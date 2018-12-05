Senior forward Taylor Williams was a workhouse for Macomb Dakota in a 59-47 victory over Dearborn Henry Ford Academy on Wednesday night.

Williams flirted with a triple-double —19 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals.

Assistant coach John Daly expected Williams to dominate in her season debut

“She did what we all thought she would do tonight,” Daly said.

Junior forward Cam Grant posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“Taylor and Cam work well together out there on the court,” Daly said. “They will be a problem for our opponents.”

Late in the second quarter, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy (0-1) tried to minimize the deficit, but Dakota proved to be too much.

Ella Burger made her high-school debut and scored 12 for Dakota.

“Burger came out and surprised me today," Daly said. "I liked her energy out there on the court and will only get better as the season goes on."

More Wednesday girls games

Farmington Hills Mercy 69, Troy Athens 39: Jill Smith scored 16, Julia Bishop 11 and Ellie Tisko and Alexis Roberts had nine for Mercy (1-0). Junior Isabelle Crum scored 16 for Athens (0-1).

Grosse Pointe North 42, Warren Regina 14: Julia Ayrault scored 15 and Cariele’ Humphries 10 for North (1-0). Regina is 0-1.

Wednesday boys game

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 63, Kimball Landmark Academy 18: Jack Decker scored 14 and Quin Grobbel 11 for Bishop Foley (1-1).

Kevin Moore is a freelance writer.