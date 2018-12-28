Buy Photo Detroit Pershing's Emmanuel Williams had 12 points and seven steals in a 58-52 win over Detroit University Prep on Friday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

In his 23 years at the helm of Dearborn Edsel Ford, boys basketball coach Ibrahim Baydoun has had just one four-year starter come through his program.

That player also happens to be his son, Jalal Baydoun, who continued his impressive run to start the season with a 27-point, seven-rebound performance Friday in a 73-54 win over Dearborn Fordson in the Guido Showcase at Dearborn High School.

Skill-wise, the senior point guard is on a different level than his teammates.

“As he goes, we go,” Ibrahim Baydoun said.

But if you want to talk tenacity? Jalal's 10 teammates, eight of which are guards, are cut from the same cloth as the player leading the team, and it’s the main reason that Edsel Ford is off to an 8-1 start.

“We scrap. We’re a really small team, but we press all game,” the elder Baydoun said. “Because of our size, we have no choice but to get after people.”

Edsel Ford completed that objective with ease on Friday, forcing 19 turnovers and pushing the lead to 30 in the second half after taking a 13-point advantage into the locker room. Yousef Hussein scored 12 and Rami Salem added 11 points.

“Our intensity and pressure got to them tonight,” Baydoun said.

The group’s speed has turned above-average 3-point shooting into a secondary strength, with its ability to pick up easy buckets in transition being the primary poison that Edsel Ford feeds its opposition. The relentless attack has led Edsel Ford to pick up all of its wins by a double-digit margin.

“We try to make it as fast as possible and make other teams uncomfortable with our pressure,” Baydoun said.

Hadi Hamid scored 16 for Fordson (1-4).

More boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 56, Macomb Lutheran North 54: Alex Turner scored 16, Cam Garner had 12 and Clark Doman added 11 points for Cranbrook (7-1). Collin Moldenhauer scored 11 for North (3-5).

Detroit Country Day 64, Belleville 61: At North Farmington High, Mak Mancil scored 21, Demetriess Champion added 14 and Julian Roper 13 for Detroit Country Day (2-4). Lorenzo Wright had 21 points and Andrew Leamy 14 for Belleville (2-3).

Detroit Pershing 58, Detroit University Prep 52: In the Motor City Roundball Classic, David Solomon had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Paire Hill scored 16 and Emmanuel Williams had 12 points, seven steals and five rebounds for Pershing (8-0).

Hamtramck 75, Detroit Collegiate 50: Javier Whitaker had 21 points, Noah Burns had 16 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks and Jermaine Byas had 12 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Hamtramck (5-0).

New Haven 77, St. Clair Shores South Lake 51: In the Rocket Holiday Classic, Romeo Weems had 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists, Jamir Farrior had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Ronald Jeffery III had 13 points and five assists for New Haven (7-1, 3-0 MAC White). Codee Harris scored 10 for South Lake (4-5, 2-1 MAC Gold).

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 81, Grosse Pointe North 49: Lorne Bowman led St. Mary’s (5-1) with 26 points in a Crusader Classic game. Troy Herd scored 18 for North (3-5).

Walled Lake Northern 52, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41: Andre Price scored 13, Troy Lattimore added 12 and Kevyn Robertson 11 for Northern (7-0). Alex Reiter finished with 11 points for Stoney Creek (4-4).

Warren De La Salle 49, Cincinnati Withrow 44: In the Motor City Roundball Classic, Joe Gjonaj had 14 points and Matt Osterhaut and Tyrelle Stephens each scored 11 for De La Salle (3-3).

Boys basketball scores

Ann Arbor Huron 53, Troy 48

Dearborn Divine Child 61, Dearborn 53

Detroit Country Day 64, Belleville 61

Hazel Park 42, Center Line 41

Novi Christian Academy 62, Melvindale ABT 49

Utica Eisenhower 73, South Lyon 66

Walled Lake Northern 52, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41

Warren Woods Tower 67, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 45

Girls basketball

Detroit Country Day 83, Kalamazoo Central 59: Jasmine Powell scored 29, Adrian Folks had 23, Maddie Novak added 19 and Jamia Elam 10 for Country Day (3-3).

Detroit King 73, Ann Arbor Huron 68: Del’Janae Williams scored 29 and Charelle Mathis and Erica Martin each added 10 for King (4-0, 2-0 PSL). Huron is 5-4.

Royal Oak 57, River Rouge 43: Nila Coney had 21 points and five rebounds and Jessica Adams had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Royal Oak (6-0, 1-0 OAA Red). Lamariyee Williams had 19 points, two assists and two blocks and Curtisey Williams had 10 points and four rebounds for River Rouge (3-5).

Trenton 48, South Lyon East 46: Therese Hebda had 21 points and Alayna Mulford had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Trenton (5-1) in a Northville Holiday Tournament game. Lucy Cronin scored 12 for East (3-3).

Girls basketball scores

Birmingham Groves 44, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 39

Dearborn Divine Child 51, Dearborn 41

Detroit Mumford 73, Chicago Hyde Park (Ill.) 33

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50, Hazel Park 29

Williamston 60, Waterford Kettering 46

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.