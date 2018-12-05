Chippewa Valley's David Ellis had 39 catches for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards, including 20 touchdowns. (Photo: Dave Reginek/Special to Detroit News)

The Detroit News presents its All-East high school football team.

ALL-EAST

ENDS

DAVID ELLIS

6-1, 195, Sr., Chippewa Valley

Ellis was a three-year starter, getting things done at a high level in all three phases of the game for the MAC Red champions. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 TDs, including five on special teams. He used his 4.4 speed to score on a 99-yard run in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson and on a 94-yard kickoff return in the state championship game win over Clarkston. He was a hard-hitting tackler from his secondary position, getting in 45 tackles while breaking up five passes.

“David is one of the best football players in the state,” coach Scott Merchant said. “He’s a phenomenal athlete and he’s a tough kid. He works hard and he’s a complete football player, and on top of that he’s extremely humble and a nice kid.”

Ellis will play at Indiana.

BRANDON MICHALAK

6-1, 170, Sr., Macomb Dakota

Michalak had a big senior season, grabbing 40 passes for 1,012 yards and 12 TDs, averaging 25.9 yards to help Dakota earn another state playoff appearance.

“He has great speed, hands and route running ability,” coach Greg Baur said. “He’s an outstanding deep ball receiver.”

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DAMOND DUNCAN

6-2, 255, Sr., St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Duncan was a four-year starter at tackle and defensive tackle, helping Lakeview make a state playoff appearance this year. Lakeview rushed for more than 2,500 yards with 90 percent of the production coming from Duncan leading the way.

“He is a hard worker and our program is at a new level thanks to Damond and his leadership,” coach Pat Threet said.

JOHN LULAJ

6-4, 280, Sr., Warren Mott

Lulaj was a strong two-way player for Mott, causing problems for opponent’s running game while also opening holes for his own team’s running attack. He got in on 30 tackles, including four sacks.

“He’s a dominant run blocker offensively and a force on defense who consistently drew double teams and gave opposing offensive lines trouble,” coach Tom Milanov said.

DANNY MOTOWSKI

6-2, 285, Sr., Warren De La Salle

Motowski is a three-year starter for De La Salle, which repeated as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions during his senior year.

“Danny is extremely physical with great balance and leverage and runs really well,” coach Mike Giannone said. “He has helped our offense gain over 2,500 yards on the ground this year.”

Motowski will play at Central Michigan.

GRANT TOUTANT

6-7, 295, Jr., Warren De La Salle

Toutant was De La Salle’s Most Improved Lineman and a big reason De La Salle repeated as Division 2 state champions. He recently committed to Penn State.

“He’s getting better every day, has good bend for a big guy, is getting stronger and we look forward for good things from him next year,” coach Mike Giannone said. “He kind of mauls you when he run blocks. He has good hands and really good feet and in pass protection he has good balance as well.”

NICK WILSON

6-1, 220, Sr., G, Almont

Wilson showed his versatility by starting games at every spot on the offensive line aside from center to help Almont to a 9-0 Blue Water Area Conference championship. He helped an offensive line pile up 4,648 yards while also playing a significant time at defensive end in crucial situations.

“Nick is one of the hardest-working players we’ve ever had in Almont,” coach James Leusby said. “He has built himself into one of the strongest players in the Blue Water Area Conference and that has allowed him to do a great job playing against bigger players on opposing defensive lines.”

QUARTERBACK

TOMMY SCHUSTER

6-1, 190, Sr., Chippewa Valley

Schuster was a three-year starter for Chippewa Valley, completing 69 percent of his passes during his senior year while throwing for 1,858 yards and 26 TDs with one interception. He owns the school record for career passing yards (4,956) and career passing TDs (67)

“It’s great to have a kid like Tommy Schuster who is so efficient and just wants to win,” coach Scott Merchant said. “We ask him to do so many things. He’s reading. He’s checking plays, he’s checking protection. He’s unflappable, just has unbelievable poise.”

RUNNING BACKS

ANDRE CENAULT

5-8, 195, Sr., Chippewa Valley

Chenault was a 1,000-yard back (1,097 yards, 143 carries), averaging nearly eight yards a carry while scoring 15 TDs to help Chippewa Valley earn a MAC Red title and a Division 1 state championship. He was also a hard-hitting safety/linebacker.

“He’s the most physical back I’ve ever coached,” coach Scott Merchant said. “Instead of running to daylight, he runs to darkness and runs over kids.”

