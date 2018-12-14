Buy Photo Fletcher Loyer scored 21 in Clarkston's win over Wayne Memorial Friday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Clarkston — Freshman Fletcher Loyer set up 7-footer Matt Nicholson for a couple of alley-oop dunks to get the fans out of their seats, as if they really needed another reason after the gymnasium was named Dan Fife Fieldhouse earlier Friday night in honor of the longtime Clarkston coach who retired prior to the season.

Fletcher — younger brother of Michigan State freshman guard Foster Loyer who was Mr. Basketball after helping Clarkston repeat as Class A state champions last season — scored 21 to make sure the home fans left happy following a 60-46 win over Wayne Memorial.

Clarkston (3-2) led 28-20 at halftime, then opened up the second half with three consecutive 3-pointers, two from Loyer and another from freshman guard Keegan Wasilk — nephew of head coach Tim Wasilk who replaced Fife — to open a 37-25 lead.

Loyer had a pair of assists leading to Nicholson’s dunks off of penetration moves later in the quarter for a 46-32 cushion. Nicholson finished with a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Wasilk and Desmond Mills-Bradley each scored eight.

“We knew it was a big night tonight playing in front of Coach Fife and all of the people here, definitely our biggest game yet,” said Loyer who made four 3-pointers. “We knew we had to come out and play hard and we did just that, whether it was making shots, getting steals or getting back on defense.”

“We knew coming in we had to move the ball with their trap coming at us and I thought all of our guards did that. And, we had to come out and hit them hard right after halftime because we knew they are a great team and that they could come back.”

Senior guard Isaiah Lewis scored 20 for Wayne.

More boys basketball

Birmingham Groves 62, Birmingham Seaholm 53: John Garett scored 16 and Aaron Simpson 14 for Groves (3-2). Alec Tripp scored 17 and Matt Fricke 10 for Seaholm (1-4).

Brownstown Woodhaven 46, Wyandotte Roosevelt 35: Marcus Brown scored 14, Josh Warren had 13 and Brandon Wilkinson had 12 for Woodhaven (4-1, 2-0 Downriver).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 77, Taylor 50: Jalal Baydoun had 22 points, five assists and five steals and Rami Salem scored 15 for Edsel Ford (5-1, 1-0 Downriver). Xavier Bailey scored 16 for Taylor (0-3, 0-1).

Detroit Cass Tech 63, Detroit Western International 23: Daniel Autrey had 15 points and four steals, Tyson Acuff had 14 points and eight assists and Kalil Whitehead had 14 points and eight rebounds for Cass Tech (3-1, 2-0 PSL Midtown). Western is 0-3, 0-1.

Detroit Community 86, Detroit Jalen Rose 68: Rayvon Williamson scored 31 and Herman Brown added 18 for Community (3-0). Jalen Rose is 1-5.

Detroit CMA 62, Detroit Cody 54: Damon Terrelle had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks and Staphon Marzette had 11 points and five assists for CMA (1-2, 1-1 PSL). Cody is 2-3, 0-2.

Detroit Mumford 67, Detroit Central 38: Trevion Milliner had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Miquan Terry had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Mumford (4-1, 2-0 PSL West). Central is 0-3.

Detroit Pershing 91, East English Village 66: Paire Hill and Tharren Hill each scored 20 while Dave Solomon added 19 for Pershing (4-0).

Detroit Renaissance 64, Detroit Henry Ford 42: Chandler Turner had 14 points and 20 rebounds, Kylin Grant had 11 points and eight rebounds and Keon Henderson had 11 points and eight assists for Renaissance (3-1).

Detroit Voyageur 71, Pontiac Excellence 38: Elijah Belle scored 28 and Landon Grant 14 for Voyageur (2-1). Kaylen Banta scored 14 for Exellence (1-5).

Ecorse 94, Inkster American International Academy 11: Deondre Bonaparte scored 22 and Darius Leapheart 12 for Ecorse (2-0).

Macomb Dakota 55, Roseville 52: Ryan Rollins had 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Joshua Hines had 14 points and five assists and Xavier Glenn had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Dakota (3-1, 1-0 MAC Red). Martell Turner scored 13 for Roseville (4-1, 0-1).

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 55, Allen Park Cabrini 38: Larry Dedalis had 12 points and 13 rebounds, Nick Bastian 10 points and Nolan Julio 10 points and six assists for Cardinal Mooney (2-3, 2-1 Catholic Intersectional). Jackson Stanley scored 13 for Cabrini (2-3, 1-2).

Melvindale 51, Gibraltar Carlson 40: Marcus Riley had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Josh Moody had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists, and Alex Hernadez had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists for Melvindale (3-3, 1-0 Downriver). Ian Stewart scored 13 for Carlson (2-2, 0-1).

Novi 49, Northville 48: Jiovanni Miles scored 21 and Aryan Verma hit the game-winning 3 with 10 seconds left for Novi (2-2, 1-0 KLAA West). Northville is 2-1, 1-0.

Okemos 59, Holt 42: Evan Thomas had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Noah Pruitt had seven assists for Okemos (5-0, 2-0 CAAC Blue). Holt is 2-3, 1-1.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 70, Birmingham Brother Rice 39: Lorne Bowman scored 19 for St. Mary’s (3-1, 1-0 Catholic League Central). Will Shannon scored seven for Brother Rice (4-2, 0-1).

