Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
2. Logan Brown, East Kentwood (Wisconsin) — OT/6-6/285: Brown, a member of The News Dream Team, is an outstanding all-around athlete with tremendous strength and size. He won the shot put state championship his sophomore and junior seasons. He has continued to develop into one of the premier tackles in the nation, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He helped East Kentwood earn an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division championship and a state playoff victory. “He’s an amazing athlete, really no weakness, got better every year,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Brown will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Instead of worrying about his numbers, he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success.”
3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Instead of worrying about his numbers, he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success.” Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
4. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (LSU) — T/6-5/355: Bradford was a dominant run blocker for Muskegon during its run to three consecutive Division 3 state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2017, and a 27-game winning streak before a loss to Detroit King in this year's championship game. “He’s a young man who has for three years given every ounce of his effort and his heart to our program,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “It was always a comforting feeling going into a game that no matter what happened we had him to lean on. He was always an amazing run blocker, did things with his feet and his strength and athletic ability like I haven’t seen in a big guy, but he really took it upon himself to get better as a pass blocker.” Bradford earned a spot on The News Dream Team.
5. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood (Michigan, early enrollee) — T/6-3/290: Smith used his size and strength to bull his way to 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles to help his team to an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division title and state playoff win. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, just from his dominance on the field and leadership,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Smith, who is a member of The News Dream Team, will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando.
6. Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield (Penn State, early enrollee) — LB/6-2/201: Dixon was an impact player on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, needing to do some work at running back following a season-ending injury to sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards. He got in on 91 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also rushed for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park. He will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio. “Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said. Dixon is a member of The News Dream Team.
7. Marvin Grant, Detroit King (Purdue) — S/6-2/200: Grant played linebacker and safety this season, doing whatever coach Tyrone Spencer asked of him to help King earn its second state championship in the last three years. He got in on 71 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles. “He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said. “We needed him to play linebacker for us and he did a great job.” Grant is a member of The News Dream Team.
8. Jaren Mangham, Detroit Cass Tech (Colorado, early enroll) — RB/6-1/214: Mangham was a threat to break a long run every time he touched the ball, piling up 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech to a PSL championship. “He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for touchdowns,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.
9. Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Clemson, early enrollee) — DE/6-4/271: Orhorhoro caused havoc for opposing ball carriers. He made 50 tackles and consistently got runners behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. He also scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. “Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said of Orhorhoro, who is a member of The News Dream Team. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn't care what the score is while he’s doing it.”
10. Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield (Michigan State, early enroll) — WR/6-2/180: Mosley earned a spot on The News Dream Team. He was the big-play man for West Bloomfield, hauling in 45 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help his team reach the regional championship game. “Tre is one of the best receivers in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness and is one of the best I’ve seen around.”
11. David Ellis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Indiana) — WR/CB/6-0/190: Ellis — a Dream Team member — was the premier three-way player in the state, showing his ability to play at a high level on offense, defense and special teams, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson, then scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return in a Division 1 state championship game win over Clarkston at Ford Field. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, five scores coming on special teams. He also got in on 45 tackles while breaking up five passes. “He's a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid,” coach Scott Merchant said.
12. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East (Michigan State) — T/DE/6-7/245: Berghorst is an outstanding two-sport athlete and could play both baseball and football at MSU. He was a force as a two-way player his senior year at Zeeland East, getting in on 70 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 16 tackles for loss, to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Adam was a dominant player for us all year on both sides of the ball,” coach Derek Pennington said. “He is clearly one of the top linemen in the state of Michigan with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and MSU.”
13. Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Michigan State) — LB/6-0/218: Lewis was the anchor of a strong defense, helping Chippewa Valley earn a Division 1 state championship. He got in on 76 tackles and also showed his athleticism on the offensive side, grabbing 13 passes for four touchdowns as a tight end. “He’s a striker. He doesn’t just tackle people, he runs through them,” coach Scott Merchant said. “Besides his physical style of play, he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ.” Lewis is a member of The News Dream Team.
14. Rod Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison (Northwestern) — CB/5-10/170: Heard showed his versatility to lead Harrison to the Division 3 regional final, playing running back, defensive back and, at times quarterback. He even threw a game-winning touchdown off a broken play while holding for a PAT. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns while also grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kickoffs for scores. He got in on 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back.”
15. Josh DeBerry, Warren De La Salle (undecided) — CB/6-0/165: DeBerry was an outstanding cornerback, helping De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, along with intercepting five passes while being a lock-down cornerback on defense, earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play.”
    The first day of the early signing period for college football recruits has arrived. Follow news and developments here throughout the day with updates by Matt Schoch, as recruits sign their letters of intent for colleges in Michigan and across the country.

    The latest on 5-star flip Hill from Angelique

    Michigan beat writer Angelique Chengelis has everything you need to know about this morning's Daxton Hill flip from Alabama to Michigan.

    Michigan's class is No. 1 in the Big Ten rankings.

    Hill's flip moves UM up two spots

    5-star safety Daxton Hill's flip back to Michigan means Jim Harbaugh's class gets a national boost.

    The only 5-star recruit for the Wolverines so far moves the class to No. 7 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings after starting the day at No. 9.

    Bush all done at UM

    It's not recruiting, but it definitely impact it.

    Michigan star LB Devin Bush announced his college career is over today, saying his injured hip has not been cleared for practice or play in the Peach Bowl against Florida.

    DeBerry headed to Boston College

    Throughout the state, there are a few other announcements coming today from prospects.

    Warren De La Salle CB Josh DeBerry chose Boston College over Northwestern and Wake Forest. He was No. 15 on the Detroit News Blue Chip list.

    Canton's Darius Robinson, a DL and No. 18 on the Detroit News Blue Chip list, is announcing between Michigan, Colorado, Missouri and Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.

    Hill joined by previous UM commits

    In addition to the big flip by 5-star safety Daxton Hill, Michigan is also getting much of the rest of its class in today.

    ATH Joey Velazquez, OL Nolan Rumler, DL Chris Hinton, and LB Anthony Solomon are now in.

    Potential UM announcement at 9 a.m.

    Cornelius Nelson is a name to watch for Michigan fans.

    The 4-star wide receiver from Connecticut represents a position of need for Jim Harbaugh's class.

    Later today, the announcement for 5-star Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison is expected to come around noon. Harrison is expected to sign with Michigan or Ohio State.

    Harrison is the No. 4 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

    Productive morning in East Lansing

    Meanwhile, in East Lansing, the prospects continue to send word.

    West Bloomfield wide receiver Tre Mosley is among the recruits who are in the fold.

    RB Brandon Wright, LB Marcel Lewis of Chippewa Valley and OL Damon Kaylor are in, as well.

    Michigan lands its big fish

    There it is, Michigan fans.

    Safety Daxton Hill of Tulsa, Okla., is back in the fold.

    Hill is a 5-star commit for coach Jim Harbaugh, who flipped to Alabama, but is back with Michigan officially this morning. Hill is the No. 8 player nationally on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

    First big flip helps UM?

    The biggest national news so far this morning comes from Alabama, who flipped Ohio State commit Jordan Battle, a 4-star defensive back.

    It's not just that Ohio State is losing a prospect that should excite Michigan fans.

    They also might hope this means Alabama could be losing a defensive back of their own, as former Michigan 5-star commit Daxton Hill is rumored to be considering another jump back to UM.

    Michigan announces first signing

    Karsen Barnhart of Paw Paw is the first signing announced by the Wolverines this morning.

    He is a 4-star offensive lineman.

    Michigan State getting their guys

    Most of the time on days like today, as little drama as possible is a good thing.

    That seems to be the case for Mark Dantonio as he might have most of his class locked in today before homeroom.

    Another highlight is offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Walled Lake Western.

    The Spartans also locked up WR Jase Bowen, DE Adam Berghorst of Zeeland, P Jack Bouwmeester of Australia, ATH Tate Hallock of Grant Rapids and DE Michael Fletcher of Flint.

    MSU gets its five-star

    Barnett's teammate at Belleville, 5-star offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs, is also in early this morning.

    Dobbs is Mark Dantonio's third 5-star recruit, joining DL Malik McDowell in 2014 and defensive end William Gholston in 2010.

