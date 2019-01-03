Buy Photo Ruke Orhorhoro (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ruke Orhorhoro was packing his bags Thursday, getting ready to make the trip to Clemson this weekend to start his college career.

Orhorhoro graduated early from River Rouge to get a head start on the competition at Clemson so he could possibly get on the field next fall.

Orhorhoro plans to join the rest of early enrollees from Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class on Monday night while watching the Tigers’ national championship game against Alabama from the program’s football complex.

“I’m very excited,” Orhorhoro said in a phone interview with The Detroit News on Thursday. “It’s a great opportunity to get a head start and also to develop into the system so I have a higher chance of playing.

"I really can’t wait to watch the game. It’s just a great feeling knowing you’re going to a school that’s playing for a national championship. The boys know what it takes since they’ve been there before.”

Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 in that national title game two years ago.

Orhorhoro got in on 20 TFL, including 12 sacks, his senior season from his defensive end position to earn a spot on The Detroit News Dream Team.

Orhorhoro will enter Clemson at 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, dropping 10 pounds since the end of the season.

“I have really tried to get my body back healthy,” said Orhorhoro. “It was a tough football season, no major injuries, but I had some so I’ve been stretching, focusing on yoga and stuff like that. I’ve been working on my breathing so I’ve been doing a lot of cardio work and I’ve lost 10 pounds.

“I worked out three or four times a week, getting on the elliptical for 30-to-40 minutes, row for another 45 minutes, then walk and sprint on the treadmill, walk for five minutes, sprint for one minute, then do it again.”

Orhorhoro is just as ready to hit the academic books as he is the playbook. He is leaving River Rouge with a 3.80 grade-point average and plans to study business law at Clemson.