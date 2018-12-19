The first day of the early signing period for college football recruits has arrived. Follow news and developments here throughout the day with updates by Matt Schoch, as recruits sign their letters of intent for colleges in Michigan and across the country.
The latest on 5-star flip Hill from Angelique
Michigan beat writer Angelique Chengelis has everything you need to know about this morning's Daxton Hill flip from Alabama to Michigan.
Michigan's class is No. 1 in the Big Ten rankings.
Hill's flip moves UM up two spots
5-star safety Daxton Hill's flip back to Michigan means Jim Harbaugh's class gets a national boost.
The only 5-star recruit for the Wolverines so far moves the class to No. 7 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings after starting the day at No. 9.
Bush all done at UM
It's not recruiting, but it definitely impact it.
Michigan star LB Devin Bush announced his college career is over today, saying his injured hip has not been cleared for practice or play in the Peach Bowl against Florida.
DeBerry headed to Boston College
Throughout the state, there are a few other announcements coming today from prospects.
Warren De La Salle CB Josh DeBerry chose Boston College over Northwestern and Wake Forest. He was No. 15 on the Detroit News Blue Chip list.
Canton's Darius Robinson, a DL and No. 18 on the Detroit News Blue Chip list, is announcing between Michigan, Colorado, Missouri and Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.
Hill joined by previous UM commits
In addition to the big flip by 5-star safety Daxton Hill, Michigan is also getting much of the rest of its class in today.
ATH Joey Velazquez, OL Nolan Rumler, DL Chris Hinton, and LB Anthony Solomon are now in.
Potential UM announcement at 9 a.m.
Cornelius Nelson is a name to watch for Michigan fans.
The 4-star wide receiver from Connecticut represents a position of need for Jim Harbaugh's class.
Later today, the announcement for 5-star Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison is expected to come around noon. Harrison is expected to sign with Michigan or Ohio State.
Harrison is the No. 4 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite.
Productive morning in East Lansing
Meanwhile, in East Lansing, the prospects continue to send word.
West Bloomfield wide receiver Tre Mosley is among the recruits who are in the fold.
RB Brandon Wright, LB Marcel Lewis of Chippewa Valley and OL Damon Kaylor are in, as well.
Michigan lands its big fish
There it is, Michigan fans.
Safety Daxton Hill of Tulsa, Okla., is back in the fold.
Hill is a 5-star commit for coach Jim Harbaugh, who flipped to Alabama, but is back with Michigan officially this morning. Hill is the No. 8 player nationally on the 247Sports Composite rankings.
First big flip helps UM?
The biggest national news so far this morning comes from Alabama, who flipped Ohio State commit Jordan Battle, a 4-star defensive back.
It's not just that Ohio State is losing a prospect that should excite Michigan fans.
They also might hope this means Alabama could be losing a defensive back of their own, as former Michigan 5-star commit Daxton Hill is rumored to be considering another jump back to UM.
Michigan announces first signing
Karsen Barnhart of Paw Paw is the first signing announced by the Wolverines this morning.
He is a 4-star offensive lineman.
Michigan State getting their guys
Most of the time on days like today, as little drama as possible is a good thing.
That seems to be the case for Mark Dantonio as he might have most of his class locked in today before homeroom.
Another highlight is offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Walled Lake Western.
The Spartans also locked up WR Jase Bowen, DE Adam Berghorst of Zeeland, P Jack Bouwmeester of Australia, ATH Tate Hallock of Grant Rapids and DE Michael Fletcher of Flint.
MSU gets its five-star
Barnett's teammate at Belleville, 5-star offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs, is also in early this morning.
Dobbs is Mark Dantonio's third 5-star recruit, joining DL Malik McDowell in 2014 and defensive end William Gholston in 2010.
Belleville's Barnett makes it official
Julian Barnett, a 4-star cornerback from Belleville, is in for Michigan State.
Michigan gets offensive lineman
Here's Michigan OL Zach Carpenter, a 3-star recruit from Cincinnati, making it official this morning.
Early signing period is here
The faxes are already coming in throughout the country.
The early signing period, in its second year, and Matt Charboneau has the words to remember.
MICHIGAN STATE COMMITMENTS
Julian Barnett, CB, Belleville, 6-2, 189, four stars
Adam Berghorst, DE, Zeeland, 6-7, 245, three stars
Jack Bouwmeester, P, Australia, 6-3, 195, three stars
Jase Bowen, WR, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 178, three stars
Alante Brown, WR, Chicago Simeon, 5-10, 181, three stars
Spencer Brown, OT, Walled Lake Western, 6-6, 295, three stars
Devontae Dobbs, OL, Belleville, 6-4, 304, five stars
J.D. Duplain, G, Strongsville (Ohio), 6-4, 295, three stars
Michael Fletcher, DE, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 6-5, 240, three stars
Luke Fulton, LB, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, 215, three stars
Tate Hallock, ATH, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 6-3, 185, three stars
Damon Kaylor, OT, Huntington (Ind.) North, 6-6, 315, three stars
Marcel Lewis, LB, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 6-0, 218, three stars
Tre Mosley, WR, West Bloomfield, 6-2, 180, three stars
Nick Samac, G, Mentor (Ohio), 6-4, 260, three stars
Payton Thorne, QB, Naperville (Ill.) Central, 6-2, 187, three stars
Anthony Williams Jr., RB, Bolingbrook (Ill.), 6-0, 191, three stars
Brandon Wright, RB, Euclid (Ohio), 6-2, 220, three stars
Aaron Young, RB, Coatesville (Pa.) Area, 5-9, 190, three stars
MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS
Erick All, TE, Fairfield (Ohio), 6-4, 225, four stars
Karsen Barnhart, OL, Paw Paw, 6-4, 273, four stars
Zach Carpenter, OL, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-5, 310, three stars
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, 6-2, 215, four stars
Chris Hinton, DT, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross (Ga.), 6-4, 280, four stars
Giles Jackson, WR, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, 5-8, 175, four stars
George Johnson III, ATH, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, 5-11, 180, three stars
Quinten Johnson, S, St. John’s College, Washington, D.C., 5-11, 190, four stars
Trente Jones, OL, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, 6-6, 282, four stars
Trevor Keegan, OT, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, 6-6, 310, four stars
Quintel Kent, WR, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 170, three stars
Cade McNamara, QB, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, 6-1, 206, four stars
Mike Morris, DE, American Heritage (Fla.), 6-5, 255, three stars
Gabe Newburg, DL, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 6-5, 230, three stars
David Ojabo, DE, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, 6-5, 233, four stars
Jalen Perry, CB, Dacula (Ga.), 6-1, 188, four stars
Amauri Pesek-Hickson, ATH, Leawood (Kan.) Blue Valley North, Leawood, 6-3, 210, three stars
Nolan Rumler, OL, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, 6-4, 290, four stars
Mike Sainristil, CB, Everett (Mass.), 5-10, 175, three stars
Mazi Smith, DT, East Kentwood, 6-3, 290, four stars
Anthony Solomon, LB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas, Aquinas, 6-0, 190, four stars
Jack Stewart, OL, New Canaan (Conn.), 6-5, 280, three stars
Charles Thomas, LB, Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More, 6-0, 222, three stars
D.J. Turner II, CB, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6-0, 165, three stars
Joey Velazquez, S, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis de Sales, 6-0, 205, three stars