CALEB OYSTER

5-9, 190, Sr., Utica Eisenhower

Oyster had another strong season, rushing for 951 yards and 14 TDs while also scoring a pair of TDs on receptions to help Eisenhower earn a fifth straight state playoff appearance.

“Caleb is a versatile back who has the ability to run with speed, power, agility, can block and catch the ball out of the backfield,” coach Chris Smith said.

Macomb Dakota running back Dustin Solomon showed his versatility out of the backfield, rushing for 558 yards and seven scores while also catching 15 passes for 376 yards, including three TDs. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

DUSTIN SOLOMON

5-9, 185, Sr., Macomb Dakota

Solomon showed his ability to get things done on the ground and in the passing game, He rushed for 558 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and seven TDs, caught 15 passes for 376 yards and three TDs and returned punts and kicks despite missing four games to injury.

“He was a great high school football player, a do-it-all type of player,” coach Greg Baur said.

ATHLETE

NOLAN SCHULTZ

5-8, 160, Sr., Warren De La Salle

Schultz showed his outstanding athletic ability to run De La Salle’s offense as a first-year starting quarterback while also playing a key role in the secondary to help his team repeat as Division 2 state champions.

“He controlled the secondary and he’s not big, but extremely tough and nothing ever stops him even when he’s injured,” said coach Mike Giannone of Schultz, who missed the regional final due to a shoulder injury but returned to start the state semifinal against Birmingham Groves and title game against Muskegon Mona Shores. “I never thought he’d be back (from the injury), let alone leading the way he did. When I saw him go out I figured he was done for the year. He sent me a text on Sunday night, saying he’d do whatever he could to play against Groves and on Wednesday he threw the ball better than before he was hurt. He plays right through the pain so that comeback was remarkable.”

Schultz threw for 189 yards and a TD and rushed for 55 yards and three TDs in the 29-16 state title game win over Mona Shores, also getting in on five tackles.

KICKER

SCOTT ROSATI

6-3, 205, Sr., Grosse Pointe South

Rosati was an outstanding defensive back and kicker, helping South to a MAC White championship and state playoff appearance. He got in on 52 tackles, broke up 15 passes, had two interceptions, kicked 3-of-6 field goals and consistently kicked the ball into the end zone.

“In our defense, safety is the toughest position to play,” coach Tim Brandon said. “Scotty was equally adept at stopping the run and covering the pass. He is a natural athlete with the rare combination of size, speed, strength and leadership.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

BRAIDEN McGREGOR

6-5, 240, Jr., Port Huron Northern

McGregor was a force for Northern, showed his versatility to help his team reach the Division 2 regional final.

“He could play anywhere on the field,” coach Larry Roelens said. “He’s 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds and so athletic where he could play linebacker, play in coverage, put his hand in the dirt and played defensive end for us. He could also come in and play outside receiver. And, as good as he is and athletic as he is, he’s just a great kid in general. He’s a leader in the weight room, in the class room and on the field.

McGregor put on 25 pounds since last year and has been offered by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and other Big Ten schools, recruiting him as a defensive end or tight end.

Warren De La Salle's Mike McGinnity registered five tackles in the Division 2 title win over Muskegon Mona Shores. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News)

MIKE McGINNITY

6-1, 235, Sr., Warren De La Salle

McGinnity battled back from an early-season injury to be a force during De La Salle’s run to repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state championships.

“He is an emotional leader, a guy who has great speed and quickness and his strength and balance are phenomenal,” coach Mike Giannone said. “He played nose tackle for us last year and this season played anchor end and tight end and he was one of our captains so he was an extremely good leader and the kids loved playing for him.”

McGinninty had five tackles in the state title game win over Muskegon Mona Shores.

TRAVIS MIRACLE

6-4, 275, Sr., Yale

Miracle was big, strong and athletic, getting in on 98 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss while being voted Blue Water Area Conference Defensive Player of the Year and leading Yale to a state playoff appearance.

“Travis is a great old-school football player,” coach Scott Brown said. “He is a hard-nosed defensive lineman with a tremendous motor. At 275 pounds and from any position, Travis gets to the ball, sideline-to-sideline. He was a two-way starter on the offensive line, defensive line and even played some middle linebacker when teams audibled away from him.”

Miracle will play at Ferris State.

LINEBACKERS

JACOB DOBBS

5-11, 205, Sr., Warren De La Salle

Dobbs played physical and consistently got to the football, getting in on 81 tackles to help De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He made 16 tackles in the state championship game win over Muskegon Mona Shores, setting the tempo with a pair of fourth down stops in the opening quarter.

“Jacob has a 4.0 grade-point average, is committed to Holy Cross,” coach Mike Giannone said. “He’s a great leader, knows the game extremely well and plays with a lot of intensity and passion.”

JOSH HEADLEE

6-2, 215, Sr., Marine City

Headlee is athletic and physical, opening holes on the offensive line while getting to the ball carrier at his linebacker spot to help Marine City reach the Division 5 state semifinals.

“Josh is very physical, pancaking bigger kids as an offensive lineman,” coach Ron Glodich said. “He’s extremely athletic, deflecting an option pitch against Denby and then recovering the fumble.”

BROCK HORNE

6-2, 210, Sr., Romeo

Horne had a strong senior season, making a big impact on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 1,064 yards and 16 TDs, averaging more than 10 yards a carry while getting in on 96 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.

“He started 33 straight games, collecting 310 total tackles,” coach Curt Reinas said. “His relentless effort and determination makes him a player that is fun to watch, and he excites the crowd with his passion.”

Horne has multiple Mid-American Conference and Ivy League offers, along with one from Iowa State.

MARCEL LEWIS

6-1, 220, Sr., Chippewa Valley

Lewis was a physical factor for Chippewa Valley, helping his team win the MAC Red title, then go on to earn the Division 1 state championship. He had 76 tackles while also grabbing 13 passes from his tight end position, scoring four touchdowns.

“What can you say about Marcel Lewis that hasn’t already been said?,” coach Scott Merchant said. “He is a striker. He doesn’t just tackle people, he runs through them. Besides his physical style of play he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ. He plays his best in big games when you need him most.”

Lewis will play at Michigan State.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

JORDAN ANDERSON

5-10, 170, Sr., Harper Woods

Anderson was a two-way standout for Harper Woods, rushing for 1,320 yards and 22 TDs while also catching 13 passes out of the backfield for 211 yards. He got in on 51 tackles from his secondary spot, intercepting five passes.

“Jordan is one of the most versatile players that I have ever coached,” coach Rod Oden said. “He can play any skill position on the field, including quarterback. He is a team leader both on and off the field.”

Anderson will play at Bowling Green.

JOSH DeBERRY

6-1, 175, Sr., Warren De La Salle

DeBerry was a shutdown corner while also playing receiver and running, at times, out of the wildcat to help De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns while intercepting five passes.

“Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play. On defense, he is a lockdown corner who will go against the opponent’s best receiver. He has a great football IQ and is as smooth as they come.”

DeBerry has 16 offers, including one from Northwestern.

Buy Photo Ian Kennelly (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

IAN KENNELLY

6-3, 210, Sr., Utica Eisenhower

Kennelly showed his versatility his senior year, playing receiver, defensive back and even quarterback to help Eisenhower earn a state playoff appearance. He had 78 tackles and two interceptions on defense while grabbing 12 passes for 285 yards and four TDs and rushing for 615 yards and seven TDs, including a school-record 366 yards in a win over Anchor Bay.

“Ian is an unselfish team player willing to play anywhere on the field if it helps the team,” coach Chris Smith said.

Kennelly will play at Grand Valley State.

JA'VON KIMPSON

5-11, 190, Sr., Chippewa Valley

Kimpson was an impact player in all three phases of the game, breaking up 10 passes from his cornerback position while also forcing three fumbles and recovering three fumbles. He had an interception in the state championship game win over Clarkston. He rushed for more than 400 yards and 11 TDs and had 11 receptions and a TD, also returning kickoffs.

“Ja’Von has become a much more physical player this year,” coach Scott Merchant said. “He has always had great speed and ability, but the time and effort he spent working out this offseason has taken his game to a whole different level this year. Ja’Von is one of the most physical and complete corners around and also does a heck of a job at running back.”

Kimpson will play at Miami of Ohio.

PUNTER

JEREMY TARAS

6-4, 180, Jr., Utica Ford

Taras was an outstanding punter and kicker for Ford, making 7-of-10 field goals with a long of 45. He also had 20 touchbacks while averaging 43.4 yards a punt. He plays goalie on the soccer team and owns a 3.70 grade-point-average.

“Jeremy is extremely athletic with the ability to kick, pass or run,” coach Tony Smith said. “He threw a completion and caught a pass on fake punts. His strong leg and athletic ability should draw a lot of interest from Division I schools.”

Head coach Scott Merchant has shepherded the turnaround at Chippewa Valley, which was capped by this year's Division 1 championship. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

COACH OF THE YEAR

SCOTT MERCHANT

Chippewa Valley

Merchant guided Chippewa Valley to the MAC Red championship and then on a five-game postseason journey to earn the Division 1 state title at Ford Field. And, to think Chippewa Valley was 2-7 in his second year at the school in 2010, then 3-6 in 2011 before seven straight state playoff appearances, capped off with the ultimate trophy.

“I want to thank these guys for allowing me to be on this journey with them, all credit goes to them and I’m very grateful to be a part of this,” said Merchant, who completed his 10th year as Chippewa Valley’s head coach. “We were a play away (in last year’s 32-26 regional final loss to Detroit Cass Tech) so our mantra has kind of been, ‘Every play matters. Every second counts,’ and you can’t take any plays off.”

Well, Chippewa Valley lived up to that mantra, resulting in the state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Ends: Martice Bunting, 5-11, 170, Sr., Chippewa Valley; Jacob Jonseck, 5-9, 160, Sr., Yale; Davion Watkins, 6-3, 185, Jr., Eastpointe;

Offensive linemen: Ryan Cyrowski, 5-10, 220, Sr., Chippewa Valley; Rachon Gulley, 6-4, 315, Sr., Harper Woods; Noah Smalarz, 6-1, 260, Sr., Macomb Dakota; George Talley III, 6-3, 250, Sr., Center Line; Daveon Weatherspoon, 6-2, 285, So., Harper Woods.

Quarterback: Mark Tocco, 5-11, 180, Sr., Macomb Dakota

Running backs: Jack Kretzschmar, 5-10, 165, Sr., Marine City; Conor Mckenna, 5-10, 185, Sr. Grosse Pointe South;

Athlete: Trevon Madison, 5-9, 160, Sr., Warren Mott

Kicker: Brady Zarschler, 6-1, 180, Jr., Macomb Dakota

Defensive linemen: Mitch Hardy, 5-10, 195, Sr., Romeo; Jai-Javonte Reid, 6-3, 225, Sr., Utica Eisenhower; Riley Orlando, 6-0, 260, Sr., Macomb Dakota; Michael Young, 6-0, 210, Jr., Warren De La Salle.

Linebackers: Devin Campbell, 6-2, 210, Sr, Warren De La Salle; Miles Dearing, 5-9, 190, Sr., Grosse Pointe South; Jeremiah Major, 6-0, 240, Sr., Macomb Dakota

Defensive backs: Massimo D’Aristotile, 6-1, 175, Sr., Utica Eisenhower; Michael Harper, 5-11, 180, Sr., New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Ivan Krohta, 6-0, 160, Sr., St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Darius Willis, 5-9, 170, Sr., Warren Mott.

Punter: Jackson Griskie, 6-0, 185, Sr., Macomb Lutheran North

HONORABLE MENTION

Ends: DeQuan Anderson, Warren Michigan Collegiate; Steele Butzin, Macomb Lutheran North; Drew Davis, Richmond; Connor Finkel, Macomb Lutheran North; Ja’sean Green, St. Clair Shores Lakeshore; Curtis Hamitlon, Warren Mott; Jaylan Johnson, Center Line; Charles Lake, Harper Woods; Ross Lewalski, Macomb Dakota; Angelo Patsalis, Marine City; Quanelle Pritchett, Warren Fitzgerald; Colby Schapman, Almont; Brandon Szymanski, Sterling Heights Stevenson; Taveon Thompson, Utica Ford; Tyler Trammel, Macomb Lutheran North; Robert Turner, St. Clair Shores Lakeshore; Tyler Waters, St. Clair Shores South Lake.

