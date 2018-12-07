Buy Photo Clarkston's Jake Jensen defends against a driving St. Mary's Lome Bowman II in the third quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Senior point guard B.Artis White has an unusual first name but a skillful game.

Behind two crucial White 3s at home, Canton beat Ann Arbor Pioneer, 65-56, in nonconference play Friday night.

“He had a slow first half, only scored three,” Canton coach Jimmy Reddy said. “He got going late in the third quarter when we were down two. He hit a bunch of free throws down the stretch to ice the game.”

White’s shooting proved the difference in the game. Canton (1-1) had a three-point lead at halftime but was down two late in the third quarter. White hit a 3-pointer off an inbound play and then nailed a corner 3 at the quarter buzzer to put Canton up four heading into the last quarter.

White, committed to play basketball at Western Michigan, went 4-for-6 on free throws, all in the fourth quarter, as Canton played what Reddy called a “delay game” to bleed the clock down the stretch.

White shot 3-for-8 on 3s and finished with 17 points.

Also shooting well for Canton were guards Ben Stesiak (13 points on 6-for-8 shooting) and Dinson Sigmon (13 points on 5-for-10 shooting).

“Those guys (Stesiak and Sigmon) were able to get into the paint and knock down some pull-ups,” Reddy said.

Pioneer (2-1) averaged 76.5 points before playing Canton.

“We opened up last week against (Detroit) Edison and didn’t defend and rebound like we could have, and we lost,” Reddy said. “We put a big emphasis on defending and rebounding, and to hold Pioneer under 60 is a good job, defensively.”

Drew Lowder led Pioneer with 17 points.

More boys games

Allen Park 62, Allen Park Inter-City 37: Zach Nicoletti scored 21 and Nick Arnoldy 12 for Allen Park (1-3). Inter-City is 1-2.

Allen Park Cabrini 63, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 18: Jackson Stanley scored 14 and Alex Riha added 13 for Cabrini (3-1, 1-1 Catholic East). Benjamin Brown scored eight and Alex Kreft had six for Austin (0-2, 0-2).

Cornerstone Health/Tech. 62, Ann Arbor Central 35: Jalen Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Cornerstone (4-0). Daouda Kaba scored 16 for Central (0-3).

Dearborn Divine Child 48, Bloomfield Hills 32: Jimmy Leigey scored 20 for Divine Child (3-0). Ben Mutz scored six for Bloomfield Hills (2-1).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 65, Dearborn 55: Jalal Baydound had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Jamal Mogalli scored 10 for Ford (4-0). Alieu Kah scored 12 for Dearborn (0-2).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 51, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 49: Taiwan Williams scored 15 and Gari Brookins 11 for Robichaud (WWAC). Roderick Campbell scored 19 and Gabe Lessnau 11 for Annapolis (3-1, 0-1).

Detroit Community 72, Detroit Western International 70: Rayvon Williamson scored 28 and Kenneth Thornton added 15 for Community (2-0). Kip Clark had 23 points and Stephon Bibbs 16 for Western.

Farmington 79, Farmington Hills Harrison 61: Jaden Akins scored 20, Tarik Humes 18 and Jailin Lee 10 for Farmington (2-0). Mark Dell scored 17 for Harrison (2-2).

Grosse Pointe South 81, Birmingham Seaholm 58: Daryl Houston had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Ryan Downey scored 13 for South (4-2). Seaholm is 0-3.

Hamtramck 67, Melvindale 51: Javier Whitaker scored 16 and Hershal Marion and Noah Burns each added 14 for Hamtramck (2-0). Markail Riley scored 12 for Melvindale (1-3).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 76, Detroit Mumford 63: Josh Diggs scored 20, Jayland Randle added 16 and six rebounds and Andre Bradford scored 12 for Chandler Park (3-0). Mumford is 1-1.

Lincoln Park 67, Romulus Summit North 56: Khalid Fleming scored 19 for Lincoln Park. Orlando Lovejoy had 31 points and five steals and Jamel Johnson 21 points for North (1-3).

Macomb Dakota 84, Romeo 40: Joshua Hines scored 20 and Mark Tocco added 14 for Dakota (2-1). Blake McRae scored 22 for Romeo (1-3).

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 63, Novi Christian 49: Tyler Welch scored 23, Andrew Todd had 16 and Christian Harrington added 13 for St. Mary (2-2). Blake Goodman scored 23 and Mackenzy Blackwell had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Novi Christian (2-2).

Okemos 61, Grand Ledge 44: Evan Thomas scored 16, Fabian Leone 15 and Austin Gibson 12 for Okemos (4-0, 1-0 CAAC Blue). Javel Lewis scored 17 for Grand Ledge (2-2, 0-1).

Pontiac 73, Clawson 48: Cleontia Brown had 18 points and eight rebounds, Daveaun Cole scored 17 and D’Quarion Cole had 13 points and six rebounds for Pontiac (3-0). Clawson is 0-3.

Quincy 75, Springport 58: William Dunn had 27 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, Logan Banks had 16 points and three steals and Caleb McCavit 11 points, four assists and two steals for Quincy (3-0, 0-1 Big 8). Springport is 0-2, 0-1.

River Rouge 75, West Bloomfield 62: Nigel Coldin scored 20, Micah Parrish had 13 and Donavan Freeman added 11 for River Rouge (2-1). Donavan Moore scored 28 for West Bloomfield (1-1).

