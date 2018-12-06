Buy Photo Dwan Mathis (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Here is The Detroit News All-State Football Team for Division 1-2. The Detroit News Dream Team is here.

First team

Ends: Stephan Bracey, 5-9, 160, Sr., East Kentwood; Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen, 6-1, 180, Jr., Walled Lake Western.

Offensive linemen: Spencer Brown, 6-6, 300, Sr., Walled Lake Western; Garrett Dellinger, 6-5, 255, So., Clarkston; Dallas Fincher, 6-4, 260, Jr., East Kentwood; Danny Motowski, 6-2, 285, Sr., Warren DeLaSalle; Damon Payne, 6-5, 270, So., Belleville.

Quarterback: Dwan Mathis, 6-4, 205, Sr., Oak Park.

Running backs: Jaren Mangham, 6-2, 210, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech; Phillip Stewart, 5-7, 170, Sr., Oak Park; Steven Walker, 5-9, 170, Sr., Canton.

Athlete: Kionte Blakely, 5-9, 165, East Kentwood.

Kicker: James Turner, 6-0, 205, Sr., Saline.

Defensive line: Devin Baldwin, 6-5, 265, Sr., Southfield A&T; James Ester, 6-4, 240, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech; Jalen Hunt, 6-3, 235, Sr., Belleville; Braiden McGregor, 6-5, 240, Jr., Port Huron Northern.

Linebackers: Brock Horne, 6-2, 210, Sr., Romeo; Jacob Wahlberg, 6-4, 225, Sr., Muskegon Mona Shores; Cornell Wheeler, 6-1, 230, Jr., West Bloomfield.

Defensive backs: Jalen Graham, 6-3, 210, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech; M.J. Griffin, 6-2, 190, Sr., Saline; Ja’Von Kimpson, 5-11, 190, Sr., Chippewa Valley; Andre Seldon, 5-8, 160, Jr., Belleville.

Second team

Ends: Maliq Carr, 6-6, 215, Jr., Oak Park; Brendan Murphy, 6-1, 225, Sr., Saline.

Offensive line: Raheem Anderson, 6-3, 280, So., Detroit Cass Tech; Carson Currie, 6-4, 230, Sr., Lapeer; Jacob Dean, 6-8, 315, Sr., Walled Lake Western; Tate Mackenzie, 6-8, 315, Jr., Ypsilanti Lincoln; Grant Toutant, 6-7, 295, Jr., Warren DeLaSalle.

Quarterback: Caden Broersma, 6-3, 210, Jr., Muskegon Mona Shores.

Running backs: Donovan Edwards, 5-11, 190, So., West Bloomfield; Abraham Jaafar, 5-8, 180, Sr., Dearborn Fordson; Lew Nichols, 5-11, 200, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech.

Athlete: Jevin Swanigan, 5-9, 165, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech.

Kicker: Ben Patton, 5-10, 180, Sr., Rochester Adams.

Defensive line: Bryce Mostella, 6-6, 230, Jr., East Kentwood; Max Saylor, 6-3, 230, Sr., Birmingham Brother Rice; Jack Sherwin, 6-4, 230, Sr., Traverse City Central; Brad Wisniewski, 6-3, 230, Sr., Saline.

Linebackers: Marvin Ham, 6-1, 220, Sr., Belleville; Terry Day, 5-8, 165, Sr., South Lyon East; Devin Nicholson, 6-2, 205, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech; Cole Riddle, 6-0, 215, Jr., Brighton.

Defensive backs: Khalil Dawsey, 5-10, 175, Sr., Birmingham Groves; Tate Hallock, 6-3, 190, Sr., Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central; Enzo Jennings, 6-2, 185, Jr., Oak Park; Makari Paige, 6-3, 180, Jr., West Bloomfield.

Punter: Connor Blake, Jr., Grand Ledge.

Honorable mention

Ends: Ahmed Allamy, Dearborn Fordson; Robert Army, Detroit Renaissance; Martice Bunting, Chippewa Valley; Sean Clary, South Lyon East; Nathan Eades, Howell; DaRon Gilbert, Birmingham Brother Rice; Avery Grenier, Livonia Churchill; Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn; Ronnie Menard, South Lyon; Brandon Michalak, Macomb Dakota; Anthony Patritto, Rochester Adams; Jalen Williams, Belleville.

