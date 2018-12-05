Victories of 22 points usually come much easier.

Ferndale University did pull away from Melvindale to win, 51-29, in a nonconference girls basketball season opener, but early in the fourth quarter, Melvindale (0-1) had whittled a Ferndale (1-0) lead down to just five.

The turning point occurred when Ya’Nia Stewart, Melvindale’s leading scorer with 14, fouled out. Ferndale started a full-court press and built of its lead from there.

“The final score was deceptive,” Ferndale coach Julie Patterson said. “It was our first time out, and we didn’t execute offensively quite as well as I hoped.”

Ferndale’s offense was powered by junior point guard Shalah Arder, who had 31 points.

“She had three 3s,” Patterson said. “She also had seven steals and converted those into layups.”

Patterson is in her third year at Ferndale’s helm, and Arder has been her starting point guard for all three.

“She’s a real gym rat,” Patterson said. “Her shooting percentage keeps climbing, so it seems to be paying off.”

More girls basketball

Boys basketball

Belleville 63, Romulus 43: Andrew Leany scored 22 and Lorenzo Wright 17 and 10 assists for Belleville (1-0). Romulus is 0-1.

Bloomfield Hills 48, Avondale 35: Mason Canfield scored 16 and Alex Igwe 11 for Bloomfield Hills (2-0). Kobe Anthony had 15 points for Avondale (0-3).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 69, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 28: Jordan Benton scored 13, Alex Finney 11 and Alex Short eight for Cranbrook (3-0). Liggett is 0-3.

Carleton Airport 41, Allen Park 37: Karter Fitzpatrick scored 15 for Carleton Airport (1-1), and Zach Nicoletti had 16 for Allen Park (0-2).

Dearborn Divine Child 71, Woodhaven 61: Parker LePage scored 23 and Kyle Gurney added 16 for Divine Child (2-0). Josh Warren had 28 points for Woodhaven (1-1).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 73, Redford Thurston 63: Jalal Baydoun had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Cooper Leisenring and Jamal Mogalli 12 each for Edsel Ford (3-0). Jamar Boyd scored 18 for Thurston (1-2).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 55, Dearborn 51: Mustafa Almuna had 15 points and Ammar Jboor 12 for Crestwood (2-0). Ben Clark scored 14 and Alieu Kah 12 for Dearborn (0-1).

Detroit Cass Tech 74, West Bloomfield 50: Kalil Whitehead had 14 points and eight rebounds, Joshua Harris 13 points and seven rebounds and Daniel Autrey 11 points for Cass Tech (1-1). Donovan Moore scored 16 for West Bloomfield (1-1).

Detroit Catholic Central 88, Southfield Christian 63: Justin Rukat had 33 points and 22 rebounds and David Lukamski 20 and 10 for Catholic Central (2-0). John Sanders scored 18 for Southfield Christian (0-2).

Detroit Denby 79, Dearborn Henry Ford 27: T’Shawn Wilkes had 19 points and seven rebounds, Malik Gaines 14 points and five assists and James Knight 10 points and five rebounds for Denby (2-1). Ford is 1-2.

Detroit Loyola 68, Davison 56: Dillion Hemphill had 18 points and five steals, Cam Hudson 17, Mark Mayberry 13 and seven rebounds and Javionne Thompson 12 for Loyola (2-0). Davison is 2-1.

Detroit Voyageur 66, Detroit Cesar Chavez 11: Elijah Belle scored 21 and Landon Grant 12 for Voyageur (1-0). Chavez is 0-1.

Ecorse 57, Romulus Summit Academy North 42: Orlando Lovejoy had 29 points and seven steals for Romulus Summit (1-2). Ecorse is 1-0.

Grosse Pointe North 50, Chippewa Valley 49: Joseph Rheaume scored 10 and Troy Herd nine for North (1-1). Myren Harris and Cory McCray each scored 13 for Chippewa Valley.



Harper Woods 70, Detroit East English 28: Curtis Jackson scored 24, Ken Thomas 20 and Logan Gardner 12 for Harper Woods (1-0). East English is 0-1.

Lake Orion 77, Troy Athens 48: Jake Rydquist scored 19 and Nate Talbot 13 for Lake Orion (3-0). Max Delong and Andrei Tipurita each scored 14 for Athens (0-2).

Macomb Dakota 76, Grosse Pointe South 70: Mark Tocco scored 18, Ryan Rawlins 16, Xavier Glen 15 and Joshua Hines 14 for Dakota (1-1). South is 1-1.

Novi Christian Academy 65, Waterford Our Lady 62: Blake Goodman scored 28 and Braelon Green 14 for Novi Christian (2-1). Noah Robak had 18 points and Grant Ross 14 for Waterford (1-1).

Okemos 47, Novi 40: Noah Pruitt scored 15, Evan Thomas 13 and Austin Gibson 10 for Okemos (3-0). Novi is 0-2.

Pontiac 63, Clarkston 58: D’Quarion Cole had 27 points, six assists and nine rebounds, Cleontai Brown 10 points and 14 rebounds and Daveaun Cole nine points and nine rebounds for Pontiac (2-0). Matt Nicholson had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks for Clarkston (0-2).

Quincy 63, Napoleon 49: William Dunn scored 37 and Jordan Nelson nine for Quincy (2-0). Collin Bradley scored 13 and Tobin McCrum nine for Napoleon (2-1).

Redford Union 78, Taylor Prep 48: Braylon Allison had 15 points, Nahseer and Ahmeer Cossom 12 each and Nate Brown 11 points and five assists for Redford Union (2-1). Trevor Marshall scored 13 for Taylor Prep (2-1).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 70, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 50: Caleb Bates had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Malik Minor 10 points and six rebounds for Lake Shore (2-0). Lakeview is 1-2.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 72, Detroit Universal 37: Bryce Perko had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Connor Saunders 16 points and five assists, and Austen Hosmer had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for Parkway Christin (1-1). Universal is 0-2.

U-D Jesuit 68, Saginaw Arthur Hill 48: Daniel Friday scored 15 and Khy Winston 14 for Jesuit (2-1). Drew Cannon scored 23 and Reggie Williams 10 for Arthur Hill (0-1).

Wayne Memorial 61, Ann Arbor Skyline 56: Isaiah Lewis had 17 points, five assists and five rebounds, Cartier Muse-Stuber 14 and five rebounds and Dreyon O’Neal 16 and five assists for Wayne Memorial (2-0). Ann Arbor Skyline is 1-1.

West Bloomfield Frankel 58, Allen Park Cabrini 26: Ethan Mostyn scored 15 and Ryan Otis 14 for Frankel (3-0, 1-0 Catholic League). Andrew Riha scored nine for Cabrini (2-1, 0-1).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 81, Ann Arbor Central 48: Coleman Street scored 28, Lyndon Henderson 17 and Maurice Anderson 14 for Arbor Prep (2-1). Central is 0-2.

Warren Mott 53, Sterling Heights 29: Darius Willis scored 19 while Dennis Curt added eight points with eight rebounds for Mott (3-1). Sterling Heights is 0-2.

Eric Coughlin is a special writer