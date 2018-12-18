Meet the 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News.
1. Devontae Dobbs, Belleville (Michigan State), OT/6-4/304: Dobbs, a member of The Detroit News Dream Team, was a dominant two-way player while helping Belleville earn its first regional championship in school history. He started the season slow, coming off shoulder surgery from a torn labrum and got in shape midseason. He was a force the rest of the season, opening holes for running backs while giving sophomore quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid time to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns. He will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “He got in shape and was aggressive and confident midseason once the shoulder was 100 percent healed and then began to dominate the way he had in the past, becoming a destructive force on offense and defense,” coach Jermain Crowell said.
2. Logan Brown, East Kentwood (Wisconsin) — OT/6-6/285: Brown, a member of The News Dream Team, is an outstanding all-around athlete with tremendous strength and size. He won the shot put state championship his sophomore and junior seasons. He has continued to develop into one of the premier tackles in the nation, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He helped East Kentwood earn an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division championship and a state playoff victory. “He’s an amazing athlete, really no weakness, got better every year,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Brown will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Instead of worrying about his numbers, he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success.”
4. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (LSU) — T/6-5/355: Bradford was a dominant run blocker for Muskegon during its run to three consecutive Division 3 state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2017, and a 27-game winning streak before a loss to Detroit King in this year's championship game. “He’s a young man who has for three years given every ounce of his effort and his heart to our program,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “It was always a comforting feeling going into a game that no matter what happened we had him to lean on. He was always an amazing run blocker, did things with his feet and his strength and athletic ability like I haven’t seen in a big guy, but he really took it upon himself to get better as a pass blocker.” Bradford earned a spot on The News Dream Team.
5. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood (Michigan, early enrollee) — T/6-3/290: Smith used his size and strength to bull his way to 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles to help his team to an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division title and state playoff win. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, just from his dominance on the field and leadership,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Smith, who is a member of The News Dream Team, will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando.
6. Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield (Penn State, early enrollee) — LB/6-2/201: Dixon was an impact player on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, needing to do some work at running back following a season-ending injury to sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards. He got in on 91 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also rushed for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park. He will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio. “Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said. Dixon is a member of The News Dream Team.
7. Marvin Grant, Detroit King (Purdue) — S/6-2/200: Grant played linebacker and safety this season, doing whatever coach Tyrone Spencer asked of him to help King earn its second state championship in the last three years. He got in on 71 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles. “He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said. “We needed him to play linebacker for us and he did a great job.” Grant is a member of The News Dream Team.
8. Jaren Mangham, Detroit Cass Tech (Colorado, early enroll) — RB/6-1/214: Mangham was a threat to break a long run every time he touched the ball, piling up 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech to a PSL championship. “He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for touchdowns,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.
9. Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Clemson, early enrollee) — DE/6-4/271: Orhorhoro caused havoc for opposing ball carriers. He made 50 tackles and consistently got runners behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. He also scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. “Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said of Orhorhoro, who is a member of The News Dream Team. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn't care what the score is while he’s doing it.”
10. Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield (Michigan State, early enroll) — WR/6-2/180: Mosley earned a spot on The News Dream Team. He was the big-play man for West Bloomfield, hauling in 45 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help his team reach the regional championship game. “Tre is one of the best receivers in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness and is one of the best I’ve seen around.”
11. David Ellis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Indiana) — WR/CB/6-0/190: Ellis — a Dream Team member — was the premier three-way player in the state, showing his ability to play at a high level on offense, defense and special teams, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson, then scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return in a Division 1 state championship game win over Clarkston at Ford Field. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, five scores coming on special teams. He also got in on 45 tackles while breaking up five passes. “He's a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid,” coach Scott Merchant said.
12. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East (Michigan State) — T/DE/6-7/245: Berghorst is an outstanding two-sport athlete and could play both baseball and football at MSU. He was a force as a two-way player his senior year at Zeeland East, getting in on 70 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 16 tackles for loss, to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Adam was a dominant player for us all year on both sides of the ball,” coach Derek Pennington said. “He is clearly one of the top linemen in the state of Michigan with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and MSU.”
13. Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Michigan State) — LB/6-0/218: Lewis was the anchor of a strong defense, helping Chippewa Valley earn a Division 1 state championship. He got in on 76 tackles and also showed his athleticism on the offensive side, grabbing 13 passes for four touchdowns as a tight end. “He’s a striker. He doesn’t just tackle people, he runs through them,” coach Scott Merchant said. “Besides his physical style of play, he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ.” Lewis is a member of The News Dream Team.
14. Rod Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison (Northwestern) — CB/5-10/170: Heard showed his versatility to lead Harrison to the Division 3 regional final, playing running back, defensive back and, at times quarterback. He even threw a game-winning touchdown off a broken play while holding for a PAT. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns while also grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kickoffs for scores. He got in on 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back.”
15. Josh DeBerry, Warren De La Salle (undecided) — CB/6-0/165: DeBerry was an outstanding cornerback, helping De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, along with intercepting five passes while being a lock-down cornerback on defense, earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play.”
    Belleville defensive end Tyrece Woods Jr. thought his future as a college football player was clear.