Offensive linemen: Tanner Belanger, Grosse Pointe South; Zack Burke, Warren Woods Tower; Connor Cracchiolo, Richmond; Chris Cominos, Warren De La Salle; Trevor Daniel, Warren Michigan Collegiate; Eric Fraeyman, Romeo; Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson; Treavor Gibbs, Warren Fitzgerald; Nick Johnson, Warren Woods Tower; Jacob Kukuk, Macomb Lutheran North; John LaFave, Romeo; Terrance Lane, Grosse Pointe South; Tresten Lisco, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Nathan Martinez, Macomb Lutheran North; Donovan McBride, Chippewa Valley; River Palumbo, St. Clair; Matthew Phillips, Port Huron; Qujuan Pippins, Eastpointe; Adam Steinhauer, Port Huron Northern; Zach Stone, Port Huron; Kyle Taylor, Roseville; Josh Warlick, Clintondale; Charles Wesley, Chippewa Valley; Adam Zepp, Warren De La Salle.

Quarterbacks: Dezmond Ambrose, Eastpointe; Angelo Basilisco, Macomb Lutheran North; Matt Bills, Warren Woods Tower; Josh Bogan, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Ryan Downey, Grosse Pointe South; Brady Gleason, St. Clair; Corey Graham, Harper Woods; Colton Haberek, Warren Fitzgerald; Nick Hastings, Center Line; Seth Klink, Port Huron Northern; Justin McCown, Sterling Heights Stevenson; Johnny Oriel, Port Huron; Javon Osterhaut, Roseville; Justin Szumanski, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North.

Running backs: Henry Brown, Warren Woods Tower; Julian Davis, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian; Jake Dube, Warren Mott; Theo Ellis, Port Huron Northern; Christian Gaiera, St. Clair Shores Lakeshore; Mike Gaiera, St. Clair Shores Lakeshore; Christian Gegovic, Utica; Ka'Ronn Henderson, Grosse Pointe North; Daivon Lowman, Roseville; Ethan Mahn, St. Clair; Jake Mlynarek, Macomb Lutheran North; Caden Penn, Macomb Lutheran North; Jace Rinke, Almont; Emanuel Robins, Eastpointe; Evan Rochon, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Aren Sopfe, Marine City; Evan Vaillancourt, Warren De La Salle; Jerimyah Vines, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Nick Wingfield, Sterling Heights Stevenson; Demario Young, Warren Cousino.

Athlete: Darrian Smith, Roseville.

Kickers: Jackson Griskie, Sr., Macomb Lutheran North

Defensive line: Sean-Derrick Andrews, Eastpointe; Logan Bushor, Center Line; Luke Chapp, Utica Ford; Malik Davis, Port Huron; Kristian Dushaj, St. Clair Shores Lakeshore; Shayne Erni, Macomb Lutheran North; Michael Garwood, Chippewa Valley; Parker Griffor, St. Clair; Mitch Hardy, Romeo; Ceontae Harris, Warren Lincoln; Justin Harrison, Port Huron Northern; Jermond Harshaw, Center Line; Harold Irby, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Jaren Johnson, Warren Lincoln; Kurt Kessen, Utica; Riley Orlando, Macomb Dakota; Maurice Powell, Port Huron Northern; Steve Rusanchin, Warren Mott; Davon Sears, Center Line; Lance Schweihofer, St. Clair; C.J. Shier, Warren Woods Tower; Justin Trpcevski, Utica Eisenhower; Brendan Thayer, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North; Ivan Thomas, Warren Lincoln; DeShaun Wright, Roseville; Donovan Yuchasz, Warren Lincoln.

Linebackers: Andrew Ball, Richmond; Zach Bluemer, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; James Doerer, Grosse Pointe South; Angelo Glass, Warren Woods Tower; Tristian Gunter, Harper Woods; Jacob Hausmann, Almont; Maurice Hutchinson, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian; Delorean Ishmon, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Cole Karwowicz, Romeo; Graham Mason, Utica Ford; Courtney McGarity, Chippewa Valley; James Murray, Warren Mott; Hunter Osantowske, Utica Ford; Joel Radvansky, Warren Woods Tower; James Rauh, Grosse Pointe South; Joe Salisbury, Grosse Pointe North; Logan Simons, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North; D'Iante Taylor, Center Line; Jakarris Vereen, Center Line; Mason Walker, Marine City; Terrance Weathers, Roseville; Brendan Wolgast, Warren Cousino.

Defensive backs: Trenten Angelbrandt, Port Huron Northern; Braden Babich, Warren De La Salle; Terry Beeler, Warren Lincoln; Ryan Gilbert, Port Huron; Ryan Heimbuch, Romeo; Austin Krul, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North; Brett Marks, St. Clair Shores Lakeshore; Jack Paupert, Almont; Keaimbiroiroi Perdue, Harper Woods; DeAndro Watts, Roseville.

