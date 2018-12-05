West Bloomfield receiver Tre Mosley (7) says he'll play next fall at Michigan State. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News)

The Detroit News presents its All-North high school football team.

ALL-NORTH

ENDS

MALIQ CARR

6-6, 215 pounds, Jr., Oak Park

Carr has tremendous upside with outstanding size and speed. He had 21 receptions for 615 yards and 9 touchdowns while helping Oak Park to an Oakland Activities Association White championship.

“Maliq is a very talented, versatile player with a tremendous work ethic,” coach Greg Carter said. “He makes tough catches in tight places. He should continue to improve in all areas.”

Carr, also an outstanding basketball player, already owns football offers from Michigan and Notre Dame.

TRE MOSLEY

6-2, 180, Sr., West Bloomfield

Mosley had a strong senior season, coming through with 45 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help West Bloomfield reach the Division 1 regional final, losing 13-10 at Belleville.

“Tre is one of the best wide receivers in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness, and is one of the best I’ve seen around.”

Mosley will play at Michigan State.

ABDUR-RAHMAAN YASEEN

6-1, 180, Jr., Walled Lake Western:

Yaseen was Sam Johnson’s primary receiver, hauling in 53 passes for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns to help Western earn a district championship before a loss to DeWitt in the Division 2 regional final. He also intercepted three passes from his secondary spot.

“Abdur-Rahmaan is a one-of-a-kind player,” coach Alex Grignon said. “He’s old-school. He’s a workhorse and is constantly working to improve at his craft.”

Yaseen has multiple Division I offers, including Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, Boston College, Iowa State and Kentucky.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

SPENCER BROWN

6-6, 300, Sr., T, Walled Lake Western

Brown was a big, physical force on both sides of the ball for Western. He was a dominant blocker while getting in on 53 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss (eight sacks).

“Spencer is a dominant force on both sides of the ball, a very physical and smart football player,” coach Alex Grignon said.

Brown will play at Michigan State.

GARRETT DELLINGER

6-5, 255, So., Clarkston

Buy Photo Garrett Dellinger (left) and Rocco Spindler will anchor the Clarkston offensive and defensive lines. (Photo: David Goricki, The Detroit News)

Dellinger gave a glimpse of the future during his freshman year, then continued to improve and had an outstanding sophomore season as a two-way player until he suffered a shoulder injury during the regular season finale.

“Delly became more of a complete player where he ran blocked well, pass blocked well, and defensively he stayed low and did a great job for us,” coach Kurt Richardson said.

Dellinger already has offers from Michigan and Ohio State.

MAVERICK HANSEN

6-5, 270, Sr., Farmington Hills Harrison

Hansen was a dominant blocker who helped Rod Heard rush for nearly 1,500 yards in each of the past two seasons to make deep runs in the state playoffs. He also got in on 69 tackles from his defensive line spot.

“Maverick Hansen was our most physical player, a do-it-all lineman,” coach John Herrington said. “He had a great motor and played hard every down.”

Hansen will play at Central Michigan.

JUSTIN ROGERS

6-3, 300, Jr., T, Oak Park

Buy Photo Oak Park's Justin Rogers is considered the No. 1 guard in the country for 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Rogers is a five-star lineman, the No. 1 guard in the nation for the 2020 class, helping Oak Park win the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He also opened the season at linebacker, causing havoc with his size and athleticism, getting in on 22 tackles for loss (seven sacks), while forcing four fumbles.

“Justin is big, explosive and super athletic,” coach Greg Carter said. “He is a very gifted player who can put a team on his back for long stretches.”

Rogers has offers from multiple national powers, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan and Michigan State.

ROCCO SPINDLER

6-5, 260, So., Clarkston

Spindler was a dominant two-way player, opening holes for the running game while also taking on two and three linemen as a defensive player to help Clarkston reach the Division 1 state championship game for the second straight year.

“He stepped it up,” Clarkston coach Kurt Richardson said. “After we lost Delly (Garrett Dellinger), we told him that he had to step up his leadership and step up his play on both sides of the ball and he did just that. He showed his toughness and just never came off the field.”

Spindler already has been offered by Michigan and Ohio State.

QUARTERBACK

AUSTIN BROWN

6-1, 190, Sr., Madison Heights Madison

Brown had a hand in 55 touchdowns to lead Madison to the Division 7 state championship game, throwing for 2,012 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 1,831 yards and 33 touchdowns.

“He’s a great quarterback and has an amazing arm,” coach James Rogers said of Brown, who became more of a dual-threat quarterback this season after throwing for 3,100 yards and 40 touchdowns his junior year.