    Belleville's Barnett makes it official

    Julian Barnett, a 4-star cornerback from Belleville, is in for Michigan State.

    Michigan gets offensive lineman

    Here's Michigan OL Zach Carpenter, a 3-star recruit from Cincinnati, making it official this morning.

    Early signing period is here

    The faxes are already coming in throughout the country.

    The early signing period, in its second year, and Matt Charboneau has the words to remember.

    MORE COVERAGE

    'Fireworks' at Michigan? Five stars could elevate recruiting class

    Stars brighten Michigan State's familiar blue-collar recruiting class

    Shot at Michigan gone, Tyrece Woods joins other recruits with late decisions

    Michigan State a 'second home' for No. 1 Blue Chip player Devontae Dobbs

    Complete 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip list 1-60

    MICHIGAN STATE COMMITMENTS

    Julian Barnett, CB, Belleville, 6-2, 189, four stars

    Adam Berghorst, DE, Zeeland, 6-7, 245, three stars

    Jack Bouwmeester, P, Australia, 6-3, 195, three stars

    Jase Bowen, WR, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 178, three stars

    Alante Brown, WR, Chicago Simeon, 5-10, 181, three stars

    Spencer Brown, OT, Walled Lake Western, 6-6, 295, three stars

    Devontae Dobbs, OL, Belleville, 6-4, 304, five stars

    J.D. Duplain, G, Strongsville (Ohio), 6-4, 295, three stars

    Michael Fletcher, DE, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 6-5, 240, three stars

    Luke Fulton, LB, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, 215, three stars

    Tate Hallock, ATH, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 6-3, 185, three stars

    Damon Kaylor, OT, Huntington (Ind.) North, 6-6, 315, three stars

    Marcel Lewis, LB, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 6-0, 218, three stars

    Tre Mosley, WR, West Bloomfield, 6-2, 180, three stars

    Nick Samac, G, Mentor (Ohio), 6-4, 260, three stars

    Payton Thorne, QB, Naperville (Ill.) Central, 6-2, 187, three stars

    Anthony Williams Jr., RB, Bolingbrook (Ill.), 6-0, 191, three stars

    Brandon Wright, RB, Euclid (Ohio), 6-2, 220, three stars

    Aaron Young, RB, Coatesville (Pa.) Area, 5-9, 190, three stars

    MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS

    Erick All, TE, Fairfield (Ohio), 6-4, 225, four stars

    Karsen Barnhart, OL, Paw Paw, 6-4, 273, four stars

    Zach Carpenter, OL, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-5, 310, three stars

    Zach Charbonnet, RB, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, 6-2, 215, four stars

    Chris Hinton, DT, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross (Ga.), 6-4, 280, four stars

    Giles Jackson, WR, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, 5-8, 175, four stars

    George Johnson III, ATH, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, 5-11, 180, three stars

    Quinten Johnson, S, St. John’s College, Washington, D.C., 5-11, 190, four stars

    Trente Jones, OL, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, 6-6, 282, four stars

    Trevor Keegan, OT, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, 6-6, 310, four stars

    Quintel Kent, WR, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 170, three stars

    Cade McNamara, QB, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, 6-1, 206, four stars

    Mike Morris, DE, American Heritage (Fla.), 6-5, 255, three stars

    Gabe Newburg, DL, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 6-5, 230, three stars

    David Ojabo, DE, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, 6-5, 233, four stars

    Jalen Perry, CB, Dacula (Ga.), 6-1, 188, four stars

    Amauri Pesek-Hickson, ATH, Leawood (Kan.) Blue Valley North, Leawood, 6-3, 210, three stars

    Nolan Rumler, OL, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, 6-4, 290, four stars

    Mike Sainristil, CB, Everett (Mass.), 5-10, 175, three stars

    Mazi Smith, DT, East Kentwood, 6-3, 290, four stars

    Anthony Solomon, LB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas, Aquinas, 6-0, 190, four stars

    Jack Stewart, OL, New Canaan (Conn.), 6-5, 280, three stars

    Charles Thomas, LB, Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More, 6-0, 222, three stars

    D.J. Turner II, CB, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6-0, 165, three stars

    Joey Velazquez, S, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis de Sales, 6-0, 205, three stars

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE