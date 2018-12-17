Buy Photo Jalen Graham (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Here is the complete list of Detroit News Blue Chip recruits for 2019, with their college commitments.

1. Devontae Dobbs, 6-4, 300, OT, Belleville – Michigan State

2. Logan Brown, 6-7, 310, OT, East Kentwood – Wisconsin

3. Julian Barnett, 6-2, 190, WR/CB, Belleville – Michigan State

4. Anthony Bradford, 6-5, 360, T, Muskegon – LSU

5. Mazi Smith, 6-3, 310, DT, East Kentwood – Michigan

6. Lance Dixon, 6-3, 215, LB, West Bloomfield – Penn State

7. Marvin Grant, 6-2, 200, S, Detroit King – Purdue

8. Jaren Mangham, 6-2, 210, RB, Detroit Cass Tech – Colorado

9. Ruke Orhorhoro, 6-4, 280, DE, River Rouge, Clemson

10. Tre Mosley, 6-2, 180, WR, West Bloomfield – Michigan State

11. David Ellis, 6-1, 195, WR/CB, Chippewa Valley – Indiana

12. Adam Berghorst, 6-7, 245, T/DE, Zeeland East – Michigan State

13. Marcel Lewis, 6-1, 220, LB, Chippewa Valley – Michigan State

14. Rod Heard, 5-10, 170, RB/CB, Farmington Hills Harrison – Northwestern

15. Josh DeBerry, 6-1, 175, CB, Warren De La Salle – Undecided

16. Dwan Mathis, 6-4, 205, QB, Oak Park – Ohio State

17. Karsen Barnhart, 6-4, 285, T, Paw Paw – Michigan

18. Darius Robinson, 6-6, 250, DE, Canton – Undecided

19. Jalen Hunt, 6-3, 235, DE, Belleville – Iowa

20. Jalen Graham, 6-3, 210, S, Detroit Cass Tech – Purdue

21. Spencer Brown, 6-6, 300, T, Walled Lake Western – Michigan State

22. Dequan Finn, 6-1, 190, QB, Detroit King – Toledo

23. Marvin Ham, 6-1, 220, LB, Belleville – Boston College

24. Lew Nichols, 5-11, 200, RB, Detroit Cass Tech – Central Michigan

25. Michael Fletcher, 6-5, 240, DE, Flint Carman-Ainsworth – Michigan State

26. Sam Johnson, 6-4, 200, QB, Walled Lake Western – Boston College

27. M.J. Griffin, 6-2, 190, CB, Saline – Temple

28. Tyrece Woods, 6-2, 255, DE, Belleville – Undecided

29. Josh Dobbs, 5-11, 205, LB, Warren De La Salle – Holy Cross

30. Jacob Wahlberg, 6-4, 215, LB, Muskegon Mona Shores – Western Michigan

31. Daraun McKinney, 5-10, 170, CB, River Rouge – Northern Illinois

32. Aidan Harrison, 6-3, 180, S, New Lothrop – Missouri

33. Tate Hallock, 6-3, 195, A, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central – Michigan State

34. Devin Baldwin, 6-5, 265, DE, Southfield A&T – Western Michigan

35. Brock Horne, 6-2, 210, LB, Romeo – Undecided

36. Stephan Bracey, 5-9, 160, WR, East Kentwood – Wisconsin

37. Spencer Holstege, 6-5, 275, T, Grand Rapids South Christian – Purdue

38. Rich Miller, 6-0, 225, LB, Detroit King – Buffalo

39. Devin Nicholson, 6-2, 205, LB, Detroit Cass Tech – Eastern Michigan

40. Tommy Schuster, 6-0, 190, QB, Chippewa Valley – Undecided

41. Ahmad Gardner, 6-2, 175, CB, Detroit King – Cincinnati

42. Austin Brown, 6-0, 190, QB, Madison Heights Madison – Undecided

43. Jalen McGaughy, 6-3, 195, ATH, Detroit King – Northern Illinois

44. Khalil Dawsey, 5-10, 175, CB, Birmingham Groves – Harvard

45. Maverick Hansen, 6-5, 270, T, Farmington Hills Harrison – Central Michigan

46. Kionte Blakely, 5-9, 165, RB, East Kentwood – Undecided

47. Kyron McKinnie-Harper, 6-1, 185, CB, Detroit Cass Tech – Undecided

48. Boone Bonnema, 6-3, 215, LB, Zeeland East – Western Michigan

49. Kendel Taylor, 6-0, 200, RB, Madison Heights Bishop Foley – Navy

50. Nick Thomas, 6-0, 205, RB/LB, Jackson Lumen Christi – Air Force

51. Danny Motowski, 6-2, 285, T, Warren De La Salle – Central Michigan

52. James Gilbert, 6-2, 180, WR, Muskegon Mona Shores – Undecided

53. Jordan Anderson, 5-10, 170, CB, Harper Woods – Bowling Green

54. Ja’Von Kimpson, 5-11, 190, CB, Chippewa Valley – Miami of Ohio

55. Ormondell Dingle, 6-1, 190, S, Detroit Cass Tech – Undecided

56. Tyrone Broden, 6-4, 180, WR, West Bloomfield – Undecided

57. Jacob Dean, 6-8, 315, T, Walled Lake Western – Undecided

58. T’Shawn Wilkes, 6-2, 210, RB, Detroit Denby – Undecided

59. Darrell Wyatt, 6-1, 190, WR, Detroit King – Central Michigan

T60. James Ester, 6-3, 230, DE, Detroit Cass Tech – Undecided

T60. Mike Harding, 6-6, 230, TE, Detroit Catholic Central – Undecided