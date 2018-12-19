After suffering a loss to Bloomfield Hills on Monday, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes was able to bounce back with a 61-56 girls basketball win Wednesday over Pontiac Notre Dame Prep.

Isabelle Kline and Brooklyn Robak led the way offensively for Our Lady of the Lakes (2-4). Kline scored a game-high 29 and Robak 21.

Notre Dame Prep did not have an answer for the duo of Kline and Robak. Going into the half, Our Lady of Lakes took a 29-20 lead.

The second half was a battle between both teams, but Our Lady of Lakes was able to withstand the pressure from its opponent to secure the victory.

Kline took over in the second half for Our Lady of Lakes, which pleased coach Steve Robak.

“Her (Kline) second-half performance helped with our team’s success in tonight’s victory,” Robak said.

Our Lady of the Lakes has had a tough schedule so far, but has shown life in its two victories.

“We knew we would have a tough schedule coming in to the season, but the way we’ve battled in our two wins shows our improvement each game,” Robak said.

Coming of a double-digit victory over an undefeated Pontiac team in its last game, Notre Dame Prep looked to stay hot.

Notre Dame Prep’s (2-3) late push, anchored by Sarah Stuart’s 17 points was not enough as the team could not win it’s second game in a row.

More girls basketball

Detroit Denby 60, Davis Aerospace 2: Shawnda Smith had 22 points and six steals, Shariyelle Borden added 12 points and Angel Bursey 10 points and 10 rebounds for Denby (3-2, 2-0 PSL East).

Detroit King 61, Detroit West Side Academy 18: DelJanae Williams and Danielle Camp scored 14 for King (3-0, 2-0 PSL Midtown).

Detroit East English 45, Detroit Pershing 21: Jayla Smith had 23 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and Arie Austin 10 points and six steals for East English (5-1, 2-0 PSL East).

Detroit Renaissance 66, Detroit Henry Ford 17: Mikyah Finley scored 17 and Kailee Davis 11 points and 10 assists for Renaissance (3-1, 2-0 PSL West). Jasmine Woodward scored 13 for Henry Ford.

Boys basketball

Oak Park 89, Detroit Country Day 83: Devonte Edwards and Fred Garland scored 21, Eddie Edwards 15 and Maliq Carr 20 points and 20 rebounds for Oak Park (3-1). Ju Roper scored 36, Mak Manciel 13 and Demetrius Champion 11 for Country Day (1-3).