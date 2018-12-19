Buy Photo Detroit News No. 1 Blue Chip recruit Devontae Dobbs of Belleville is headed to Michigan State. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The first day of the early signing period for college football recruits has arrived. Follow news and developments here throughout the day with updates by Matt Schoch, as recruits sign their letters of intent for colleges in Michigan and across the country.

The latest on 5-star flip Hill from Angelique

Michigan beat writer Angelique Chengelis has everything you need to know about this morning's Daxton Hill flip from Alabama to Michigan.

Michigan's class is No. 1 in the Big Ten rankings.

Hill's flip moves UM up two spots

5-star safety Daxton Hill's flip back to Michigan means Jim Harbaugh's class gets a national boost.

The only 5-star recruit for the Wolverines so far moves the class to No. 7 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings after starting the day at No. 9.

Bush all done at UM

It's not recruiting, but it definitely impact it.

Michigan star LB Devin Bush announced his college career is over today, saying his injured hip has not been cleared for practice or play in the Peach Bowl against Florida.

DeBerry headed to Boston College

Throughout the state, there are a few other announcements coming today from prospects.

Warren De La Salle CB Josh DeBerry chose Boston College over Northwestern and Wake Forest. He was No. 15 on the Detroit News Blue Chip list.

Canton's Darius Robinson, a DL and No. 18 on the Detroit News Blue Chip list, is announcing between Michigan, Colorado, Missouri and Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.

2:30 tomorrow @ Canton Highschool Phase 3 Athletic Building will be in the gym ✍🏾 I appreciate all the support through this process time to make things official 👀❤️✌🏾!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BgEuFXnPDx — Darius Robinson🌹 (@Darius5Robinson) December 18, 2018

Hill joined by previous UM commits

In addition to the big flip by 5-star safety Daxton Hill, Michigan is also getting much of the rest of its class in today.

ATH Joey Velazquez, OL Nolan Rumler, DL Chris Hinton, and LB Anthony Solomon are now in.

Potential UM announcement at 9 a.m.

Cornelius Nelson is a name to watch for Michigan fans.

The 4-star wide receiver from Connecticut represents a position of need for Jim Harbaugh's class.

Later today, the announcement for 5-star Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison is expected to come around noon. Harrison is expected to sign with Michigan or Ohio State.

Harrison is the No. 4 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Tomorrow! 9:00am eastern time

I will be announcing my commitment at Brunswick School, Baker Theater! — Cornelius Johnson (@CorneliusNation) December 18, 2018

Productive morning in East Lansing

Meanwhile, in East Lansing, the prospects continue to send word.

West Bloomfield wide receiver Tre Mosley is among the recruits who are in the fold.

Three-star WR from West Bloomfield https://t.co/jGR2gJtbpX — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 19, 2018

RB Brandon Wright, LB Marcel Lewis of Chippewa Valley and OL Damon Kaylor are in, as well.

Michigan lands its big fish

There it is, Michigan fans.

Safety Daxton Hill of Tulsa, Okla., is back in the fold.

Hill is a 5-star commit for coach Jim Harbaugh, who flipped to Alabama, but is back with Michigan officially this morning. Hill is the No. 8 player nationally on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

First big flip helps UM?

The biggest national news so far this morning comes from Alabama, who flipped Ohio State commit Jordan Battle, a 4-star defensive back.

It's not just that Ohio State is losing a prospect that should excite Michigan fans.

They also might hope this means Alabama could be losing a defensive back of their own, as former Michigan 5-star commit Daxton Hill is rumored to be considering another jump back to UM.

Michigan announces first signing

Karsen Barnhart of Paw Paw is the first signing announced by the Wolverines this morning.

He is a 4-star offensive lineman.

Michigan State getting their guys

Most of the time on days like today, as little drama as possible is a good thing.

That seems to be the case for Mark Dantonio as he might have most of his class locked in today before homeroom.

Another highlight is offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Walled Lake Western.

Rivals has Brown as a four-star. The OL was the first commit to the class https://t.co/Myyky9vmZb — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 19, 2018

The Spartans also locked up WR Jase Bowen, DE Adam Berghorst of Zeeland, P Jack Bouwmeester of Australia, ATH Tate Hallock of Grant Rapids and DE Michael Fletcher of Flint.

MSU gets its five-star

Barnett's teammate at Belleville, 5-star offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs, is also in early this morning.

Dobbs is Mark Dantonio's third 5-star recruit, joining DL Malik McDowell in 2014 and defensive end William Gholston in 2010.

Five-star offensive lineman is next for MSU https://t.co/7sLrAwemW6 — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 19, 2018

Belleville's Barnett makes it official

Julian Barnett, a 4-star cornerback from Belleville, is in for Michigan State.

First signing of the day for MSU is one of its highest rated https://t.co/4HEyuu4IuS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 19, 2018

Michigan gets offensive lineman

Here's Michigan OL Zach Carpenter, a 3-star recruit from Cincinnati, making it official this morning.

Early signing period is here

The faxes are already coming in throughout the country.

The early signing period, in its second year, and Matt Charboneau has the words to remember.

Everyone's an All-American today ... signing day is here — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 19, 2018

MICHIGAN STATE COMMITMENTS

Julian Barnett, CB, Belleville, 6-2, 189, four stars

Adam Berghorst, DE, Zeeland, 6-7, 245, three stars

Jack Bouwmeester, P, Australia, 6-3, 195, three stars

Jase Bowen, WR, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 178, three stars

Alante Brown, WR, Chicago Simeon, 5-10, 181, three stars

Spencer Brown, OT, Walled Lake Western, 6-6, 295, three stars

Devontae Dobbs, OL, Belleville, 6-4, 304, five stars

J.D. Duplain, G, Strongsville (Ohio), 6-4, 295, three stars

Michael Fletcher, DE, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 6-5, 240, three stars

Luke Fulton, LB, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, 215, three stars

Tate Hallock, ATH, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 6-3, 185, three stars

Damon Kaylor, OT, Huntington (Ind.) North, 6-6, 315, three stars

Marcel Lewis, LB, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 6-0, 218, three stars

Tre Mosley, WR, West Bloomfield, 6-2, 180, three stars

Nick Samac, G, Mentor (Ohio), 6-4, 260, three stars

Payton Thorne, QB, Naperville (Ill.) Central, 6-2, 187, three stars

Anthony Williams Jr., RB, Bolingbrook (Ill.), 6-0, 191, three stars

Brandon Wright, RB, Euclid (Ohio), 6-2, 220, three stars

Aaron Young, RB, Coatesville (Pa.) Area, 5-9, 190, three stars

MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS

Erick All, TE, Fairfield (Ohio), 6-4, 225, four stars

Karsen Barnhart, OL, Paw Paw, 6-4, 273, four stars

Zach Carpenter, OL, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-5, 310, three stars

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, 6-2, 215, four stars

Chris Hinton, DT, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross (Ga.), 6-4, 280, four stars

Giles Jackson, WR, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, 5-8, 175, four stars

George Johnson III, ATH, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, 5-11, 180, three stars

Quinten Johnson, S, St. John’s College, Washington, D.C., 5-11, 190, four stars

Trente Jones, OL, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, 6-6, 282, four stars

Trevor Keegan, OT, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, 6-6, 310, four stars

Quintel Kent, WR, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 170, three stars

Cade McNamara, QB, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, 6-1, 206, four stars

Mike Morris, DE, American Heritage (Fla.), 6-5, 255, three stars

Gabe Newburg, DL, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 6-5, 230, three stars

David Ojabo, DE, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, 6-5, 233, four stars

Jalen Perry, CB, Dacula (Ga.), 6-1, 188, four stars

Amauri Pesek-Hickson, ATH, Leawood (Kan.) Blue Valley North, Leawood, 6-3, 210, three stars

Nolan Rumler, OL, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, 6-4, 290, four stars

Mike Sainristil, CB, Everett (Mass.), 5-10, 175, three stars

Mazi Smith, DT, East Kentwood, 6-3, 290, four stars

Anthony Solomon, LB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas, Aquinas, 6-0, 190, four stars

Jack Stewart, OL, New Canaan (Conn.), 6-5, 280, three stars

Charles Thomas, LB, Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More, 6-0, 222, three stars

D.J. Turner II, CB, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6-0, 165, three stars

Joey Velazquez, S, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis de Sales, 6-0, 205, three stars