Southfield Bradford 87, Detroit West Side 55: Steve Smith had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Kenneth Hunter 18 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Burton 14 points for Bradford (1-0). Alonzo Fears scored 19 for West Side (0-2).

Taylor Trillium 95, Westland Universal 5: Ronald Rayburn scored 23 points and Derrell Woods added 18 for Trillium (2-1).

Troy Athens 55, Mount Clemens 50: Alec Sidorovic scored 18 for Athens (1-2). Javaughn Hannah scored 34 for Mount Clemens (2-1).

Walled Lake Northern 69, Taylor 28: Kevyn Robertson scored 16, Zach Brunet had 14 and Troy Lattimore added 11 for Northern (2-0). Xavier Bailey scored eight for Taylor (0-1).

Warren De La Salle 70, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 57: Tyrell Stevens, Joseph Gjonaj and Michael Sherman each scored 12 for De La Salle (2-1). Patrick Ghalyi scored 17 for Stoney Creek (1-1).

Woodhaven 45, Plymouth 33: Joshua Warren had 16 points, seven assists and five steals and Marcus Brown had eight points and four rebounds for Woodhaven (2-1). Ryan Berger had 13 points for Plymouth (2-1).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 60, Melvindale ABT 40: Lyndon Henderson had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Maurice Anderson had 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Prep (3-1). ABT is 2-1.

Girls games

Allen Park Inter-City 52, Allen Park 41: Abbie Slate scored 15 for Inter-City (1-1). Allen Park is 0-2.

Grosse Pointe South 65, Macomb Lutheran North 51: Kamryn Richards scored 12 while Alexis Downey, Keely Conlan and Sydny Hall each had 10. Lutheran Northeran is 1-1.

Lincoln Park 43, Garden City 14: Karrington Gordon scored 17, and Jade Bates 13 for Lincoln Park (1-1). Danielle Rodgers scored seven for Garden City (0-2).

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 67, Rochester Adams 54: Meghan Solek scored 12 for Stoney Creek (1-1). Nicole Claerhout scored 20 and Maddie Dolenga and Lauren Petersmark each added 10 for Adams (0-1).

Royal Oak 48, Farmington 28: Samantha Totter had 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Jessica Adams had 12 rebounds, nine points and four steals for Royal Oak (2-0). Iasia Rimson scored eight for Farmington (0-2).

Trenton 45, New Boston Huron 42: Therese Hebda and Alayna Mulford each scored 12 for Trenton (2-0). DiMilia Ava scored 20 for Huron (1-1).

Troy 49, Sterling Heights Stevenson 36: Kendal Zeiter scored 18 and Athen Samson 16 for Troy (1-1). Ashley Kraiza scored 10 for Stevenson (0-2).

Walled Lake Central 69, Novi Christian 39: Rizaria Franklin scored 13 and Angelina Haisha 12 for Central (2-0). Rachel Bause scored 19 and Chanelle Lochrie 12 for Christian (1-1).

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer;

Detroit News staff contributed

Boys scores

Catholic League

Riverview Gabriel Richard 57, Clarkston Everest 44

MAC

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 65, Utica Ford 57

Macomb Dakota 79, Romeo 48

OAA

Birmingham Groves 53, Berkley 39

Southeastern

Ypsilanti Lincoln 70, Saline 39

Western Wayne

Redford Thurston 43, Redford Union 35

Others

Adrian 61, Monroe Jefferson 45

Allen Park 62, Allen Park Inter-City 37

Canton 65, Ann Arbor Pioneer 56

Clarkston 62, Orchard Lake St. Mary's 46

Dearborn Divine Child 48, Bloomfield Hills 33

Dearborn Edsel Ford 65, Dearborn 55

Detroit Catholic Central 80, Livonia Stevenson 50

Grosse Pointe South 81, Birmingham Seaholm 58

Harper Woods Chandler Park 75, Detroit Mumford 63

Lake Orion 60, Lapeer 48

Lincoln Park 67, Romulus Summit North 56

Milford 56, Warren Collegiate 50

Pontiac 73, Clawson 47

River Rouge 75, West Bloomfield 62

Royal Oak Shrine 54, Ann Arbor Greenhills 52

Taylor Trillium 95, Westland Universal 5

Trenton 50, Riverview 34

Troy Athens 55, Mt. Clemens 50

Warren De La Salle 70, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 57

Woodhaven 45, Plymouth 33

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 60, Melvindale ABT 40

Girls scores

MAC

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 54, St. Clair 52

OAA

Oxford 43, Birmingham Groves 33

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 67, Rochester Adams 54

Royal Oak 48, Farmington 28

Others

Allen Park Cabrini 31, St. Clair Shores South Lake 26

Allen Park Inter-City 52, Allen Park 41

Almont 41, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 35

Berkley 51, Warren Mott 30

Canton Prep 43, Taylor Prep 21

Dearborn 52, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14

Detroit University Prep 55, Cornerstone Health/Tech. 9

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 56, Sterling Heights 39

Monroe Jefferson 41, Romulus Summit North 30

Saline 65, Livonia Stevenson 42

Troy 49, Sterling Heights Stevenson 36

Walled Lake Central 69, Novi Christian 39

Walled Lake Western 63, Novi 26

Warren Cousino 51, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 36

Waterford Mott 43, Rochester 30

Wixom St. Catherine 48, Fraser 45 (OT)