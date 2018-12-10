Darius Robinson is a three-star defensive end out of Canton. (Photo: Allen Trieu / 247Sports)

Michigan State is no longer in the mix for Canton three-star defensive end Darius Robinson.

Michigan, however, is.

Robinson revealed a new top four Sunday night on Twitter — nearly one month after he listed Michigan State among his final quartet — with the Wolverines joining Colorado, Missouri, and Minnesota.

Robinson also tweeted he'll be making his decision and signing a national letter of intent on Dec. 19 — the first day of the early signing period — at Canton High School.

"... this process has been so wild can't even explain it but the day is coming," Robinson tweeted.

Missouri and Colorado are holdovers from Robinson's last final four.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Robinson was offered by Michigan last month, reportedly to play tight end, while most schools view him as a defensive end.

Robinson is considered the top remaining uncommitted recruit in the state. He's ranked in the 247Sports Composite at No. 17 in the state, and the No. 49 strong-side defensive end in the country.