    He said he received a scholarship offer from his dream school, Michigan, after an impressive outing at a UM camp this summer. He committed to Michigan on Aug. 12 after the annual BBQ at the Big House, writing on Twitter, “I’m a Michigan Man. All Glory to God!! 100000% COMMITTED”

    But Woods’ plans were derailed the day before Thanksgiving. He says that’s when UM recruiting director Matt Dudek informed Woods that the Wolverines were pulling their offer. The next day Woods wrote on Twitter that he had decommitted.

    “We weren’t on the same page as we were when I first committed,” Woods said this week to The Detroit News. “They were basically trying to force me to take an academic scholarship and walk-on for football. When they originally offered me at their camp they said it would be a full ride (football scholarship).”

    More: Complete 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip list 1-60

    A source familiar with the situation said Woods was offered the opportunity for an academic scholarship and preferred walk-on status, which means he would have had to submit paperwork by certain academic deadlines, but could practice with the team in hopes of earning a football scholarship. The source could not speak publicly because of NCAA rules that limit what programs can say regarding prospective recruits.

    “It hurt me because it was my dream school, and then to have one of the assistant coaches tell me about it instead of Coach (Jim) Harbaugh made it real bad. Coach Harbaugh offered me (during camp). Matt Dudek told me the news the night before Thanksgiving, and I talked with my family and we came up that it (decommitting) was the best thing for me to do at the time. I was numb over it for a couple of days, couldn’t believe what I just heard.”

    Woods' father, Tyrece Woods, corroborated his son's version of events.

    "It was never a walk-on," his father said. "We would have never accepted that."

    So Woods has had to look to other colleges. He took an official visit to Western Michigan over the weekend and the Broncos are in the mix, along with Cincinnati and Ball State.

    Woods is among a large number of local recruits who have yet to commit to a college. The early signing period is Wednesday-Friday, and players can their national letters of intent then, or anytime after National Signing Day on Feb. 6.

    On The Detroit News’ annual Blue Chip list, 14 of the top 60 players were undecided as of Tuesday.

    Woods — a three-star prospect ranked No. 28 on the Blue Chip list — has come to the realization he will not be playing for a Power Five program.

    “Right now, it’s between Western Michigan, Cincinnati and Ball State,” Woods said. “On my visit this past week (WMU) I felt like I was at home. They offered me a full ride. It was nice. I enjoyed myself. I watched them practice on Saturday and they were looking good.

    “I told them I’d think about it for a few days, make sure it was the right decision for me, that I’d be comfortable there. They want to know by the early signing period because they want me to enroll early, and that’s been my plan throughout the whole process.

    “I don’t feel like I have to (sign Wednesday) because everybody’s (Cincinnati, Ball State) been patient. I talk to them almost every single day. I just want to be 100 percent sure.”

    Woods was expected to be one of a half dozen or more Belleville players to sign Wednesday, but now only Devontae Dobbs (No. 1, Michigan State), Julian Barnett (No. 3, MSU) and defensive end Jalen Hunt (No. 19, Iowa) are assured of signing letters of intent, while Woods, linebacker Marvin Ham (No. 23) and defensive tackle Jalen Bell are still figuring things out.

    Ham decommitted from Boston College Monday after taking an official visit to Colorado over the weekend to meet with new head coach Mel Tucker, the former defensive coordinator at Georgia, also the former DC of the Bears, Jaguars and Browns in the NFL.

    Bell — who transferred from Detroit Cass Tech with Woods this season — reopened his recruiting after Akron fired Terry Bowden.

    “I’m going to make my announcement tomorrow (Wednesday),” Ham said. “I’ve got a lot more interest, picked up more schools, so I’ll talk with my parents and family tonight and then make my decision tomorrow.

    “I loved it out in Colorado. It’s beautiful. Coach Tucker is a great coach. He coached in the NFL, coached at Georgia, was the DC on the national championship (runnerup) team, worked under Coach (Nick) Saban. He has a great coaching staff and has a lot of talent coming out there.”

    One such talented player headed to Colorado is Cass Tech 6-1, 214-pound running back Jaren Mangham (No. 8 on Blue Chip list) who rushed for 1,098 yards on 89 carries and 26 touchdowns to help his team win the PSL title.

    Tucker made the trip to Detroit and had a home visit with Mangham last week, making sure Mangham was still headed to Boulder since he had committed this summer before Colorado fired head coach Mike MacIntyre last month and replaced him with Tucker, who started his career as a grad assistant at Michigan State.

    Madison Heights Madison 6-foot quarterback Austin Brown (No. 42 Blue Chip list) is another player waiting for the right opportunity. He thought it might be at Western Michigan after Naperville (Ill.) quarterback Payton Thorne flipped from WMU to Michigan State.

    Brown had been in communication with WMU coaches, and thought if the dominoes fell his name would be called, but that was not the case. Instead, Broncos’ second-year coach Tim Lester pulled the trigger on 6-3 three-star Nick Kargman from New Jersey who threw for 3,963 yards, including 539 in one game his senior year. Kargman picked WMU over Rutgers, Morgan State and Jackson State.

    Brown felt he did enough to receive a Division I offer, after having had a hand in 126 career TDs and leading two schools — Detroit Catholic Central (2016) and Madison Heights Madison (2018) — to state championship game appearances.

    After throwing for more than 2,000 yards and 24 TDs and rushing for nearly 2,000 yards and 37 TDs his senior year, Brown has received an offer from Grand Valley State to play football.

    Brown will weigh that against an offer to play baseball for Marshall, with an opportunity to try to make the Thundering Herd football team, as well.

    “I’m leaning toward Marshall,” said Brown, who has not given up on his goal of playing Division I football. “I always go back to Baker Mayfield, go back to this guy who is one in a million. He walked on at Texas Tech, was the Heisman Trophy winner (with Oklahoma) and now he’s the No. 1 draft pick playing for the Cleveland Browns. My path might not be as easy as everybody else is with getting these offers that I feel like I wanted or deserved, but I’m still going to end up where I want to be. All I want is a chance.”

    Warren De La Salle cornerback Josh DeBerry (No. 15 Blue Chip) took an official visit to Boston College this past weekend but also remains undecided.

    “It went good, everything was nice there,” DeBerry said. “I saw their practice and had a chance to meet some of their players. I love where it’s located, downtown in Boston, love the coaches and players there.”

    DeBerry said he likely will be make his decision Wednesday. He’s also considering Wake Forest and Northwestern.

     “Boston College and Wake Forest are probably like my top two right now,” DeBerry said. “They have both said they want to know (by Wednesday), as has most every school.”

    Canton defensive lineman Darius Robinson (No. 18 Blue Chip) is another standout player who has a big decision to make. He has narrowed his schools to Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and Missouri.

    Robinson played organized football for the first time since sixth grade his junior year at Canton after transferring from Canton Prep. He earned a spot on The News Dream team this season after getting in on 68 tackles (12 tackles for loss) while also playing tight end.

    “It’s a little twisted right now, to be honest with you,” Robinson said. “I’m just thinking things over with my family and then I’ll sign my letter of intent Wednesday at my high school,” Robinson said.

    Robinson called the recruiting process a “great experience.”

    He added: “I definitely enjoyed the process, but I’m glad it’s almost over. I’m ready to get back to work and play and start the next chapter.”

