had 37 tackles and broke up seven passes defensively and had 41 receptions for 444 yards.

“M.J. was a dominant player on both sides of the ball,” coach Joe Palka said. “He has been a great player on defense, but ended up being our most explosive player on offense as well. He has lived up to all expectations.”

Griffin will play at Temple.

DARAUN MCKINNEY

5-10, 170, Sr., River Rouge

McKinney got in on 38 tackles from his secondary position, intercepting five passes and returning four for touchdowns. He scored 17 touchdowns as a two-way player, broke up three passes, forced two fumbles.

“Daraun was lightening in a bottle with ball in his hands on special teams and offense, all while being a dependable shut down cornerback on defense,” Coach Corey Parker said. “No one caught a football on this kid all year.”

McKinney will play at Northern Illinois.

ANDRE SELDON

5-8, 160, Jr., Belleville

Seldon showed his ability as a cover corner when he made three interceptions while making life miserable for Livonia Churchill’s offensive stars early in the season.

“Andre Seldon is an explosive playmaker in the secondary,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “His game went to another level when he moved from cornerback to free safety, increasing his production significantly. Instead of reducing himself to shutting down one side of the field he was able to go from side to side.”

Seldon is a Michigan commit.

PUNTER

DREW ALSOBROOKS

6-2, 190, Sr., Livonia Churchill

Alsobrooks was Churchill’s quarterback the past two years, also handling the kicking duties where he converted four field goals while averaging more than 39 yards a punt.

“Drew is everything you could ask for in a student-athlete,” coach Bill DeFillippo said. “He is a 4.0 student, two-year captain and a talented, highly competitive player.”

Alsobrooks, a dual-threat quarterback, threw for 1,846 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns. He will play baseball at Central Michigan.

Head coach Joe Palka led Saline to the Division 1 state semifinals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOE PALKA

Saline

Despite losing the entire starting offensive line from last year’s team, along with the quarterback and several other key players, Palka reloaded and guided Saline to the Division 1 state semifinals.

“This team overachieved more than any that I have ever coached,” Palka said. “They took coaching, did all the little things and found different ways to win. They knew their only chance for success was as a collective group. They were an example of all that is good about high school athletics.”

SECOND TEAM

Ends: Ahmed Allamy, 6-1, 205, Sr., Dearborn Fordson; Tristen Hines, 5-11, 175, Jr., Milan; Jalen Williams, 6-4, 180, Jr., Belleville

Offensive linemen: Kenny Esquible, 6-4, 230, Jr., Riverview Gabriel Richard; Tate Mackenzie, 6-8, 315, Jr., Ypsilanti Lincoln; Jake Swriple, 6-0, 295, Jr., Livonia Franklin; Noah VanBerkel, 6-4, 220, Sr., Canton; Josh Williams, 6-3, 295, Jr., Salem

Quarterback: Emmanuel Ferguson, 6-3, 185, Sr., River Rouge

Running backs: Jared Banks, 5-10, 185, Jr., Monroe; Luke Harwood, 5-11, 195, Sr., Grosse Ile; Darrell Mason, 5-10, 180, Sr., Livonia Churchill

Athlete: Taiwan Williams, 5-9, 180, Sr., Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Kicker: Josh Castillo, 6-1, 160, Sr., Wyandotte

Defensive ends: Aeron Latham, 6-2, 225, Sr., Dearborn Divine Child; Nevin Hughes, 6-0, 215, Sr., Riverview Gabriel Richard; Dorian Wesley, 6-4, 285, Sr., Woodhaven; Tyrece Woods, 6-2, 230, Sr., Belleville

Linebackers: Adam Cassab, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Sam Cousino, 6-3, 220, Jr., Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Kyle Naif, 6-1, 210, Sr., Riverview

Defensive backs: Gabe Doree, 5-10, 170, Sr., Trenton; Tommy Guajardo, 6-3, 220, Jr., Dearborn; Jakob Marsee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Allen Park; Cameron Urbanick, 6-0, 180, Sr., Dearborn Divine Child

Punter: Evan Orme, 6-5, 260, Sr., Riverview Gabriel Richard

HONORABLE MENTION

Ends: Karar Al-Rekabi, Grosse Ile; Fred Biles, Livonia Franklin; Caron Clayton, Flat Rock; Nick Conrad, Dearborn Divine Child; Mahdi Fadel, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Darrel Johnson, Belleville; Colin Kelly, Dearborn Divine Child; Mike Mathias, Plymouth; Collin Naimi, Southgate; Chance Persondek, Wyandotte; Kyle Smith, Dearborn Heights Robichaud.

