When Hope of Detroit boys basketball lost by four points to Dearborn Heights Star on Tuesday, coach De’Angelo Walker worried his team might go into the holidays without a win.

But after Thursday’s game at Hope against Dearborn Heights WISE Academy, Walker can rest easy during the break, his team thumping WISE, 68-30.

The win also was Walker’s first victory as a varsity coach.

“It feels awesome,” Walker said. “It’s kind of surreal because I thought we should have won our last two games that we lost by 10 and four. To get a win before we go on break is amazing.”

Junior forward Darrius Whitehead led the way for Hope (1-4, 1-3 Detroit Metro) with 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

“He’s a leader on the floor,” Walker said. “He got his teammates involved and scored the ball when it was his time.”

“Assists come naturally to him, but he’s still trying to get used to playing with other good players. He used to have to score 30 to 40 himself, so this season he’s passing a lot more.”

Jaylen Mobley had 22 points 10 rebounds and three assists.

“He (Mobley) was being a dominant rebounder and defensive player,” Walker said.

“This was his highest-scoring game all year.”

Hope only has had a basketball team for three seasons, and wins have been hard to come by.

“I was very excited about how we played,” Walker said. “We were trying to get a breakthrough. The school isn’t used to winning anything, so to win big like that makes me excited for the future.”

Turning a win into a winning streak will require some concentration by Walker’s squad.

“They need to stay focused,” Walker said. “They need to keep playing hard and listen to their coaching.”

WISE is 1-4, 1-2.

More boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 65, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 33: Jordan Benson scored 13 and Alex Finney 10 for Cranbrook-Kingswood (6-1, 3-0 Catholic Intersectional 2). University Liggett is 1-5, 0-3 Catholic Intersectional 2.

Brighton 60, Plymouth 59: Keenan Stolz scored 16 for Brighton (3-2, 1-1 KLAA West). Ryan Berger scored 18 for Plymouth (3-3, 0-2).

Dearborn 50, Dearborn Fordson 41: Ben Clark had 13 points and Niemer Hamood 11 for Dearborn (1-4, 1-1 KLAA East). Hussein Darwish scored 10 for Fordson (1-4, 1-1 KLAA East).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 76, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46: Jalal Baydoun had 39 points, six rebounds and six assists as he reached 1,200 points for his career for Edsel Ford (6-1, 2-1 Downriver League). Vach Jawad scored 12 for Crestwood (3-3).

Detroit Cass Tech 82, Detroit Douglass 57: Kalil Whitehead had 31 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, Tyson Acuff 17 points, nine assists and five steals and Joshua Harris 10 points and eight rebounds for Cass Tech (5-1, 4-0 PSL Midtown). Davon Allen scored 19 for Douglass (2-3, 1-3 PSL Midtown).

Detroit Henry Ford 66, Detroit CMA 44: Joseph Whitted had 23 points and seven rebounds, Julian Walker 17 points and 10 rebounds and Devon Bryant 11 points and seven rebounds for Ford (3-3, 3-1 PSL West-Town). Damon Terrelle scored 13 and Derion John 12 for CMA (1-4, 1-3).

Detroit King 52, Detroit Collegiate 33: Chauncey Willis Jr. and Jordan Whitford each scored 14 and Keith Tate Jr. 11 for King. Collegiate is 4-1, 3-1 PSL

Detroit Osborn 85, Detroit Davis 41: Remel Carter scored 26 and Josiah Lewis 28 for Osborn (4-3, 4-0 PSL East).

Detroit Pershing 74, Detroit Southeastern 37: Tharren Hill had 23 points and 10 assists, and Paire Hill 21 points and five steals for Pershing (6-0).

Detroit Renaissance 51, Detroit Mumford 68: Kylin Grant had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Chandler Turner 18 points and nine rebounds and Kaeylin Marzette 17 points and seven rebounds for Renaissance (5-1, 4-0 PSL West). Detroit Mumford is 5-2, 3-1 PSL West.

Detroit Voyageur 64, Detroit University Prep 48: Kelin Sykes scored 19 and Elijah Belle 17 for Detroit Voyageur (3-1). Detroit University Prep is 2-4.

Macomb Dakota 54, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 51: Mark Tocco had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Ryan Rollins had 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks for Dakota (5-1, 3-0 MAC Red). Myren Harris scored 21 for Chippewa Valley (2-5, 0-3).

River Rouge 73, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 38: Dan Few had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Micah Parrish 10 points and Nigel Colvin and Donovan Freeman nine each for River Rouge (4-1). Gabe Lessnao scored 11 for Dearborn Heights Annapolis.

Romulus Summit North 65, Canton Prep 40: Orlando Lovejoy had 34 points, seven assists and six steals, and Jamel Johnson scored 14 for North (3-3). Canton Prep is 4-4, 3-0 Detroit Metro.

Walled Lake Northern 55, Waterford Kettering 50: Andre Price scored 29 and Jack McGuire 13 for Northern (6-0, 1-0 Lakes Valley). Bennie Crenshaw and Travis Frazier each scored 12 for Kettering (4-2, 0-1).

White Lake Lakeland 62, South Lyon East 38: Patrick McDonald and Kyle Flowers each scored 11 and Collin Baert 10 for Lakeland (4-1, 1-0 Lakes Valley). East is 3-3, 0-1.

Girls basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 46, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 35: Liv Bowden scored 15 for Cranbrook Kingswood (6-1) and Delaney Garvey 19 for University Liggett (2-5).

Brighton 55, Plymouth 32: Sophie Dzieken scored 21 for Brighton (5-0, 2-0 KLAA West). Sydney McCaig scored 12 for Plymouth (3-2, 0-2).

Dearborn 73, Dearborn Fordson 60: Malak Alhaj scored 20, Justina Szalkowski 18 and Mahasen Beydoun 14 for Dearborn (2-2, 1-1 KLAA East). Rana Elhusseini had 32 points and six assists for Fordson (2-2, 1-1).

Grosse Ile 55, Gibraltar Carlson 50: Helana Formentin scored 17 and Marisa Swick 15 for Grosse Ile (3-2). Jenna Lazarski scored 22 and Rebecca Zilka 14 for Carlson (1-3).

Grosse Pointe North 38, Macomb Dakota 34: Julia Ayrault had 21 points for North (5-1, 1-0 MAC Red) and Cameron Grant 15 for Dakota (4-1, 0-1).

Hartland 63, Howell 36: Lillee Gustafson scored 13 for Hartland (4-1, 2-0 KLAA West). Kaylee Wendel scored 15 for Howell (2-2, 1-1).

Madison Heights Lamphere 33, Warren Mott 30: Lauren Mexico had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Lamphere (4-2, 1-0 MAC Silver). Warren Mott is 2-4, 0-1.

New Haven 61, Madison Heights Madison 11: Dara Capaldi had 30 points and 11 rebounds and Jada Turner 12 points and six assists for New Haven (3-1, 1-0 MAC Bronze). Madison is 0-5, 0-1.

Roseville 49, Clawson 37: DeBraya Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals, and Maia Newberry scored nine for Roseville (3-3, 1-0 MAC Silver). Justice Biddle scored 12 and Alex Verner 10 for Clawson (1-4, 0-1).

Royal Oak 46, Clarkston 39: Samantha Totter had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Jessica Adams 13 points and 13 rebounds for Royal Oak (5-0, 1-0 OAA Red). Madison Skorupski scored 15 for Clarkston (0-4, 0-1).

Troy 52, Farmington 39: Athena Samson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Emily Olson 12 points for Troy (4-1, 1-0 OAA White). Iasia Rinson scored 19 for Farmington (1-3, 0-1).

West Bloomfield 65, Rochester Adams 38: Mya Bobo scored 20 for West Bloomfield. Maddie Delonga scored 16 for Adams (1-4, 0-1 OAA White).