Brown has multiple Mid-American Conference offers, including Toledo, Miami of Ohio and Akron.

Buy Photo Madison Heights Madison's Austin Brown accounted for 55 touchdowns this season. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

RUNNING BACKS

ROD HEARD

5-10, 170, Sr., Farmington Hills Harrison

Heard was a jack of all trades for Harrison, an outstanding running back who could also operate out of the wildcat while being an impact player at cornerback and returning kicks. He rushed for 1,492 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 22 touchdowns while grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kicks for scores. He also had 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass.

“Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back, which he played for us. He rarely came off the field.”

PHILLIP STEWART

5-7, 170, Sr., Oak Park

Stewart showed big play ability when he ran for a 29-yard touchdown on fourth down in the season-opening win over Utica Eisenhower, then a highlight-reel 65-yard touchdown run in a win over Farmington Hills Harrison. He rushed for 1,405 yards (168 carries) and 13 touchdowns to help Oak Park win the Oakland Activities Association White championship.

“Phil was at his best in big games,” coach Greg Carter said. “He is a home-run hitter that was extremely effective running inside or out.”

ATHLETE

WILL JONTZ

6-3, 205, Sr., Brighton

Jontz showed his ability as a dual-threat quarterback, rushing for 1,030 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards a carry while throwing for 717 yards and seven touchdowns to help Brighton win the Kensington Lakes Activities Association West Division title while earning a state playoff appearance.

“Will was a great game manager,” coach Brian Lemons said. “His athletic ability thrusted him into the spotlight on many nights, but his preparation and readiness set him apart from everyone on the field.”

Jontz is being recruited by Eastern Michigan, Virginia and Cornell.

KICKER

TRYSTAN MATTSON

6-1, 180, Sr., Clarkston

Mattson was a big weapon for Kurt Richardson this season, making 14-of-18 field goals, including five over 40 yards while converting on 34-of-36 PATS and averaging 35 yards a punt.

“He has a strong leg and has been cool, calm and collected all season as a kicker and punter,” Richardson said. “In a seven-point game against Lake Orion, we snapped one over his head, he picked it up, turned and there was a kid ready to make a tackle on him. He juked the kid and punts it left-footed 40 yards and I was like, ‘No way did he just do that,’ you know, since he’s right-footed.”

Mattson will play at Buffalo.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEVIN BALDWIN

6-5, 265, Sr., Southfield A&T

Baldwin showed his ability to get to the quarterback while playing in just seven games during his senior season. He got in on 59 tackles, including 12 sacks while forcing three fumbles.

“Devin is a high-motor, high-IQ football player,” coach Tim Conley said. “His practice discipline and ability to make plays in games made everyone around him better. He was unable to play in two games due to injury, but he still prepared through film study and mental reps as if he was going to start, showing his desire to lead the team on and off the field.”

Baldwin will play at Western Michigan.

LUCAS HENDERSHOT

6-3, 260, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Hendershot was a two-year starter at defensive tackle, helping Catholic Central reach the Catholic League championship game while making a state playoff appearance. He made 47 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss.

“Lucas was the anchor of our defensive line and a leader, led through example and his motor never stopped,” coach Dan Anderson said.

Detroit Catholic Central defensive tackle Lucas Hendershot (62) had 11 tackles for loss this season. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

COLE MITCHELL

6-2, 250, Sr., Rochester Adams

Mitchell was a strong two-way player for Adams, getting in on 39 tackles while clogging up the middle defensively, and displaying outstanding skill as a run blocker on offense to help Adams make a state playoff appearance.

“Cole was a great two-way player for us,” coach Tony Patritto said. “He has great power and hands on defense and is a great run and pass blocker. He is as great off the field as he is a player on it.”

MAX SAYLOR

6-3, 230, Sr., Birmingham Brother Rice

Saylor used his size and strength to cause havoc for opposing quarterback and running backs. He got in on 55 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss (five sacks) to help Brother Rice reach the district championship game.

“Max has a real passion for the game and loves to compete,” coach Adam Korzeniewski said. “His strength can make him a handful for opposition blockers.”

Saylor is a Central Michigan commit.

LINEBACKERS

TERRY DAY

5-8, 165, Sr., South Lyon East

Day got in on 83 tackles, including six tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles and recovering three fumbles to help South Lyon East earn a state playoff appearance.

“Terry has been the anchor of our defense all season that has set the school record for fewest points allowed in a season at 138,” coach Joe Pesci said. “He has been one of the most durable players on our team by not missing one defensive play all season. He was consistently all over the field every game and set a single game record with 16 tackles in a game this season.”

LANCE DIXON

6-3, 215, Sr., West Bloomfield

Dixon was a factor on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, getting in on 91 tackles from his linebacker spot, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also played tailback after sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards went down with an injury in Week 7, rushing for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park.

“Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said.

Dixon will play at Penn State.

West Bloomfield linebacker Cornell Wheeler (44) had 146 tackles this season. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

CORNELL WHEELER

6-1, 230, Jr., West Bloomfield

Wheeler was dominant during his junior year, making 146 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss to help West Bloomfield make a regional final appearance.

“Cornell is an old-school linebacker,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He is physical and loves contact. He’s been a starter since the end of his freshman year. He continues to get better and better each year.”

Wheeler is a Michigan commit.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

C.J. BROWN

6-0, 180, Jr., Walled Lake Western

Brown, the younger brother of Western two-way lineman Spencer Brown, made a name for himself his junior year. He got in on 64 tackles while intercepting four passes, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown in a win over Waterford Mott. He also rushed for 560 yards and had 200 receiving yards.

“C.J. is a coach on the field and a student of the game,” coach Alex Grignon said. “He is a weapon on both sides of the ball and had some huge plays consistently throughout the year.”

Brown has multiple Mid-American Conference offers, along with one from Syracuse.

KHALIL DAWSEY

5-10, 175, Sr., Birmingham Groves

Dawsey had an outstanding senior season, getting in on 28 tackles from his defensive back spot, breaking up 10 passes while intercepting three passes to help Groves reach the Division 2 state semifinals. He also had 16 receptions for 286 yards and five touchdowns.

“Khalil is an excellent corner with an extremely high football IQ,” coach Brendan Flaherty said. “He is also a dynamic offensive player and return man. He is going to Harvard and will be a difference maker there.”

ENZO JENNINGS

6-2, 185, Jr., Oak Park

Jennings had the ability to turn the momentum around in a game, getting in on 65 tackles while intercepting five passes and recovering four fumbles. He only had two passing touchdowns allowed on him in three years.

“Enzo is a big, strong, physical defensive back with great technique,” coach Greg Carter said.

Jennings, a four-star athlete, already owns offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State.

MAKARI PAIGE

6-3, 180, Jr., West Bloomfield

Paige put himself on the radar with a strong junior season, getting in on 105 tackles from his secondary position while intercepting two passes and recovering two fumbles to help West Bloomfield reach the regional championship game.

“He filled the void left by all-stater Nick Seidel,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “We knew physically he was there, but we wanted him to be a leader and he was for us. What makes him one of the top prospects in the nation is how he’s a safety who can come down to corner to cover the opponent’s No. 1 receiver.”

Paige, a four-star safety, already has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and other Big Ten schools.

PUNTER

RONNIE MENARD

6-5, 210, Sr., South Lyon

Menard played multiple roles to help South Lyon make a big turnaround from 1-8 in 2017 to a perfect 9-0 regular season to earn the title of Lakes Valley Conference champions. He had 21 receptions for 330 yards and 7 touchdowns while also averaging 39.8 yards a punt.

“Ronnie did whatever we asked of him,” coach Jeff Henson said. “He was a tremendous blocker and our top receiver with four game-winning TD catches. His ability to play multiple positions is what made him special.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

KURT RICHARDSON

Clarkston

Richardson, who has a 32-year record of 256-89 at Clarkston, had his smallest team (55 players) in years, along with losing a large senior class from last year’s Division 1 state championship team, but led his Clarkston team to yet another state championship game appearance — fourth in six years — at Ford Field, losing to Chippewa Valley 31-30 when he went for a two-point conversion and the victory in the final seconds, only to come up short.

“The last few years we’ve played a lot of seniors and the juniors kind of waited their turn. Other than Rocco (Spindler) and Delly (Garrett Dellinger) and Suggsy (lineman Jay Suggs), most of those kids were part-timers and learned as understudies, and I think it helps sometimes because they are a little more anxious to get out there when they do get their chance,” Richardson said. “(First-year quarterback) Jake (Jensen) put us on his shoulders, said I’m taking over and he was outstanding. It was a lot of fun.”

SECOND TEAM

Ends: Sean Clary, 6-0, 165, Sr., South Lyon East; DaRon Gilbert, 6-2, 195, Sr., Birmingham Brother Rice; T.J. Verner, 5-11, 175, Sr., Clawson

Offensive line: Cam Corso, 5-10, 250, Jr., Madison Heights Madison; Jacob Dean, 6-9, 315, Sr., Walled Lake Western; Mike Harding, 6-5, 225, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central; Matt Hill, 6-0, 265, Sr., Ortonville Brandon; Luke Newman, 6-4, 240, Jr., Birmingham Brother Rice

Quarterback: Dwan Mathis, 6-4, 205, Sr., Oak Park

Running backs: James Donaldson, 5-11, 180, Sr., Birmingham Brother Rice; Donovan Edwards, 6-0, 195, So., West Bloomfield; Kendel Taylor, 6-0, 200, Sr., Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Athlete: Josh Luther, 5-10, 165, Sr., Clarkston

Kicker: Ben Patton, 5-10, 180, Sr., Rochester Adams

Defensive line: Kyle Arnold, 6-3, 280, Sr., Walled Lake Northern; Bryce Austin, 6-3, 250, Jr., Southfield A&T; Evan Brunning, 6-5, 240, Sr., Oxford; Chauncey Ernest, 6-0, 235, Sr., Madison Heights Madison

Linebackers: Damonte McCurdy, 5-8, 165, Sr., Birmingham Groves; Vincent Rawls, 5-9, 180, Sr., Farmington Hills Harrison; Cole Riddle, 6-0, 215, Jr, Brighton; Jordan Turner, 6-3, 220, Jr., Farmington

Defensive backs: Keimonnee Fields, 5-8, 175, Sr., Waterford Mott; Xaiver Goldsmith, 5-8, 160, Sr., Farmington Hills Harrison; Max Martin, 6-2, 180, Jr., Farmington Hills Harrison; Corion Montgomery, 6-1, 175, Sr., Oak Park

Punter: Tommy Doman, 6-3, 170, So., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

HONORABLE MENTION

Ends: Ben Alderson, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Nate Anderson, Detroit Catholic Central; Justin Blackburn, Walled Lake Central; Tyrone Broden, West Bloomfield; Jon Carter, South Lyon East; Seamus Conway, Walled Lake Northern; Klayton Cornell, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Nathan Eades, Howell; Anthony Enechukwa, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Christian Fitzpatrick, Waterford Mott; Makai Johnson, Madison Heights Madison; Brendan Lach, South Lyon; Giovanni Mastromatteo, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Nino Mastromatteo, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Isaiah Pollard, Madison Heights Madison; Drake Reed, Rochester; Brendan Teal, Waterford Kettering; David Valent, Waterford Lakes; Ben Williams, Farmington Hills Harrison; Troye Williams, Madison Heights Madison

Offensive linemen: Kyle Arnoldi, Walled Lake Northern; Sam Barrott, Oxford; Andrew Brown, Farmington Hills Harrison; Gatlin Coleman, Auburn Hills Avondale; Brennan Ebbert, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Ziad Fehmi, Detroit Country Day; Jackson Frendo, Clawson; Shelby Givins, Oak Park; Ethan Gresh, Walled Lake Central; Carl Guttovz, Detroit Catholic Central; D.J. Hamilton, Howell; Nick Harden, Waterford Mott; Nate Hoffman, Brighton; Donovan King, Farmington; Jacob LaFave, Brighton; Brad Luketic, Brighton; Zach Mazoway, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Matt Mclain, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Mason Nelson, Howell; Luke Newman, Birmingham Brother Rice; David Palvshaj, Farmington; Zach Proctor, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Dean Raciti, Rochester; David Rende, South Lyon; David Robinson, Rochester; Chris Sawyers, Auburn Hills Avondale; Gabe Skaer, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Cole Stalter, South Lyon; Abhi Thakur, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Jerry Thayer, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; David Thickstun, Lakeland; Aidan Tierney, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Devin Uhrich, Walled Lake Northern; Engelbera Vela, Farmington; Hunter Ward, Waterford Mott; Caleb Williams, Farmington Hills Harrison; Quinn Zacharias, Detroit Catholic Central

Quarterbacks: Bryce Blaesing, Clawson; Drew Carpenter, Oxford; Ari Dotan, Auburn Hills Avondale; Carter Farris, Rochester Adams; Connor Fracassi, South Lyon; Marco Genrich, Detroit Catholic Central; C.J. Harris, West Bloomfield; Matthew Hornyak, Howell; Jake Jensen, Clarkston; Sam Johnson, Walled Lake Western; Chris Kaminski, South Lyon East; Braden Mussat, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Ryan Nolan, Waterford Kettering; Gregory Piscopink, Birmingham Brother Rice; Anthony Reaves, Farmington; Anthony Romphf, Southfield A&T; Grant Ross, Waterford Lakes; Brendan Shelby, Walled Lake Northern

Running backs: Koby Anthony, Auburn Hills Avondale; Nazem Beydoun, Detroit Catholic Central; Jake Billette, Clarkston; Jacob Butler, Clawson; Kyle Cartier, Waterford Lakes; Torey Coleman, Auburn Hills Avondale; C.J. Davidson, Walled Lake Central; Khyron Franklin, Madison Heights Madison; Ian Goins, South Lyon; Nick Grabke, Rochester; Antonio Hailey, Madison Heights Madison; Daymond Hamler, Waterford Kettering; Jake Hoastetter, Clarkston; Keegan Koehler, Detroit Catholic Central; Josh Legg, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Josh McCarty, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Tariq Muhammad, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Trent Myre, Oxford; Dakota Myers, Lakeland; Mike Nicaj, Ortonville Brandon; Torriano Richardson, Oak Park; Josh Salter, Birmingham Groves; Chris Seguin, Brighton; Delmon Sewell, Farmington; Phil Steward, Oak Park; Robbie Tracy, Lakeland; Kendall Williams, Farmington; Donovan Wright, South Lyon East

Athletes: Christian Broaden, Southfield A&T; Michael Dancer, South Lyon; Derrick Hinton, Auburn Hills Avondale; Kove Myers, Waterford Mott; Gabe Szafran, Rochester

Kickers: Aidan Jennings, Walled Lake Western; Chase Paulus, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Christian Thomas, Birmingham Groves

Defensive linemen: Beau Davis, West Bloomfield; Jacob Edelman, Birmingham Groves; Danny Files, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Colby Ford, Brighton; Mitch Hannah, South Lyon; Chris Harris, Walled Lake Western; Tyriq Heard, Birmingham Groves; Nick Helfrick, South Lyon East; Alex Hunt, Walled Lake Northern; Sterling Miles, West Bloomfield; Ryan Noble, Rochester; Ja'Lon Oden, Walled Lake Western; Dondi Price, Oak Park; Charlie Riddle, Birmingham Groves; Jerome Roberson, Oxford; Ben Roberts, Lakeland; Luke Stanton, Brighton; Javiar Suggs, Clarkston; Reed Vogt, Rochester Adams

Linebackers: Marcus Ayers, Oak Park; Brendan Barker, Clarkston; Sam Barrett, Oxford; Samih Beydoun, Joey Brincat, Walled Lake Central; Baba Conate, Auburn Hills Avondale; Griffin Connert, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Detroit Catholic Central; Max Engle, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Jack Fairman, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Matt Fus, Lakeland; Cardiea Harris, Southfield A&T; Grant Henson, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Marcus Hufnagel, Oxford; Matt Isom, Walled Lake Northern; Casmer Johnson, Birmingham Brother Rice; Mike Jones, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Bryson Kirschenheiter, Detroit Catholic Central; Mitch Komorous, South Lyon; Jackson Krause, Brighton; Jack Loeffler, Waterford Lakes; Adam Long, 5-10, 190, Jr., Madison Heights Madison; Brendan McGrath, Lakeland; Joel Mitchell, Birmingham Groves; Nick Odeh, Clawson; Vince Oliver, Waterford Lakes; Zach Pardonnet, Brighton; Luciano Pedini, Waterford Mott; Larry Platt, Waterford Kettering; Carter Raab, Lakeland; Seth Ramonaitis, Howell; Jack Schafer, South Lyon; Austin Schlict, Oxford; Drake Schultz, Lakeland; John Stickney, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Anthony Toma, Detroit Country Day; Connor Toomey, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Jordan Turner, Farmington; Henry Van Faussien, Birmingham Groves; Thomas Wandrie, Oxford; Josh Winowich, Detroit Country Day; Ben Zardus, Birmingham Brother Rice

Defensive backs: Kameron Arnold, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Jacob Bendtsen, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Ryan Birney, Detroit Catholic Central; Parker Bohland, Detroit Catholic Central; Chad Burton, Walled Lake Northern; Reece Collins, Rochester Adams; Brendan Dancer, South Lyon; Zach Hopman, Brighton; Kevin Jackson, Walled Lake Western; Nick Kania, Rochester Adams; Darrin King, Detroit Country Day; Keagan King, Clarkston; Colt Kovach, South Lyon East; Kam Manley, Waterford Mott; Anthony Mersino, Waterford Lakes; Jake Newman, South Lyon; Anthony Patritto, Rochester Adams; Jake Perry, Walled Lake Central; Tristen Perry, Clawson; Rashard Ray, South Lyon East; Noah Robak, Waterford Lakes; Kobi Russell, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Angelo Scafone, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Leo Skupin, Lakeland; Shane Sovik, Howell; Gerard Tate, Walled Lake Western; Aaron Watson, Farmington; Torrell Williams, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