Offensive linemen: Dominic Bodner, Gibraltar Carlson; Edward Bryant, Riverview; Jerry Cox, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Hussein Fakih, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; James Fletcher, Taylor; John Florn, Westland John Glenn; Ethan Gyurnek, Livonia Churchill; Brandon Igna, Riverview; Isaac Kaczmarek, Dearborn Fordson; Mohamad Kassem, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Maverick LaMothe, Grosse Ile; Will Lezotte, Riverview; Ethan Lockhart, Riverview; Joseph Martindale, Riverview; Maher Mazahem, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Hunter McDaniel, Garden City; Brad Miller, Plymouth; Jacob Phillips, Woodhaven; Quin Regan, Wyandotte; Mohamed Rizk, Dearborn Fordson; Jake Swirple, Livonia Franklin; Jake Vickers, Canton; Garrett Vineski, Riverview; Cameron Wallace, Belleville; Jakobe Watkins, Belleville.

Quarterbacks: Hussein Ajami, Dearborn Fordson; Andrew Arbaugh, Saline; Ravion Davis, Flat Rock; Jake Kelbert, Livonia Franklin; Jalin Pitchford, Wyandotte; Jay Solano, Trenton; Ben Stesiak, Canton; Zach Thompson, Grosse Ile; David Williams, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Dominic Wood, Riverview.

Running backs: Bryce Bondy, Carleton Airport; Dalen Cobb, Livonia Stevenson; Trevon Davis, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Tyson Doyle, Garden City; Kyle Emery, Woodhaven; Donte Epps, Wyandotte; Leonard Funches, Redford Thurston; Michael Holdsclaw, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Luke Jouppi, Canton; Phil Labelle, Grosse Ile; Chase McGraw, Garden City; Carson Miller, Plymouth; Steven Rice, Riverview; David McDaniel, Garden City; Brendan Munday, Saline; Nathan Palumbo, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Joey Pizzo, Grosse Ile; Dom Preiss, Woodhaven; Deon Selma, Belleville; Brandon Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson; Tommy Sucharski, Gibraltar Carlson; Jake Tafelski, Dearborn; Walter Turner, Gibraltar Carlson; Tyler Whiteside, Dearborn Divine Child.

Athletes: Jerry Esquible, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Sebastian McWilliams, Riverview Gabriel Richard.

Kickers: Christopher Lunsford, Belleville.

Defensive linemen: Hassan Aboukhodr, Dearborn; Carter Ackman, Livonia Stevenson; Antonio Alongi, Grosse Ile; Kyle Bray, Southgate; Ivan Davis, Plymouth; James Deese, Canton; Matt Dishon, Grosse Ile; Joel Forgacs, Livonia Churchill; Isaiah Foster, Belleville; Blake Gilliam, Allen Park; Mohammed Hage, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Hadi Hamid, Dearborn Fordson; Aaron Jaciuk, Southgate; Joel Kline, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Gus Murray, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Ethan Riley, Trenton; Avery Rodgers, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Ali Saad, Dearborn; Matt Salutes, Livonia Churchill; Tyler Symons, Grosse Ile; Andrew Trimai, Flat Rock; Mark Walker, Riverview; Arswell Weary, Livonia Franklin; Lee Williams, Westland John Glenn.

Linebackers: Jon Apostolovich, Gibraltar Carlson; Hayes Brooks, Monroe; Jay Castonguay, Garden City; Xavier Coleman-Patillo, Redford Thurston; Joe Dull, Wyandotte; Andrew Greff, Livonia Churchill; Caleb Kelly, Dearborn Divine Child; Connor Linton, Livonia Franklin; Chance Marx, Grosse Ile; Marvus Mcwright, Redford Thurston; Cole Premtaj, Allen Park; Rami Mullan, Dearborn; Dom Priess, Woodhaven; Michael Simons, Flat Rock; Jaquan Smith, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Tim Stallworth, Dearborn Fordson; Dawson Stec, Dearborn Divine Child; Seth Torszak, Canton; Logan Walkley, Plymouth; James Wheeler, Dearborn Fordson; Elijah White, Westland John Glenn; Dylan Zagula, Belleville; Josh Zemmin, Grosse Ile.

Defensive backs: Kyle Alonte, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Alec Beshears, Plymouth; Colin Czajowski, Woodhaven; Marino DiPonio, Livonia Franklin; Cal Fournier, Livonia Franklin; Jawuan Frazier, Canton; Cory Hastings, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Ronald Jackson, Belleville; Nathan Janke, Plymouth; Joseph Johnson, Riverview; Seth Kamin, Flat Rock; Jackson Lonc, Grosse Ile; Brendan Lowry, Livonia Churchill; Jimari Moultrie, Riverview; Drew Rameriz, Grosse Ile; Jared Tarrance, Westland John Glenn; Brandon Thomas, Dearborn Fordson; Keysean Ware, Redford Thurston.

