Buy Photo Darius Robinson signs his national letter of intent on Wednesday at Canton High School. (Photo: David Goricki, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Canton – Canton standout defensive Darius Robinson announced that he would sign with Missouri during a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Robinson (6-6, 250 pounds), ranked a three-star prospect, picked the SEC school over Michigan, Minnesota and Colorado.

Robinson is ranked No. 18 on The Detroit News Blue Chip list.

Thankful for this opportunity man time to get to work all glory 🙏🏾 headed to the Zou ...🐯✍🏾!!!!!! #DLineZou@CoachBrickHaleypic.twitter.com/SJanZMa3al — Darius Robinson🌹 (@Darius5Robinson) December 19, 2018

Robinson played organized football for the first time since the sixth grade when he played for Canton his junior year after transferring from Canton Prep.

Robinson became a dominant force on both sides of the ball while playing tight end and on the defensive line to earn a spot on The News Dream Team.