Junior Cameron Grant and senior Taylor Williams combined to pull the Macomb Dakota girls basketball team from a first-quarter slumber, helping lead the squad to a 61-36 victory over Farmington Hills Mercy Saturday.

Grant finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds while Williams accounted for 17 points and 11 rebounds. Dakota (2-0) found itself in an early 11-4 hole before regrouping and taking control.

"We just took it to them," assistant coach John Daly said. "Our inside game with Cam and Taylor, they just didn't have an answer for them."

During the slow start, the entire team maintained its composure, Daly said. Jill Smith scored 10 for Mercy (1-1).

More girls basketball

Cass Tech 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 25: Keyonna Johnson had 16 points and seven rebounds and Ariah Powell finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for Cass Tech (2-0).

Ann Arbor Huron 65, River Rouge 43: Lamariyee Williams had 30 points and nine rebounds for River Rouge (1-2)