With the game on the line and a one-point fourth-quarter deficit on the road staring Troy girls basketball in the face on Thursday, it made critical free throws to put Utica Ford away, 55-46.

Ford (2-1) led by one point with about four minutes remaining in the game, but experience led Troy (2-1) to victory.

“The girls fought hard and we were locked in all game,” Troy head coach Simon Bao said. “We were locked in and we were lucky we had players that had some experience.”

Emily Olson was one of those girls with experience as the senior went 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter alone, finishing with 12 points. Riya Chakravarty also scored 12 for Troy.

Olivia Kubik led Ford with 19 points.

“(Emily) was able to go up to the line and keep her composure,” Bao said. “I think (the team) fed off that a little bit.”

Free throw accuracy (10-of-13 down the stretch) was a main component in the win, but Bao felt that his team’s defensive stops in the fourth quarter sealed it. Though he praised the defense late, Bao admits Troy still has plenty of work to do in that regard.

“We have a lot to work on defensively,” Bao said. “We gave up a lot of points — 46 is too many points.”

Troy will look to continue flexing its experience at home on Thursday against Birmingham Seaholm.



More girls basketball

Ann Arbor Skyline 54, Ypsilanti Lincoln 18: Blessing Batalonga had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Janee Faulkner had 11 points and five assists for Skyline (2-1).

Bloomfield Hills 46, Rochester Adams 39: Angelina Savaya scored 18 for Bloomfield Hills (1-0). Lauren Petersmark and Maddie Dolenga each scored 12 for Adams (0-2).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 33, Southfield Christian 14: Jordyn Russell scored 13 for Cranbrook (4-0). Southfield Christian is 0-3.

Farmington Hills Mercy 42, Canton 29: Julia Bishop scored 24 for Mercy (2-1). Lexi Villarini scored nine for Canton (1-2).

Grosse Pointe North 55, Utica 41: Julia Ayrault scored 23 and Evelyn Zacharias 11 for North (2-1). Cayley Debeling scored 10 for Utica (1-1).

Macomb Dakota 60, Romeo 47: Taylor Williams had 24 points, 14 rebounds and five steals and Cameron Grant had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for Dakota (3-0). Olivia Medaugh scored 20 for Romeo (2-1).

New Boston Huron 45, Taylor 37: Ava Dimilia scored 15 for New Boston (2-1). Oretha Cooper scored 13 and Amiah Thomas 11 for Taylor (0-3).

Plymouth 64, Allen Park 37: Sophie Zelek scored 25, Sydney McCaig nine and Kyra Brandon had eight points and eight assists for Plymouth (2-0). Abby Slate scored 20 for Allen Park (0-3).

Riverview 47, Dearborn 35: Sam Dorn scored 18 and Karmyn Cartrette 10 for Riverview (2-0). Sarah Campbell scored 10 for Dearborn (1-1).

Royal Oak 40, Novi 16: Samantha Potter scored eight with 11 rebounds and three blocks and Jessica Adams had six points and five rebounds for Royal Oak (3-0). Novi is 0-3.

Saginaw Heritage 55, Hartland 35: Moira Joiner scored 19 and Shine Strickland-Gills 13 for Saginaw Heritage (3-0). Madi Moyer scored 13 for Hartland (2-1).

Southfield A&T 67, River Rouge 51: Lamariyee Williams had 29 points and seven rebounds and Betorri Hall 11 points and five rebounds for River Rouge (1-3).

Trenton 50, Lincoln Park 30: Carrie Karp scored nine and Therese Hebda eight for Trenton (3-0). Karrington Gordon scored 18 for Lincoln Park (2-1).

Walled Lake Central 30, Livonia Churchill 28: Rizaria Franklin scored 14 and Olivia Emert eight for Central (3-0). Masaya Thomas scored nine to lead Churchill (0-3).

Boys

Birmingham Seaholm 56, Rochester 33: Alec Tripp scored 12 for Seaholm (1-3). Corey Gulledge scored 10 for Rochester (0-4).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 54, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 20: Sam Hauxwell scored 11 and Alex Finney and Torrell Williams each scored 10 for Cranbrook (4-0).

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 67, Auburn Hills Christian 30: Jon Gardner scored 22 and Jacob Gladney 17 for Roeper (3-1).

