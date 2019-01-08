Buy Photo U-D Jesuit's Daniel Friday, left, is fouled on a drive to the basket by St. Mary's DeCorion Temple during Tuesday's Catholic League game. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Orchard Lake — U-D Jesuit senior guard Jordan Montgomery knew the importance of getting out to a big lead after having his team was blown out over the weekend by Chicago Morgan Park.

Montgomery took it upon himself to make sure it would happen, getting a pair of steals in the opening minutes to help U-D Jesuit take a 12-0 lead over Catholic League Central Division rival Orchard Lake St. Mary’s before the game was four minutes old.

And U-D Jesuit — ranked No. 4 in The News' Super 20 poll — needed the great start and held on for a 69-62 victory Tuesday night.

“We knew we had to come out strong, especially after our loss to Morgan Park. This time we wanted to come out and build a lead,” Montgomery said. “It was important because it builds energy and then we play better defense and hit shots.”

And of his early steals, Montgomery said: “I just worked hard and read plays. Coach (Pat Donnelly) talks about help-side defense and that’s when you read the passing lanes and steal the ball.”

U-D Jesuit led 25-6 after one quarter while forcing seven turnovers and led 36-14 at halftime.

But No. 14 St. Mary's (5-3, 1-2) made things interesting in the second half with its trapping defense, forcing multiple turnovers to make it a two-possession game, 58-52, with 2:20 left. But it could get no closer than five on freshman guard Kareem Rozier’s 3-pointer with 54.9 seconds left.

It was Rozier who came alive in the second half after being a non-factor during the first two quarters, when he was scoreless and picked up two first-quarter fouls.

Rozier scored 12 of his 18 points during the third quarter, making a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 48-35.

Rozier’s backcourt mate, junior guard Lorne Bowman — a Wisconsin commit — scored 24, with 10 coming in the final quarter.

U-D Jesuit (7-2, 3-0) played without 6-foot-10 senior Jalen Thomas, who suffered a broken foot in the season opener and is expected to return to the lineup next week.

With Thomas sidelined, 6-6 junior J.T. Morgan stepped up to score a career-high 21 on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and 9-for-10 on free throws. Morgan, the younger brother of Jordan Morgan who played center on Michigan’s national runner-up team in 2013, also had 10 rebounds.

“I knew I had to be active because they were a little bit bigger than me so I did the best that I could,” Morgan said

Senior point guard Julian Dozier scored 18 on 8-for-13 shooting, while senior forward Daniel Friday added 15 points and eight rebounds for U-D Jesuit, the six-time defending Catholic League champions.

Dozier made three baskets off of runners and lay-ups during the final four minutes after St. Mary's pulled to within eight.

More boys basketball

Belleville 69, Dearborn Fordson 38: Lorenzo Wright had 19 points, Jalen Hunt scored 14 and Connor Bush had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Belleville (3-3, 2-1 KLAA East). Fordson is 1-5, 1-2.

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 42, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 41: Evan Akkashian socred 13 for Roeper (6-1). Rudolf Steiner is 3-5.

Birmingham Seaholm 48, Berkley 47: Matt Fricke scored 12 for Seaholm (2-7, 1-3 OAA Blue). Ari Yaker scored 16 for Berkley (3-4, 1-3).

Canton 63, Novi 39: Vinson Sigmon scored 13 and B.Artis White and Jake Vickers each added 13 points for Canton (6-1, 3-0 KLAA West). Jiovanni Miles scored 14 to lead Novi (3-4, 2-1).

Dearborn 84, Livonia Franklin 56: Niemer Hamood scored 16, Brendan Rousseau 14, Alieu Kah 12 and Ben Clark 10 for Dearborn (2-5, 2-1 KLAA East). Vincent Wheeler scored 14 for Franklin (3-4, 2-1).

Detroit Cass Tech 73, Detroit Northwestern 17: Daniel Autrey had 26 points, five rebounds and three steals, Kalil Whitehead had 17 points and six rebounds and Anthony Kyles scored 12 for Cass Tech (7-1, 5-0 PSL Midtown).

Detroit Community 70, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 58: Rayvon Williamson had 35 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Community (5-0, 1-0). UPSM is 3-7.

Detroit Country Day 64, Detroit Loyola 51: Julian Roper scored 24, Mak Manciel 19 and Demetriess Champion 13 for Country Day (4-4). Cam Hudson scored 12 and Dylan Hemp-Hill 10 for Loyola.

Detroit Douglass 74, Detroit West Side Academy 42: Pierre Brooks II set a program record with 48 points and 22 rebounds for Douglass (3-5, 2-3 PSL Midtown). Alonzo Fears scored 14 for West Side.

Detroit Henry Ford 67, Detroit Mumford 57: Devin Bryant had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Joseph Whitted 18 points and five rebounds for Henry Ford (6-3, 4-1 PSL West-Town). Alan Gee Jr. scored 25 and Marcus Davis and Miquan Davis added 10 each for Mumford (5-4, 3-2).