Offensive linemen: Zach Conti, Trenton; Devond Dobbins, Kalamazoo Central; Damond Duncan, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Jack Haverdink, Portage Northern; Sam Hine, Midland; Brock Jordan, Okemos; Connor Krauss, Grandville; Max Longman, Portage Central; John Lulaj, Warren Mott; Mouhamad Mehdi, Dearborn Fordson; Isaac Miller, Holland West Ottawa; Joe Paras, Woodhaven; Ty Potter, Hudsonville; Maurice Powell, Port Huron Northern; Justin Schlaack, Swartz Creek; Will Sollie, Lapeer; Jake Swirple, Livonia Franklin.

Quarterbacks: Drew Alsobrooks, Livonia Churchill; RaeQuan Beal, Detroit Renaissance; Christian Dhue-Reid, Belleville; Dustin Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth; Connor Fracassi, South Lyon; Cannon Hall, Davison; Jake Jensen, Clarkston; Sam Johnson, Walled Lake Western; Will Jontz, Brighton; Chris Kaminski, South Lyon East; Kyle Nott, Jenison; Colin Parachek, Dexter; Anthony Romphf, Southfield A&T; Nolan Schultz, Warren DeLaSalle; Tobin Schwannecke, Traverse City Central; Mark Tocco, Macomb Dakota; Isaac Van Dyke, Holland West Ottawa.

Running backs: Tyler Amos, Portage Northern; Jared Banks, Monroe; Caleb Bronkema, Caledonia; Christian Brown, Temperance Bedford; Andre Chenault, Chippewa Valley; Trevon Davis, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Sincere Dent, Muskegon Mona Shores; James Donaldson, Birmingham Brother Rice; Exziar Edwards, Jackson; Theo Ellis, Port Huron Northern; Logan Guthrie, Alpena; McCurdy, Birmingham Groves; Brendan Munday, Saline; Max Murphy, Swartz Creek;

Athletes: Christian Gordon, Midland; Nick Sierocki, Midland Dow; Robbie Tracy, White Lake Lakeland; Aaron West, Grand Ledge.

Kickers: John Castillo, Wyandotte.

Defensive line: Kyle Arnold, Walled Lake Northern; Bryce Austin, Southfield A&T; Samih Beydoun, Detroit Catholic Central; Evan Brunning, Oxford; Beau Davis, West Bloomfield; Michael Garwood, Chippewa Valley; Mitch Hardy, Romeo; Chris Harris, Walled Lake Western; Lucas Hendershot, Detroit Catholic Central; Mike McGinnity, Warren DeLaSalle; Cole Mitchell, Rochester Adams; Riley Orlando, Macomb Dakota; Dondi Price, Oak Park; Jai-Javonte Reid, Utica Eisenhower; Michael Young, Warren DeLaSalle; Dorian Wesley, Woodhaven; Tyrece Woods, Belleville.

Linebackers: Marcus Ayers, Oak Park; Rusheon Bash, Wyoming; Hayes Brooks, Monroe; Devin Campbell, Warren DeLaSalle; Adam Cassab, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Micah Cretsinger, Jackson; Xavier Davis, Kalamazoo Central; Miles Dearing, Grosse Pointe South; Phoenix Dickson, Lapeer; Michael Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth; Leonard Henry, Grand Blanc; Mitch Komorous, South Lyon; Jeremiah Major, Macomb Dakota; Logan Pasco, Davison; Larry Platt, Waterford Kettering; Dayone Smith, Detroit Western; Odin Soffredine, Traverse City West; Nico Tiberia, Allen Park.

Defensive backs: Massimo D’Aristotle, Utica Eisenhower; Keimonee Fields, Waterford Mott; Ian Kennelly, Utica Eisenhower; Josh Luther, Clarkston; Ivan Krohta, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Corion Montgomery, Oak Park; Scott Rosati, Grosse Pointe South; Ray Russo, Jenison; Anthony Tyrus, Portage Northern; Darius Willis, Warren Mott.