Dearborn Advanced Tech 87, Dearborn Heights Star International 34: Cliff Barrow had 43 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Anthony Rogers had 18 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks for Advanced Tech (2-3, 1-0 Detroit Metro). Cameron Golson scored 11 for Star International (1-4, 0-1).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 65, Livonia Clarenceville 45: Gari Brookins had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Underwood added 15 points and eight steals for Robichaud (2-1). Clarenceville is 0-3.

Detroit Cass Tech 82, West Side Academy 34: Kalil Whitehead and Tyson Acuff each scored 15, Michael Washington-Hill added 14 and Joshua Harris 10 for Cass Tech (3-1). Alonzo Fears had 15 points for West Side (0-3).

Detroit Edison Academy 65, Harper Woods 63: Vincent Cooley scored 16, Raynard Williams 14 and Jadha Shepherd 10 for Edison 3-2. Curtis Jackson had 24 points for Harper Woods.

Detroit Henry Ford 74, Detroit Cody 45: Joseph Whitted scored 25, Julian Walker 15 and Devon Bryant 14 for Henry Ford (1-1, 1-0 PSL West). Malik Fredrick scored 14 for Cody.

Detroit Mumford 54, Detroit CMA 53: Allen Gee Jr. scored 17 points and Trevonne Milliner had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Mumford (3-1, 1-0 PSL West). Steph Marzette scored 16 for CMA.

Detroit U-D Jesuit 57, Grand Blanc 44: Daniel Friday scored 17 and Jordan Montgomery 15 for Jesuit (3-1). Cedric Givens scored 19 and Mark Miller 11 for Grand Blanc (1-2).

Landmark Academy 57, Austin Catholic 47: Brett Hager and Daniel Donaldson scored 15 for Landmark Academy (1-4). Alex Krest scored a career-high 26 and Benjamin Brown 10 for Austin Catholic (0-3).

Melvindale 56, Grosse Ile 55: Markail Riley had 13 points and five assists, Alex Hernandez 13 points and three assists and Josh Moody 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Melvindale (2-3).

Northville 79, Dearborn 45: Daniel McLaughlin scored 21 for Northville (2-0). Niemer Hamood scored 14 for Dearborn (0-3).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 57, Walled Lake Western 29: Lorne Bowman scored 16 and Kareem Rozier 12 for St. Mary’s (2-1). Cameron Williamson and Zack Peterson scored nine.

Plymouth 67, Allen Park 37: Ryan Burger scored 10 for Plymouth (2-1). Sam Wilke led Allen Park (1-4) with seven points.

Pontiac 71, Pontiac Academy of Excellence 15: B’Quarion Cole had 18 points and nine rebounds and Dominique Stovall had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Pontiac (5-0). LiDennis Pavey scored 11 for Pontiac Academy of Excellence (1-4).

Redford Union 58, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46: Nate Brown Jr. had 22 points and seven assists for Redford Union (3-2).

Roseville 73, Dearborn Edsel Ford 57: Darien Banks scored 17 for Roseville (4-0). Jalal Baydoun had 19 points and five assists for Edsel Ford (4-1).

River Rouge 67, Southfield A&T 40: Bralin Toney and Nigel Colvin each scored 10 for River Rouge (3-1). Cameron McEvans led A&T (2-1) with 12 points.

Southfield Bradford 72, Detroit Jalen Rose 48: Percy Redd scored 21 and Daveyon Stewart added 15 for Bradford (2-0). Kevin Williams had 19 points for Jalen Rose.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 47, New Haven Merritt Academy 35: Bryce Perko had 18 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, Jon Stricker scored 12 and Maurice Huthchinson eight points and 16 rebounds for Parkway Christian (2-2).

Troy 56, Utica Ford 30: Brody Parker scored 19 to lead Troy (4-0). Arbi Taho had eight points for Utica Ford.

Walled Lake Northern 58, Novi Christian Academy 38: Andre Price scored 23 and Kevyn Robertson 9 for Northern (3-0). Blake Banks scored 17 for Novi Christian Academy (2-3).

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 51, Detroit Cristo Rey 39: Ryan Otis scored 20 and Ethan Mostyn 10 for Frankel (4-1, 2-1 Catholic League). Angel Jaramillo scored 12 for Cristo Rey (1-4, 0-2).

Woodhaven 77, Taylor 44: Marcus Brown scored 18, Brandon Wilkinson 12 and Joshua Warren 12 for Woodhaven (3-1). Brandon Flanagan scored 15 for Taylor (0-2).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 55, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 44: Coleman Street scored 23 and Lyndon Henderson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Arbor Prep (4-2). Gregory Kendricky led Gabriel Richard (3-1) with 19 points.