Plymouth 47, South Lyon 43: Ryan Berger scored 13 and Brice Baumgart 12 for Plymouth (3-1). Lucas Doty scored 19 for South Lyon (0-4).

Quincy 68, Union City 36: William Dunn had 21 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Nelson 10 points and eight rebounds and Caleb McCavit 10 points and five assists for Quincy (5-0, 3-0 Big 8). Union City is 2-2, 1-1.

Redford Union 64, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 56: Ahmeer Cossom had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Nahseer Cossom 12 points and Nate Brown 12 points and six assists for Union (4-2, 2-1). Keion Brooks scored 19 for Robichaud (2-2, 2-1).

Royal Oak Shrine 56, Royal Oak 34: AJ Massucci scored 15, Anthony Massucci had nine and Luke Cerone added eight for Shrine (4-2). Royal Oak is 2-2.

Troy 65, Troy Athens 49: Brody Parker scored 33 and Clay Sebastian 12 for Troy (5-0). Jacob Thornton scored 17 for Athens (1-3).

Utica 80, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 75: Nik Gjonaj had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Joan Binishi and Trey Koteles 21 points each for Utica (1-4, 1-0 MAC Blue). Andrew Salter scored 26 for L’Anse Creuse (2-2, 0-1).

U-D Jesuit 60, Detroit Catholic Central 59: Julian Dozier scored 19 and J.T. Morgan added 13 for U-D (4-2, 1-0 Catholic). Dave Lukomski scored 16 and Justin Rukat added 15 for Catholic Central (3-1,).

Walled Lake Northern 73, Detroit Public Safety Academy 54: Andre Price had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Kevyn Robertson had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Jack McGuire scored 13 for Northern (4-0). Thomas Henderson scored 17 for PSA (2-3).

West Bloomfield 80, Warren De La Salle 66: Donavan Moore scored 31 and Robert Johnson 16 for West Bloomfield (2-2). Michael Sherman scored 13 for De La Salle (2-2).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 67, Canton Prep 25: Lyndon Henderson had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Coleman Streets scored 18 for Arbor Prep (4-2).

Boys scores

Catholic League

Ann Arbor Greenhills 57, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 38

Dearborn Divine Child 68, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 58

Downriver

Lincoln Park 54, Southgate Anderson 33

Huron

Grosse Ile 62, Milan 60 (OT)

Southeastern

Ypsilanti Lincoln 72, Adrian 26

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 73, Livonia Clarenceville 55

Redford Thurston 70, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 35

Others

Ann Arbor Skyline 66, Belleville 56

Clarkston Everest 54, Detroit Cristo Rey 39

Oak Park 69, U-D Prep Academy 62

Ortonville-Brandon 60, Owosso 48

Richmond 60, Yale 44

Southfield Christian 81, Pontiac Notre Dame 63

Girls basketball

Farmington Hills Mercy 38, Salem 25: Jill Smith scored 11 and Julia Bishop added 10 for Mercy (3-1). Salem is 1-3.

Grosse Pointe North 52, Sterling Heights Stevenson 30: Julia Ayrault scored 17 and Christina Braker added 11 for North (3-1). Brittany Barnett scored 11 for Stevenson (0-4).

Grosse Pointe South 75, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 56: Serena Wolfe scored 18, Alexa Downey 16, Sydni Hall 15 and Jetwyn Wilson 12 for South (3-0). Anchor Bay is 2-1.

Macomb Dakota 70, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42: Taylor Williams scored 22 and Cameron Grant 11 for Dakota (4-0). Alexa Garavaglia scored 12 for Chippewa Valley (1-3).

Madison Heights Lamphere 49, Madison Heights Madison 13: Lauren Mexico scored 11 and Nydia Shumate added 10 for Lamphere (2-2). Madison is 1-2.

Plymouth 60, South Lyon 24: Sophie Zelek scored 19 and Becca Przybylo 10, and Kyra Brandon had nine assists for Plymouth (3-0). South Lyon is 0-3.

Riverview 54, Deaborn Fordson 51: Sam Dorn scored 31 for Riverview (3-0). Rana El Husseini scored 21 for Fordson (1-1).

Romulus 65, Garden City 30: Ciara Hardy scored 24, Tessierra Jones had 15 and Shawm’ta Stangler added 12 for Romulus (4-0, 2-0 Western Wayne). Jaylynn Banks scored eight for Garden City (0-4, 0-2).

Royal Oak 48, Royal Oak Shrine 40: Jessica Adams had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Samantha Potter had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Sarah Soraghan scored 10 for Royal Oak (4-0). Grace Murray scored 13 for Shrine (1-2).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 39, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 18: Joslyn Brennan had 11 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks for Lakeview (2-1). Lake Shore is 2-1.

Girls scores

Blue Water Area

Croswell-Lexington 61, Almont 25

Richmond 36, Yale 30

Flint Metro

Ortonville-Brandon 33, Owosso 22

MAC

Center Line 39, Warren Fitzgerald 27

Utica Eisenhower 40, Utica 34

Utica Ford 52, Warren Woods Tower 28

Southeastern

Adrian 75, Ypsilanti Lincoln 35

Western Wayne

Redford Union 50, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 30

Redford Thurston 39, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 35

Others

Berkley 28, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 20

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 62, Waterford Kettering 57