Detroit Pershing 60, Detroit Osborn 52: Dave Solomon had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Terrence Hill 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Iman Gates 11 points and five steals for Pershing (9-0, 5-0 PSL East). Osborn is 3-5, 3-1.

Detroit Public Safety Academy 71, Detroit Leadership Academy 59: Thomas Henderson scored 41 for Public Safety (4-5).

Detroit Renaissance 81, Detroit Cody 61: Chandler Turner had 24 points and nine rebounds and Kylin Grant added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Renaissance (6-3).

Ecorse 77, Detroit Voyageur 65: Deondre Bonaparte had 27 points and five assists, Toriano Bibbs had 19 points and 10 assists and Derrick Kemp scored 11 for Ecorse (4-2). Denmarias Knighten scored 25 for Voyageur (3-2).

Farmington 61, Auburn Hills Avondale 50: Tariq Shepherd scored 19 and Jailin Lee 11 for Farmington (6-2, 4-1 OAA White). Kobe Anthony scored 19 and Christian Hatchett 13 for Avondale (2-7, 2-2).

Grosse Pointe South 68, Utica Ford 37: William Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Chase Conlin scored 10 for South (5-5, 2-2 MAC White).

Harper Woods 70, Hamtramck 61: Ken Thomas had 17 points and 15 rebounds, Curtis Jackson added 17 points and 10 assists and Logan Garner scored 15 for Harper Woods (8-1, 1-0 MMAC Blue).

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 70, Detroit Old Redford 45: Jayland Randll scored 14, Andre Bradford had 12 points and seven assists and Josh Diggs added 12 points for Chandler Park (6-0, 1-0 Charter). Teyon Crost scored 12 for Old Redford (2-5, 0-1).

Hope of Detroit 57, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 49: Jaylin Mobley had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Darius Whitehead added 17 points, six assists and five rebounds and Jayvon Tolton 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for Hope of Detroit (2-4). Cesar Chavez is 2-6.

Lake Orion 64, Bloomfield Hills 40: Nate Talbot scored 26 for Lake Orion (7-2, 2-2 OAA Red). Robert Goldsberry scored 13 for Bloomfield Hills (5-5, 1-2).

Macomb Dakota 65, Sterling Heights Stevenson 59: Ryan Rollins had 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Mark Tocco 18 points, seven assists and two steals for Dakota (7-1, 4-0 MAC Red). Ray Sumpter scored 16 for Stevenson (6-2, 3-1).

Melvindale 70, Trenton 54: Josh Moody had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, Marcus Riley Jr. had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocks and Markail Riley had 10 points and six rebounds for Melvindale (4-4, 2-1 Downriver). Zack Conti led Trenton with 14 points.

New Haven 84, Warren Mott 50: Romeo Weems had 36 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and two blocks for New Haven (8-1, 4-0 MAC White). Ronald Jeffery III added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Jamir Farrior 11 points and five assists. De’Jon Gantz scored 15 for Mott (7-2, 3-1).

Novi Christian Academy 45, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 30: Blake Goodman had 22 points and seven rebounds and Braylon Green 10 points for Novi Christian (4-4). Trevor Meyers scored eight for Everest Collegiate (4-5).

Plymouth 45, Salem 44: Bryce Amison scored 15 and Curtis Moore had 10 points, including the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, for Plymouth (4-3, 1-2 KLAA West). Ryan Len scored 16 to lead Salem (3-4, 0-3).

Quincy 55, Reading 46: William Dunn had 30 points and 12 rebounds and Jordan Nelson had eight points and six rebounds for Quincy (9-0, 5-0 Big 8). Reading is 4-4, 2-2.

River Rouge 81, Detroit Henry Ford Academy Creative 49: Micah Parrish scored 19, Dan Sew 16, Nigel Colvin 12 and Legend Geeter 11 for River Rouge (6-1).

Southgate Anderson 42, Allen Park 31: Aaron Jaciuk scored 11 for Southgate (3-5). Blake Gilliam scored 10 for Allen Park (1-7).

Southfield Bradford Academy 63, Detroit Cornerstone 40: Percy Redd scored 20, Steve Smith had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Davion Stewart added 13 points and 10 assists for Bradford (4-2). Ryan Smith scored 14 for Cornerstone (1-6).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 71, Warren Cousino 61: Caleb Bates had 23 points and 15 rebounds and Nick Olmeva and Malik Miner scored 16 apiece for Lake Shore (7-2, 3-1 MAC Blue). Taylor Mack scored 25 for Cousino (4-5, 2-2).

Troy Athens 50, Rochester 41: Jacob Thornton and Alec Sidorovic each scored 14 and Davis DiGiovanni had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Athens (3-6, 1-3 OAA White). Cam Caggins had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Rochester (1-8, 0-4).

