Point guard Ryan Rollins came through with a belated Christmas present for his Macomb Dakota boys basketball teammates on Saturday.

Rollins hit the winning shot with 1.7 seconds remaining in a 61-59 victory over West Bloomfield in a Skipper Classic game at St. Clair Community College.

Rollins finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, Joshua Hines scored 13, and Mark Tocco had 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for Dakota (6-1).

Dakota took possession in the tie game with 10 seconds left and, and the plan was to give Rollins space and leave him alone with West Bloomfield’s star guard, Donovan Moore, who had 29 points in the game.

“We cleared it out and he went one-on-one,” Dakota head coach Paul Tocco said.

Dakota jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first half, but ran into some depth issues once Rollins ran into foul trouble.

“Overall, we just hung on,” Tocco said. “We hit some shots late that we had to make and played some good defense on them.”

Dakota dominated the glass; Junior Xavier Glenn had 10 rebounds and Jeremiah Major pulled down some important boards in crunch time. But in the second half, West Bloomfield’s accurate shooting didn’t allow Dakota to play off its biggest strength.

“We weren’t able to get out in transition like we were in the first half,” Tocco said.

More boys basketball

Okemos 44, Warren Lincoln 35: Evan Thomas had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Noah Pruitt added 16 points for Okemos (9-0). Warren Lincoln is 6-2.

River Rouge 78, Ypsilanti Lincoln 47: Legend Geeter had 18 points and eight rebounds and Micah Parrish scored 14 for River Rouge (5-1) in a Washtenaw County Holiday Showcase game. Tahj Chatman scored 20 for Ypsilanti Lincoln (5-1).

Wayne Memorial 77, Ann Arbor Pioneer 56: Dreyon O’Neal had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Isaiah Lewis had 16 points and eight assists and Cartier Muse-Suber had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Memorial (4-2) in a Washtenaw County Holiday Showcase game. Pioneer is 7-2.

Boys basketball scores

Ann Arbor Huron 52, Southfield A&T 45

Dearborn Advanced Tech 53, Saginaw Nouvel 49

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 48, Armada 35

Girls basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 74, Gary Comer College Prep (Ill.) 55: In the Motor City Roundball Classic, Ariah Powell scored 29, Desiree Jackson added 19 and Precious Fields 14 for Cass Tech (5-0).

Detroit Edison 74, Wayne Memorial 51: Damyia Hagemann had 24 points and 10 assists and Gabrielle Elliott scored 23 for Edison (9-2) in an LBI Classic game. Samiyah Hoskins scored 16, Jayah Hicks had 15 and Jeanae Terry added 15 for Memorial (4-1).

Detroit Edison Black 53, Ecorse 45: Ruby Whitehorn had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Madisen Wardell had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Edison Black. D’Asia Croft led Ecorse with 15.

Macomb Dakota 56, Flint Kearsley 39: Taylor Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Grant added 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks for Dakota (5-1). Kamryn Palka led Kearsley (4-2) with eight points.

New Haven 61, Mount Clemens 22: Dara Capaldi had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Jada Turner had 10 points and 10 rebounds for New Haven. Nevaeh Williams scored 11 for Mount Clemens.

Plymouth 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 24: At Airport Lady Jet Classic, Kyra Brandon scored 17 and Becca Przybylo added 11 for Plymouth (4-2). Wyandotte is 3-3.

Girls basketball scores

Bridgeport 53, Warren Lincoln 23

St. Ignace 55, Detroit Mumford 53

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer