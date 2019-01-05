Deondre Bonaparte finished with 20 points to go with six rebounds and six assists to lead Ecorse to a 77-52 boy's basketball victory over Lincoln Park Saturday.
The win ended a two-game losing streak for Ecorse, which opens Michigan Metro Athletic Conference play Tuesday against Detroit Voyageur.
Anthony Taylor added 16 points and Darius Leapheart 12 for Ecorse (3-2), which employed the trap to pull away in the second half.
"It was a confidence-builder for us," Ecorse coach Jason Alexander said. "Anthony Taylor set a good pace for us and came in with quality minutes. He's usually a sparkplug for us."
Lincoln Park is 4-2.
More boys basketball
Detroit Country Day 68, Mount Clemens 56: At the North Farmington Prep Ball Report Classic, Demetriess Champion scored 20, Julian Scott added 15 and Mak Manciel 12 for Country Day (3-4). JaVaughn Hannah finished with 30 points for Mount Clemens.
Girls basketball
Walled Lake Central 33, Novi 20: Rizaria Franklin scored 22 for Central (5-2). Emalee Lowes had eight points for Novi (0-6).