Walled Lake Northern 63, South Lyon 37: Andre Price had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Kevyn Robertson had 10 points and eight rebounds and Jack McGuire had 10 points and four blocks for Northern (9-0, 3-0 Lakes Valley). Lucas Doty scored nine for South Lyon (1-8, 0-3).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 62, Romulus Summit 51: Orlando Lovejoy had 30 points and seven steals for Summit (4-4, 0-1 Charter).

Wayne Memorial 68, Livonia Stevenson 63: Isaiah Lewis had 27 points, five assists and five steals and Dreyon O’Neal added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for Wayne Memorial (5-2, 2-1 KLAA East). Nick Knoph scored 22 for Stevenson.

West Bloomfield 74, Oak Park 70: Chase Glover-Rodgers scored 23 and Rob Johnson 19 for West Bloomfield (5-4, 3-1 OAA Red). Devonte Edwards had 17 points for Oak Park (6-3, 1-2).

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 49, Allen Park Cabrini 37: Ryan Otis scored 23 for Frankel (7-4, 5-2 Catholic Intersectional 2). Jody Smith scored 11 for Cabrini (5-6, 2-5).

Woodhaven 70, Lincoln Park 41: Colin Czajkowski, Brandon Wilkinson and Marcus Brown each scored 10 for Woodhaven (8-2, 4-0 Downriver). Khalid Flemming scored 14 for Lincoln Park (4-4, 2-1).

Wyandotte 70, Dearborn Edsel Ford 68: Keyshawn Devlin scored 28 for Wyandotte (4-4, 1-2 Downriver). Jalal Baydoun had 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds and Hakeem Fitahey scored 25 for Edsel Ford (8-2, 2-1).

Girls basketball

Dearborn Fordson 64, Belleville 53: Rana Elhusseini had 33 points and five assists for Fordson (4-2). Shacylah Smith scored 13 for Belleville (1-5).

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 69, Ferndale University 7: Erielle Lindsey had 15 points, five rebounds and five steals, Lachelle Austin had 14 points, three steals and three assists and Zaria Bridgewater had 13 points and four steals for Henry Ford (5-1).

Farmington Hills Mercy 42, Dearborn Divine Child 31: Julia Bishop scored 12 and Ellie Tisko added 10 for Mercy (5-1, 1-0 Catholic Central). Maddie Rzepka had 13 points for Divine Child (4-4, 1-1).

Gibraltar Carlson 61, Taylor 55: Jenna Lazarki scored 23 for Carlson (2-5, 2-2 Downriver) and Oretha Cooper 22 for Taylor (1-5, 1-3).

Grosse Pointe North 57, Utica Eisenhower 39: Julia Ayrault scored 22 and Christina Braker 10 for North (6-1, 2-0 MAC Red). Loren DeBeau scored 11 for Eisenhower (6-1, 0-1).

Hartland 51, Northville 21: Amanda Roach led Hartland (5-1, 3-0 KLAA West) with 15 points. Ellie Thallman scored seven for Northville (6-1, 2-1).

Kalamazoo Central 69, Portage Northern 10: Laila Benson had 26 points and Morasha Wiggins 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Kalamazoo Central (5-4). Portage Northern is 0-7.

New Haven 63, Clinton Township Clintondale 31: Amari Williams had 20 points and 11 assists and Dara Capaldi had 19 points and five rebounds for New Haven (6-1, 2-0 MAC Bronze). Princess Johnson scored 21 for Clintondale (1-6, 0-3).

Plymouth 44, Salem 32: Sydney McCaig scored nine and Kenna White eight for Plymouth (5-2, 1-2 KLAA West). Mattison Joyner had eight points for Salem (2-5, 1-2).

River Rouge 57, Detroit Henry Ford Academy 28: Curtisey Williams scored 25, Detorri Hall 20 and Keona Hall 10 for River Rouge (3-5, 1-0 MMAC Blue). Henry Ford is 2-3, 0-1.

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 55, Troy 47: Lilly Dipanni scored 10 for Stoney Creek (6-1). Kendal Zeiter had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Troy (5-2).

Romulus Summit Academy North 38, Warren Michigan Collegiate 31: Margaret Iwu had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Romulus Summit Academy (2-4).

Roseville 36, Madison Heights Lamphere 27: DeBraya Edwards had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six steals and Jo’el Stump added 10 points for Roseville (4-3, 2-0 MAC Silver). Nadia Shumate scored eight for Lamphere (4-3, 1-1).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 50, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 29: Joslyn Brennan had 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks for Lakeview (5-2, 2-0 MAC Blue). Anchor Bay is 4-3, 1-1.

Westland John Glenn 55, Livonia Churchill 49: Jasmine Edwards scored 21 and Taylor Wapkin-Johnson 16 for John Glenn (3-4, 1-2 KLAA East). Keke Buggs had 26 points for Churchill (2-4, 2-1).

