When Detroit Country Day started the season 1-3, coach Frank Orlando described his girls basketball team as “down.”

On Thursday at the Motor City Roundball Classic at Warren Lincoln, Country Day relied on a trio of seniors to get back up in a 75-63 win over Port Huron Northern.

Country Day (2-3) was up one point at halftime, but the second half was a back-and-forth affair before Country Day finally pulled away at the end.

“I was more than happy,” Orlando said. “This team showed some courage in the second half. The kids didn’t quit, they played hard and came back real good.”

Senior point guard Jasmine Powell was Country Day’s best offensive player with 26 points.

“She (Powell) drove to the basket quite well,” Orlando said. “She went to the hole and scored quite a bit on the inside.”

Senior guard Maddie Novak scored 23 for Country Day, raining in four 3-pointers.

Senior forward/center Adrian Folks took the game over in the second half for Country Day, scoring 17 of her 21 in the third and fourth quarters by pounding Northern's defense inside.

“I think we’re going to have to play as team more and more as the season goes on,” Orlando said. “If we include all five players, I think we can have a very successful season.”

Ally Shagena scored 22 for Northern (5-1).

More girls basketball

Temperance Bedford 43, Westland John Glenn 35: At the Southgate Anderson Holiday Tournament, Aubrie Zeunen scored 10 for Bedford (3-0). Jasmine Edwards scored 16 for Glenn (1-4).

River Rouge 64, Chicago Hyde Park (Ill.) 41: In the Motor City Roundball Classic, Lamariyee Williams had 28 points, five steals, five assists and four blocks, Curtisey Williams had 15 points, three assists and four steals, and Detorri Hall had eight points, three assists and four steals for River Rouge (2-3).

Riverview 66, Southgate Anderson 20: Samantha Dorn scored 14 for Riverview (4-1) in the Southgate Anderson Holiday Tournament. Anderson is 1-4.

Boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 78, Livonia Clarenceville 57: Alex Finney scored 20, Torrell Williams 17 and Jordan Benson 16 for Cranbrook (7-1). Tarion Cruz scored 23 for Clarenceville (1-6).

Hamtramck 72, Center Line 51: Javier Whitaker scored 24, Jermain Byas had 13 points and nine assists and Noah Burns added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Hamtramck (4-0). Center Line is 0-7.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 62, Memphis 60: Larry Dedalis had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Kevin Everhart added 13 points and John DiGiuseppe scored 11 for Cardinal Mooney (3-4). Dawson Stier scored 19 for Memphis (4-2).

New Haven 84, Mount Clemens 42: In the first round of the Rocket Classic, Romeo Weems had 34 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four steals, Ronald Jeffery had 24 points and five steals and scored Jamir Farrior 10 for New Haven (6-1). Delano Williams scored 12 for Mount Clemens (3-5).

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.