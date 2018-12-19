Buy Photo Dwan Mathis (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Oak Park star quarterback Dwan Mathis first wanted to play for Michigan State, then Ohio State.

He thinks he finally got it right by picking Georgia.

Mathis, a four-star prospect who had been committed to the Buckeyes since the summer, on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, flipping and signed with the Bulldogs.

“I just signed with Georgia,” Mathis told The Detroit News. “It’s not always about Justin Fields. I didn’t know if Fields was going to Ohio State so I decided to go to a place that I had the best chance of playing at in a couple of years.

More: Shot at Michigan gone, Tyrece Woods joins other recruits with late decisions

“I’ve been wavering back and forth for the last couple of days, but I decided today (Wednesday) really. I decided to go to Georgia because of my chances of playing more. They only have one quarterback on scholarship on their roster (Jake Fromm). I’m enrolling early, can’t wait to get there.”

Fields, the Bulldogs’ No. 2 quarterback behind Fromm, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal this week and Ohio State reportedly is among the schools he is considering.

Mathis, who is No. 16 on The Detroit News Blue Chip list, committed to Michigan State his junior year before switching to the Buckeyes over the summer.

Oak Park coach Greg Carter wasn’t surprised by Mathis’ decision, hearing the rumors of Fields, the No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation for the 2018 class.

“With the events of the past couple of days with the Justin Fields kid and all that, they anticipated him going to Ohio State, so I can’t say I was surprised,” Carter said. “I’m just happy that Dwan had options. I think they (Ohio State) wanted both of them.

“I think he’s going to have a great opportunity at Georgia. They’ll be returning the starter in Fromm, but they don’t have very many quarterbacks after that. They have a walk-on and Dwan will get an opportunity to get in the mix, hopefully at some point get some playing time quick. I think that’s what the goal is.

“I’m happy for him. I look at it like you can’t make a bad choice when you’re choosing from two top-five schools football-wise in the country. You can’t make a bad decision. He just has to go where his heart leads him and then go make the best of it.”